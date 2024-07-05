In a landmark decision regarding the expiration of directors' term of office, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court (FSC) held that the term of office of board members not only ends if no timely re-election occurs, but that resolutions taken by a shareholders' meeting convened by board members after the expiry of their term are null and void.

In our briefing, we look at the underlying facts of the case, the consequences of the court's decision and offer recommendations for situations where a deadline for re-election is missed.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.