ICSID Secretariat Team Leader and Legal Counsel Paul Jean Le Cannu joins Paris-based international arbitration partner Clément Fouchard to discuss investment arbitration in Africa. The discussion covers African participation in ICSID proceedings, the impact of the 2022 ICSID rule amendments for Africa, discernable trends in recent intra-African BITs and the AfCFTA.

