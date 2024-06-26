Initial Public Offerings In Luxembourg: What You Need To Know

We have contributed to the GLI Initial Public Offerings 2024 Guide, presenting Luxembourg's favourable and stable legal framework for international IPOs.

Luxembourg, a leading global financial centre, offers a wide range of services connecting investors and markets worldwide. Supported by robust infrastructure, efficient regulations, and a strong network of tax treaties, Luxembourg is a trusted choice for companies seeking reliability and innovation in the financial sector, making it a jurisdiction of choice for corporates seeking to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

To learn more about the IPO process, listing requirements and potential risks, please read the chapter below!

