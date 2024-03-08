South African Competition Law Developments

1. Competition Commission Issues Draft Public Interest Guidelines for Merger Control

2. Competition Appeal Court Dismisses Alleged Forex Cartel Case against Most Respondents

3. Competition Tribunal Prohibits Proposed Merger between Akzo Nobel and Kansai Plascon

4. Sekunjalo Group Denied Leave to Appeal to the Constitutional Court

5. Competition Commission Recommends Prohibition of the Merger between Vodacom and Business Ventures

6. Competition Tribunal Prohibits the Sale of Sasol's Sodium Cyanide Business to Czech-Based Draslovka

African Competition Law Developments

7. Draft COMESA Regulations Propose Significant Changes to the COMESA Competition Law Regime

8. COMESA Competition Commission Issues Guidelines Clarifying its Approach to the Determination of Administrative Fines and Penalties for a Breach of the COMESA Competition Regulations, 2004

9. COMESA Competition Commission Fines CAF and be in for Engaging in Restrictive Business Practices in Relation to Football Marketing and Broadcasting Rights

10. The CEMAC Commission Announces Support for the Development of Competition Authorities Across its Member States

11. Competition and Consumer Protection Amendment Act Introduces Significant Changes to the Zambia Competition Law Regime

12. Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission Levies Highest Penalty to Date Pursuant to Consent Order with British American Tobacco

13. Competition Authority of Kenya Imposes Record Penalty on French Supermarket Chain Carrefour for Abuse of Buyer Power

14. Botswana's Competition & Consumer Authority Imposes Conditions Relating to Exclusive Supply Agreements in Approval of Acquisition of Steel Billet Manufacturing Business

15. Angolan Competition Regulatory Authority Fines Group Castel for Resale Price Maintenance

16. Increasing Momentum Behind Amendments to Zimbabwean Competition Law Regime

17. Uganda Competition Act, 2023 Assented into Law by President Museveni

18. Commercial Court of Rabat Orders Telecoms Giant Maroc Telecom to Pay 6.36 Billion Dirhams in Damages for Engaging in Anti-Competitive Practices

19. The Competition Council of Morocco Imposes Fines for Price Fixing and Resale Price Maintenance in the Fuel Market

20. The Competition Council of Morocco Rules on the Amount of the Settlement Fine Imposed on Veolia

Read the full briefing here

