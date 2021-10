ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from South Africa

8 Ways To Fight Counterfeit Sales Online Abou Naja With every step forward in technology, many illegal entities hitch a ride on human innovation to speed up their malicious intentions.

The UAE's Advertising Business Group Releases Its First Ethical Guidelines For Gender Portrayal In Advertising And Marketing Communication Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The UAE's Advertising Business Group (ABG) recently made a significant step towards addressing the portrayal of gender in advertising by releasing its first Ethical Guidelines for Gender Portrayal...

Reputation Management In The Age Of Cancel Culture TripleOKLaw In a story widely circulated in the media, Radio Africa Group, a reputable Kenyan media company was confronted with immense social scrutiny following comments made on-air by the hosts...

Local Equity Participation Requirements In Kenya's ICT Sector ENSafrica On 9 April 2021, Kenya published a gazette notice that amends the National Information Communications and Technology ("ICT")

Qatar's New Advertising Law Clyde & Co Anyone entering Qatar by way of the Doha International Airport has no doubt noticed the large billboards prominently advertising upcoming events, new real estate developments, fast cars, hot fashions, and any other information of potential interest to people here.