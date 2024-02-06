ARTICLE

All you need to know about Shareholders' Agreement.

WHAT IS A SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT?

A Shareholders' Agreement ('SHA') is an agreement between the shareholders of a company which governs the relationship of the shareholders and the framework of how the company will be run.

WHY DOES YOUR BUSINESS REQUIRE A SHA?

Clarity and certainty. Ensures that all shareholders are aware of their rights and responsibilities. Shareholders' protection. Safeguards the rights of different interest groups e.g. 'drag-along' rights for majority shareholders and 'tag-along' rights for minority shareholders. Avoid Deadlocks. Provides mechanisms to deal with deadlock situations e.g. where a unanimous decision cannot be reached. Dispute Management. Parties save time and cost by setting out pre-agreed method of dispute resolution in the SHA.

COMMON CLAUSES

Share Transfer Process

Appointment and Removal of Directors

Payment of Dividends

Drag-Along & Tag-Along Rights

Deadlocks

WHEN SHOULD YOUR BUSINESS HAVE A SHA?

Although SHAs are not mandatory, it is prudent to have one in place at the get-go of forming a company with multiple shareholders.

