ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To see the full article click here

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from South Africa

Developments In Competition And Consumer Protection Enforcement Bowmans On 30 October 2020, the Government of the Republic of Malawi (Government), through the Ministry of Trade, initiated a project entitled the Enhancement of Competition...

The Competition Commission & OIPMI – Full Steam Ahead Adams & Adams On the 19th of May 2021, the South African Competition Commission ("Commission") formally initiated a market inquiry into the online intermediation platform market ("OIPMI") in terms of Section 43B(i)(a) of the Competition Act, 89 of 1998.

Israeli Antitrust Authority Will Not Break Down Facebook's Assets Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz This includes having the companies file with the Authority reports on mergers and acquisitions which may affect competition.

Overview Of Development Of Competition Law In Nigeria PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors In his contribution to this symposium on Eleanor Fox and Mor Bakhoum's book, Making Markets Work for Africa: Markets, Development, and Competition Law in Sub-Saharan Africa (OUP, 2019), Jasper Lubeto notes the omission of Nigeria, ...

New Sections Of The Competition Amendment Act Are Now Operational Hogan Lovells Following the enactment of the Competition Amendment Act during 2019 and the subsequent promulgation of a number of the provisions