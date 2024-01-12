REGIONAL

CEMAC

A. INSTITUTIONAL UPDATES

  1. New composition of the CEMAC Commission effective since 2 June 2023
  2. 10th and 11th sessions of the CEMAC Competition Community Council (CCC)
  3. About the CEMAC website

B. MERGER CONTROL UPDATES

  1. Publication of summaries of notifications filed with the CEMAC Commission on its website or on the CCC's website
  2. Clearance of the acquisition of Guinness Cameroun S.A. by Castel group subject to remedies on 28 March 2023
  3. Clearance of the acquisition of Petronas Carigali Chad by the Société Des Hydrocarbures Du Tchad subject to remedies on 15 May 2023

ECOWAS

  1. ERCA's Council soon effective?
  2. Oversight mission of the ECOWAS Parliamentary Delegation to ERCA office in Banjul, Gambia
  3. The Consultative Competition Committee (CCC) of ERCA met in Banjul to review the Draft Procedure Handbooks of the Community Competition Framework

NATIONAL

MOROCCO

A. INSTITUTIONAL UPDATES

  1. The Competition Council of Morocco (CCM) publishes its annual report for 2022
  2. The CCM publishes a report on datacentres
  3. The CCM published an opinion on the functioning of the insurance market in Morocco

B. ANTITRUST

  1. The CCM issues a settlement decision for price fixing by fuel distribution companies and imposes a 1.84 billion MAD fine

C. MERGER CONTROL UPDATES

  1. Amendments to the Moroccan Merger Control Framework
  2. Non-compliance with a previous conditional clearance: CCM overturns the clearance of the transaction between Suez and Veolia

BURKINA FASO

  1. Government appoints new members of the Competition Council
  2. Pharmaceutical drugs and generics now subject to price regulation

IVORY COAST

  1. New Vice-President at the Competition Authority
  2. Workshop on competition framework between the two competition authorities
  3. Cooperation between German representatives and the Competition Commission of Ivory Coast"

