Business Registration In Ivory Coast: A Step-By-Step Guide

In Ivory Coast, the facilitation of business creation and investment promotion is primarily managed by two agencies: the Centre de Facilitation des Formalités des Entreprises (CFE) and the Ivoirian Investment Promotion Center (Centre de Promotion des Investissements en Côte d'Ivoire or CEPICI). The CFE is dedicated to streamlining the process of business start-up, aiming to accomplish registration within 48 hours. On the other hand, CEPICI focuses on supporting joint-venture operations and investments within the country. Operating as a "one-stop shop" in Abidjan, CEPICI offers guidance to foreign investors and simplifies the business registration process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

In Ivory Coast, there are four common types of business registrations:

Sole Proprietorship (Entreprise Individuelle): A business owned and operated by a single individual.

Limited Liability Company (Société à Responsabilité Limitée – SARL): A business structure where the liability of shareholders is limited to their contributions to the company.

Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme – SA): A company whose shares are publicly traded on the stock exchange, with ownership distributed among shareholders.

Branch of a Foreign Company (Succursale): An extension of a foreign company operating in Ivory Coast, subject to the laws and regulations of the country.

Each type of registration offers distinct advantages and considerations, depending on the nature and scope of the business. Understanding these options is essential for entrepreneurs seeking to establish a presence in Ivory Coast's dynamic and growing economy.

Sole Proprietorship (Entreprise Individuelle):

A sole proprietorship (entreprise individuelle) is a business formed and owned by an individual. It is easy to establish and run, unlike other, more complex forms. The law does not distinguish the business from its owner. Being run by only one person, this form is flexible to the changing business environment, as there is only one decision-maker. The liability of a sole trader is unlimited, which means that he/she is responsible for all the assets and debts of his/her business. Foreigners are eligible to register Sole Proprietor business in Ivory Coast.

Registration process for Sole Proprietor registration

While the process itself is straightforward, it's essential to gather the required documentation beforehand. Here is a list of the documents needed:

Copy of national ID card or passport for citizens, or consulate card for foreigners

Copy of birth certificate

Two copies of the tenancy agreement

Residence certificate (Either water bill or an electricity bill) (obtainable from the National Identification Office).

Marriage certificate, if applicable

Criminal record (issued within the last three months)

Most of the forms are only available in French. After gathering all the necessary documents, take them to the office, complete the application form, and submit it to the designated officer. A registration fee of XOF60,000 must be paid upon submission. The application process typically takes up to two weeks to complete. If all requirements are met, you will receive your registration certificate, and your business will also be registered for tax purposes.

Limited Liability Company (Société à Responsabilité Limitée – SARL)

A separate legal entity where shareholders' liability is limited to their contributions. A company limited liability company (LLC) must appoint at least 1 director and 1 shareholder who can be of any nationality.

Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme – SA)

A company whose shares are freely transferable, with shareholders' liability limited to their contributions. This business entity requires at least 1 shareholder and 3 directors must be appointed, who can be of any nationality.

Branch of a Foreign Company (Succursale)

Registering a branch (Succursale) of a foreign company in Ivory Coast involves several procedural steps. Initially, a unique name must be chosen for the branch, adhering to local naming regulations. Following this, the foreign company needs to compile requisite documentation, including a notarized copy of its articles of incorporation, a power of attorney designating a local representative, and other pertinent corporate papers. These documents are then submitted to the Commercial Registry Office (Registre du Commerce et du Crédit Mobilier, RCCM) along with the necessary registration fees. Appointing a legal representative or agent within Ivory Coast is crucial to manage legal and administrative matters on behalf of the foreign entity. Depending on local regulations, certain information about the branch may need to be published in official gazettes or local newspapers. Additionally, registration with local tax authorities is essential to obtain a tax identification number (TIN) and fulfill tax obligations. Vigilance regarding renewal dates for registrations, licenses, and permits, as well as updating information with local authorities as necessary, ensures the branch's continued legal operation and effective business conduct within Ivory Coast's jurisdiction.

