Kazakhstan:
Can A Kazakh LLP's Debts To Shareholders Be Converted Into Equity?
21 March 2024
Unicase Law Firm
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Can a Kazakh LLP's Debts to Shareholders be Converted into
Equity?" - This question has been on the minds of many
recently, as businesses seek innovative solutions to manage debts
and capital. Join Now to Find Out the Answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Kazakhstan
Drafting Contracts – Key Lessons From 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
In our annual contract law update we consider a number of interesting contract law cases from 2023 which highlighted key points for those involved in drafting or managing contracts.
When Is A Deed Not A Deed?
Burges Salmon
The English courts have continued their slow-burning development of the law around valid execution of deeds in a judgment handed down in the High Court case...
UK Limited Partnerships – What Next?
Gowling WLG
We reported in the autumn of last year on new legislation that will introduce significant changes to the administration of UK limited partnerships (LPs)...