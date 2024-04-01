Japan:
Legal Insights On Shareholders Meeting Practices Against Shareholder Proposals
01 April 2024
Anderson Mori & Tomotsune
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
旬刊
商事法務 No.2353（3月15日号）
重要な契約の開示に関する「企業内容等の開示に関する内閣府令」等の改正の解説
金融庁企画市場局企業開示課開示企画調整官 上利悟史
金融庁企画市場局企業開示課課長補佐 牧野一成
金融庁企画市場局企業開示課係長 森岡聖貴
2024年株主総会の実務対応
株主提案権の行使された株主総会
Ⅰ 株主提案を受けた総会対応の実務上の留意点
三菱UFJ信託銀行法人コンサルティング部
会社法務・コーポレートガバナンスコンサルティング室
調査役・弁護士 丸谷国央
弁護士 生方紀裕
弁護士 野村直弘
近時の証券訴訟における法的論点（４）
株式の取得時期と虚偽記載等による法的責任
弁護士 太子堂厚子
弁護士 高田和佳
弁護士 宇田川翔
商事法務を考えるヒント⑫
取締役の監視義務と任務懈怠責任
─Assaf Hamdani & Reinier Kraakman,
Rewarding Outside Directors
を読んで─
京都大学教授 山下徹哉
商事法判例研究No.692（京都大学商法研究会）
会社法484条3項の取戻権と破産法の否認権
中京大学教授 森まどか
実務問答金商法 第37回
目論見書交付義務違反と損害賠償責任
弁護士 橋本雅行
ニュース
金融庁、「企業内容等の開示に関する内閣府令」等の改正を公表
金融庁、「金融商品取引業等に関する内閣府令」および「金融サービス仲介業者等に関する内閣府令」の改正を公表
商事法務研究会、「成年後見制度の在り方に関する研究会」報告書を取りまとめ
2024年1月定時株主総会の概況
スクランブル
運用会社に向けたスマートな資料とアプローチ
To view the full article click here
Originally Published by Japan Institute of Business
Law
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Japan
Law Of Digital Signatures In India
Vaish Associates Advocates
A digital signature is a cryptographic technique used to validate the authenticity and integrity of digital messages, documents, or software.
Personal Liability Of Administrators
Vincent Young
The personal liability arising under Division 9 of Part 5.3 A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) often provides one of the greatest risks facing administrators...
On Dealmaking And 10% Minority Shareholders
Khaitan & Co LLP
The request, however, was rejected by the board, citing non-compliances with the procedure laid down in the Companies Act 2013 for shareholders to requisition such extraordinary general meetings.