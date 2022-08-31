SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS
- Competition Appeal Court upholds decision finding Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd in breach of merger conditions
- Competition Appeal Court engages in characterisation exercise in assessment of alleged collusion in Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Competition Commission and Another
- Competition Commission issues Practice Note on the Promotion of Competition and Inclusion in Supplier Panels of Banks and Insurers
AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS
- COMESA Competition Commission hosts first regional workshop for legal practitioners
- Competition Authority of Kenya enforces abuse of power provisions in the insurance industry
- Malawi's Competition and Fair Trading Commission develops suite of new guidelines to assist in interpretation of Competition and Fair Trading Act
- Market study to assess competition in the distribution of foodstuffs and other household supplies in Mauritius
- Mozambique's Competition Regulatory Authority imposes first administrative fine on CFAO Motors Mozambique, Lda. for gun-jumping
Read our Africa Competition Law Update here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.