REGIONAL
CEMAC
A. INSTITUTIONAL UPDATES
- New composition of the CEMAC Commission effective since 2 June 2023
- 10th and 11th sessions of the CEMAC Competition Community Council (CCC)
- About the CEMAC website
B. MERGER CONTROL UPDATES
- Publication of summaries of notifications filed with the CEMAC Commission on its website or on the CCC's website
- Clearance of the acquisition of Guinness Cameroun S.A. by Castel group subject to remedies on 28 March 2023
- Clearance of the acquisition of Petronas Carigali Chad by the Société Des Hydrocarbures Du Tchad subject to remedies on 15 May 2023
ECOWAS
- ERCA's Council soon effective?
- Oversight mission of the ECOWAS Parliamentary Delegation to ERCA office in Banjul, Gambia
- The Consultative Competition Committee (CCC) of ERCA met in Banjul to review the Draft Procedure Handbooks of the Community Competition Framework
NATIONAL
MOROCCO
A. INSTITUTIONAL UPDATES
- The Competition Council of Morocco (CCM) publishes its annual report for 2022
- The CCM publishes a report on datacentres
- The CCM published an opinion on the functioning of the insurance market in Morocco
B. ANTITRUST
- The CCM issues a settlement decision for price fixing by fuel distribution companies and imposes a 1.84 billion MAD fine
C. MERGER CONTROL UPDATES
- Amendments to the Moroccan Merger Control Framework
- Non-compliance with a previous conditional clearance: CCM overturns the clearance of the transaction between Suez and Veolia
BURKINA FASO
- Government appoints new members of the Competition Council
- Pharmaceutical drugs and generics now subject to price regulation
IVORY COAST
- New Vice-President at the Competition Authority
- Workshop on competition framework between the two competition authorities
- Cooperation between German representatives and the Competition Commission of Ivory Coast"
