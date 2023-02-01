SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS
- Constitutional Court seeks to clarify jurisdictional boundaries of competition authorities in group five judgment
- Competition Appeal Court elaborates on third party rights of participation in large merger proceedings
- Competition Appeal Court engages with appropriate approach to characterisation of cartel conduct in Competition Commission v Irvin & Johnson and another
- Competition Commission publishes revised Guidelines on Small Merger Notifications
- Draft Block Exemption Regulations for Small, Micro and Medium-Sized Businesses published for comment
AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS
- Zambia's Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry appoints New Board of Commissioners of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission
- Amendments to Egyptian Competition Legislation introduce pre-merger notification regime
- COMESA Appeals Board hears application for judicial review in respect of rejection of undertakings negotiated between Confédération Africaine de Football and COMESA Competition Commission
- COMESA Competition Commission Conditionally approves SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl's Acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics SAS
- Decision of High Court of Botswana Clarifies Botswanan Competition Regulator's jurisdiction over Botswana Medical Aid Society
- Director-General of Competition Authority of Kenya calls for Competition Regulators to assess ongoing ramifications of decisions made during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Namibian Competition Commission conditionally approves acquisition of Beer Production, Marketing and Distribution Firms by Heineken International BV
- Seychelles' Fair Trading Commission and Botswana's Competition and Consumer Authority sign memorandum of understanding
- Egyptian Competition Authority and South African Competition Commission seek to promote cooperation on competition law enforcement
