HSF AFRICA MERGER TOOL LAUNCHING SOON

We will soon be launching an informative guide on the current state of merger control competition regulation across Africa. The effective regulation of competition continues to be a key development focus in Africa, especially as Africa remains a growing foreign investment destination. Merger regulation regimes have been implemented in various countries and active merger control enforcement at regional level has become more prevalent. The fast pace of change on the continent can pose a unique challenge for businesses when assessing merger notification obligations in Africa and HSF is well-placed to assist clients, based on the extensive experience of our Africa practice's lawyers as well as our relationship with experienced local counsel across Africa.

The tool includes information on local and regional merger control regimes across the continent, with key information on thresholds for notification of mergers, filing fees payable for merger investigations and the timing of merger investigations. This first of its kind tool will provide insights into the notification of transactions across the entire African content and the interaction between local and regional regulation in Africa.

SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS

Constitutional Court overturns Competition Appeal Court decision in Competition Commission of South Africa v Mediclinic Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd and Another Competition Commission publishes Guide on Promoting Competition in Public Procurement Final Guidelines on collaboration between competitors on localisation initiatives released Competition Commission launches market inquiry into fresh produce market

AFRICAN COMPETITION LAW DEVELOPMENTS

Calls for effective implementation of Competition Law in Algeria Botswana's Competition Authority found to have contravened statutory duties COMESA Competition Commission imposes fine on ATC Heston B.V. and Eaton Towers Holdings Limited for failure to comply with condition imposed on merger COMESA Competition Commission publishes draft guidelines Economic Community of Central African States amends competition law regime Indications of operationalisation of ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority Gabonese Minister signals progress on bills incorporating CEMAC Competition Law framework into Gabonese legal system Competition Commission of Mauritius fines suppliers of medical gases Rs 3.59 million for breaching prohibition against collusive agreements Moroccan Competition Council expands scope of regulation through cooperation agreements Morocco's Competition Council comments on draft law on Downstream Natural Gas Sector Competition Council issues opinion on pricing of COVID-19 tests in Morocco Amendments to merger notification thresholds in Mozambique Namibian Competition Commission issues cautionary notice to the Municipal Council of the City of Windhoek regarding conduct in ICT industry Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issues rules on Investigative Cooperation and Assistance Zambia's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission investigates breweries for tying and bundling of clear beer products

