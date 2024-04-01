旬刊 商事法務　No.2353（3月15日号）

重要な契約の開示に関する「企業内容等の開示に関する内閣府令」等の改正の解説

金融庁企画市場局企業開示課開示企画調整官　上利悟史

金融庁企画市場局企業開示課課長補佐　牧野一成

金融庁企画市場局企業開示課係長　森岡聖貴

2024年株主総会の実務対応

株主提案権の行使された株主総会

Ⅰ　株主提案を受けた総会対応の実務上の留意点

三菱UFJ信託銀行法人コンサルティング部 会社法務・コーポレートガバナンスコンサルティング室 調査役・弁護士　丸谷国央

Ⅱ　株主提案を受けた総会対応の法的留意点

弁護士　生方紀裕

弁護士　野村直弘

近時の証券訴訟における法的論点（４）

株式の取得時期と虚偽記載等による法的責任

弁護士　太子堂厚子

弁護士　高田和佳

弁護士　宇田川翔

商事法務を考えるヒント⑫

取締役の監視義務と任務懈怠責任

─Assaf Hamdani & Reinier Kraakman, Rewarding Outside Directors を読んで─

京都大学教授　山下徹哉

商事法判例研究No.692（京都大学商法研究会）

会社法484条3項の取戻権と破産法の否認権

中京大学教授　森まどか

実務問答金商法　第37回

目論見書交付義務違反と損害賠償責任

弁護士　橋本雅行

ニュース

金融庁、「企業内容等の開示に関する内閣府令」等の改正を公表

金融庁、「金融商品取引業等に関する内閣府令」および「金融サービス仲介業者等に関する内閣府令」の改正を公表

商事法務研究会、「成年後見制度の在り方に関する研究会」報告書を取りまとめ

2024年1月定時株主総会の概況

スクランブル

運用会社に向けたスマートな資料とアプローチ

