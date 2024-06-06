At each stage of its progress in acquiring the shares of a target company, the acquiring party is expected to comply with the large shareholding reporting rule

This article has been divided into two parts. Part I1 covered the scope, basic principles and perspectives of the Guidelines for Corporate Takeovers (the "Guidelines")2 as well as the code of conduct that directors and the board of directors must observe concerning acquisitions. This Part II discusses increased transparency of acquisitions and takeover response policies and countermeasures.

I. Greater Transparency of Acquisitions

1. Disclosure of Information and Provision of Time by the Acquiring Party

At each stage of its progress in acquiring the shares of a target company, the acquiring party is expected to comply with the large shareholding reporting rule, the tender offer rule, and other regulations to increase transparency. Based on such rules and regulations, it would be ideal for the acquiring party to provide shareholders not only sufficient information but also enough time to make an informed decision.

(a) Disclosure of Information at the Time of Acquisition

The acquiring party should aim to provide the capital markets and the target company with at least the same level of appropriate information as contained in the tender offer registration statement and in a timely manner and in an appropriate form. Such minimum information includes the purpose of the purchase, number of shares to be purchased, summary of the acquiring party, and basic management strategy after the acquisition.

(b) Disclosure of Intent to Acquire

If the party intending to make an acquisition is definite about its intention to make a subsequent tender offer, then prior to such tender offer, it would be ideal for it to provide information to the capital markets and the target company when it is moving ahead with its plan to purchase the target company's shares in the market.

(c) Information Disclosure of Advance Notice of Planned Tender Offer

When announcing an advance notice of a planned tender offer, the potential acquirer should aim to have a reasonable basis for actually commencing such tender offer, such as having the financial resources needed for the acquisition, and disclosing specific information that can contribute to market understanding, such as the conditions for the launch of the tender offer and the scheduled commencement date thereof.

If an advance notice of a planned tender offer is announced, but such tender of fer cannot be commenced within a reasonable period of time in light of market stability, then in principle, it is advisable to withdraw the notice.

(d) Information Provision and Disclosure of Substantial Shareholders

If the person making the acquisition proposal is a "substantial shareholder," then the target company must be provided with information regarding the fact that the acquirer is a substantial shareholder as well as its relationship with the nominee shareholder(s). The acquirer should respond in good faith when asked by the target company about the extent to which there are any joint holders.

If a target company recognizes based on objective facts the possibility of an acquisition by a specific entity or person, and seeks to confirm certain facts to engage in a dialogue with that entity or person, then such entity or person should confirm certain facts such as whether it is a substantial shareholder as well as the existence of any joint holder relationships. As to custodians who are nominee shareholders for such entities or persons, they should cooperate in confirming certain facts regarding the "substantial shareholders" for which they hold shares after confirming the intention of such entities or persons.

(e) Provision of Time for an Acquisition Proposal to be Considered

The acquiring party should ideally set a longer tender offer period than originally proposed or extend the period for a reasonable time, taking into account the needs of the target company and its shareholders.

2. Information Disclosure by the Target Company

An informed decision by the shareholders will be possible through substantial information disclosure by the target company.

(a) Disclosure at the Implementation Stage of an Acquisition

Ideally, the target company should voluntarily disclose in a full and complete manner information regarding the process of how the board of directors or the special committee considered the acquisition proposal and its involvement in the negotiation process with the acquiring party with respect to the transaction terms.

If any competing proposal is made, then the target company should disclose in the explanation of the reasons for supporting the offer that there was such other competing proposal, but that the target company decided that the offer being supported was more desirable together with the reasons for such decision.

(b) Disclosure of Information regarding Media Reports while Acquisition Proposal is Still Under Consideration

It should be noted that if media reports or rumours spread during the stage an acquisition proposal is being considered, then it may be necessary to disclose information regarding the accuracy of the information reported as well as other facts.

Careful consideration will be required in deciding whether to maintain strict information control, or instead disclose information about the acquisition proposal.

3. Preventing Acts that Distort Decision-Making by the Shareholders

It is important to ensure that shareholders are provided with the necessary information and are not prevented from making an informed decision. From this perspective, the following actions by either the acquiring party or the target company are not advisable (and any action that would constitute a violation of any law or regulation should not be taken):

Footnotes

