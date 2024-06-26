ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Initial Public Offerings In Luxembourg: What You Need To Know

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors
We have contributed to the GLI Initial Public Offerings 2024 Guide, presenting Luxembourg's favourable and stable legal framework for international IPOs.

Luxembourg, a leading global financial centre, offers a wide range of services connecting investors and markets worldwide. Supported by robust infrastructure, efficient regulations, and a strong network of tax treaties, Luxembourg is a trusted choice for companies seeking reliability and innovation in the financial sector, making it a jurisdiction of choice for corporates seeking to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

To learn more about the IPO process, listing requirements and potential risks, please read the chapter below!

Download

Initial Public Offerings

GLI - Luxembourg chapter

Authors
Noémi Gémesi
Ana Nicoleta Andreiana
Jérôme Jacques
