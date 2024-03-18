About the job

EXTERNAL CALL: Senior Manager Business Development

A vacancy has arisen for the post of Senior Manager Business Development with FinanceMalta.

Jobsplus Permit Number: 212/2024

Job Description

FinanceMalta is a Foundation set up in 2007 to promote Malta as an international financial services centre. It harnesses the strengths, experience and depth of the different Founding Members which form its Board of Governors, as well as that of its members operating in the various financial services sectors.

A vacancy has arisen for the post of Senior Manager Business Development, who will report to the Chief Operations Officer (COO). The chosen candidate will be responsible for organising and coordinating FinanceMalta's local and international events and liaising with the Foundation's marketing executives regarding social media posts, advertising and public relations.

The selected candidate must have outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal, excellent people skills, organisational skills, the ability to work under pressure, the ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks, and the availability to travel.

The duties for the post of the Senior Manager Business Development may be viewed in Annex A.

Qualifications and experience required are specified in Annex B.

Annex A

Job Description – Senior Manager Business Development

The duties of the Senior Manager Business Development shall include:

Business Development

Represent FinanceMalta at international and local events

Research and pursue business leads for the growth of the financial services sector

Prepare, together with the COO and the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), the marketing and initiatives plans for FinanceMalta

Negotiate with media houses and event organisers, in the best interest of FinanceMalta and its members

Organise & deliver events/initiatives in line with marketing plan and as per checklist

Maintain clear communication between organisers and members, and maintain up-to-date records of communication

Timely preparation of reports related to the foreign events attended

Assist in the promotion of membership of FinanceMalta

Engage with foreign and local organisations, associations and entities in order to promote the objectives of FinanceMalta

Responsible for the organisation of podcasts/ deep dives/ webinars;

Social Media

Responsible for the development and implementation of FinanceMalta's social media strategy

Responsible for maximising use of our digital and social media platforms and social media channels for all the different messages relating to Malta and the different sectors of interest

Maximise revenue from advertising opportunities relating to website and social media platforms

Develop and execute initiatives utilising the FinanceMalta social media platforms

Ensure the social media calendar is kept up-to-date

Advertising and PR

Liaise with the COO and PR agency on PR matters

Coordinate all communications in relation to events and initiatives

Assist in the overall organisation of the annual conference and other specific events, with emphasis on revenue generation

Others

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Officers

Annex B

Qualifications and experience required

A recognised Bachelor's qualification at MQF Level 6 (subject to a minimum of 180 ECTS/ECVET credits, or equivalent*, with regard to programmes commencing as from October 2003) in Business Administration or Communications or Management or Marketing or a comparable professional qualification, plus three (3) years relevant work experience.

*A recognised qualification comparable to 180 ECTS/ECVETS credits, as applicable is only accepted subject to an MQRIC formal recognition statement being submitted with the application.

Qualifications at a level higher than that specified above will be accepted for eligibility purposes, provided they meet any specified subject requirements.

Other Requisites:

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Terms and Conditions:

The salary to be offered is subject to the Grade 3 Senior Manager position within the salary structure as approved by the Industrial Relations Unit (IRU);

A performance bonus of up to 15% of the basic salary is applicable;

Communication allowance will be awarded as indicated in the salary structure approved by the IRU;

The employee's appointment will be on an indefinite basis, subject to a six-month probationary period.

Submission of applications

Applications are to be submitted, for the attention of the Chief Operations Officer, FinanceMalta on graziella.grech@financemalta.org

Applications are to include a curriculum vitae (which should include a list of qualifications held by the applicant) in PDF format.

The closing date for the receipt of applications is noon (Central European Time) on March 25th, 2024. An email will be sent as an acknowledgement of the application.

