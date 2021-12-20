The existence of a comprehensive legal regime for the regulation of competition is extremely important to the growth of any advanced economy. Nigeria's competition laws have been grossly inadequate ...
On 15 October 2021 the Constitutional Court delivered a precedent setting judgement on the role of the competition authorities in promoting and protecting cornerstone socio-economic rights contained...
In his contribution to this symposium on Eleanor Fox and Mor Bakhoum's book, Making Markets Work for Africa: Markets, Development, and Competition Law in Sub-Saharan Africa (OUP, 2019), Jasper Lubeto notes the omission of Nigeria, ...