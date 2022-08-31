SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS

  1. Competition Appeal Court upholds decision finding Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd in breach of merger conditions
  2. Competition Appeal Court engages in characterisation exercise in assessment of alleged collusion in Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Competition Commission and Another
  3. Competition Commission issues Practice Note on the Promotion of Competition and Inclusion in Supplier Panels of Banks and Insurers

AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS

  1. COMESA Competition Commission hosts first regional workshop for legal practitioners
  2. Competition Authority of Kenya enforces abuse of power provisions in the insurance industry
  3. Malawi's Competition and Fair Trading Commission develops suite of new guidelines to assist in interpretation of Competition and Fair Trading Act
  4. Market study to assess competition in the distribution of foodstuffs and other household supplies in Mauritius
  5. Mozambique's Competition Regulatory Authority imposes first administrative fine on CFAO Motors Mozambique, Lda. for gun-jumping

