1. Overview

1.1 What are the most common types of private equity transactions in your jurisdiction? What is the current state of the market for these transactions?

Although the Norwegian private equity ("PE") market ranges from seed and growth investments by angel and venture capital funds, to leveraged buyouts ("LBO") and secondary transactions by PE funds (herewith public-to-private acquisitions and initial public offering ("IPO") exits), in 2022, LBO transactions of private targets dominated the transaction volume, representing 46.2% of the total PE transactional volume for that year.

Throughout 2022, private equity firms started to experience increased headwinds with respect to leveraged financing, resulting in declining private equity deal activity despite significant dry powder. In 2022, the total Norwegian M&A market continued to increase in volume and was compared with 2021. Large deals were slightly up in respect of the percentage of the total M&A value but down in numbers compared with 2022, due to a significant drop in large deals in the second half of the year. The Norwegian PE market could, however, report a 10.1% increase in reported volume compared with 2021, but with a significant drop in average deal sizes, as well as a drop in number of exits. For deals involving PE Sponsors in 2022, (either on the buy- or sell-side) the average reported deal sizes dropped significantly from €334 in 2021, to €153 in 2022. The market continued to be driven by new investments and add-ons but, in 2022, we also witnessed a significant drop in the number of secondary investments.

As mentioned above, the Norwegian PE market spans the width of all transaction types found in any mature market, but the typical club deals have, save for a few exceptions, for all practical purposes been outside the realm of the Norwegian PE market. The main reason for this is that most Norwegian transactions are of a size that normally does not require a major international PE fund to spread its equity risk in order to avoid exceeding investment concentration limits in its fund. The foregoing notwithstanding, sell-downs or syndication of minority equity portions subsequent to buyouts also occur in the Norwegian market.

By the number of PE transactions, TMT, the industrial/manufacturing and the services sectors dominated the Norwegian market in 2022, each with 30%, 14.3% and 13.8% of the buyout investment volume, respectively. They were followed by the construction sector with 11.1% of the total deal count, the consumer sector with 8.5%, and the energy sector with 5.8%.

1.2 What are the most significant factors currently encouraging or inhibiting private equity transactions in your jurisdiction?

The most significant features encouraging PE actors to transact in Norway are access to relatively inexpensive capital as well as a highly educated workforce, innovative technology, natural resources and a well-established legal framework for M&A transactions. In respect of the latter (see further in section 3), those familiar with M&A transactions and methodology in most other parts of Europe will find the Norwegian landscape quite familiar, both in respect of private and public acquisitions. Most EU regulations pertaining to M&A transactions have also been implemented in Norwegian law through membership in the European Free Trade Association ("EFTA") and the European Economic Area ("EEA").

Historically, an important factor, viewed by many investors as sheltering Norway against international financial turmoil, has been a high oil price. For the moment, the oil- and energy prices are once again on the rise, which is generally viewed as beneficial for the Norwegian economy. This time, however, increasing energy prices have come at a high cost due to supply chain disruptions, and pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine, which have collectively intensified the inflationary pressure. Increased inflation is currently also contributing to increasing interest rates, which again may lead to a recession in many European countries. Increasing inflation and interest rates, in combination with a somewhat aggressive approach by Norwegian tax authorities against LBOs (herewith principles of PE funds domiciled in Norway) could, in the long term, potentially frustrate international PE funds' appetites in general, as well as for Norwegian targets.

1.3 Are you seeing any types of investors other than traditional private equity firms executing private equity-style transactions in your jurisdiction? If so, please explain which investors, and briefly identify any significant points of difference between the deal terms offered, or approach taken, by this type of investor and that of traditional private equity firms.

During the last decade, we have seen a number of family offices, but also smaller investment-firms, and individual investors executing PE style transactions in the Norwegian market. The main difference between the deal terms offered in such transactions is that some of these investors tend to be slightly more flexible with regard to their sweet spot for investing, the approach they take with regard to lock-up until exit, vesting structures, accepting investments in minority stakes, and the amount of leverage applied in the deal. Some of these investors tend to seek out investment opportunities in areas that have not typically been a focus for traditional PE funds, but where consolidation opportunities still exist. Examples of such investors are, inter alia, Ferd, Credo Partners, Icon and Hawk.

2. Structuring Matters

2.1 What are the most common acquisition structures adopted for private equity transactions in your jurisdiction?

Virtually all national and international PE funds are today organised as some type of limited partnership, wherein the Institutional Investors participate as direct or (normally) indirect limited partners, and wherein the fund manager (in the following, the "Manager" or the "Sponsor") acts as the general partner, normally owned through a private limited liability company ("LLC") specifically organised for this purpose. The domicile, tax status and internal structure of the Manager sponsoring the fund will very often drive the choice of the general partner.

PE funds typically create a special purpose shell acquisition vehicle ("SPV") to effect an investment or acquisition, and commit to fund a specified amount of equity to the SPV at closing. The final acquisition structure adopted by these PE funds in the Norwegian market will normally depend on whether the respective fund is organised under Norwegian law or under foreign jurisdictions. Funds organised under Norwegian law will, when investing into Norwegian target companies, normally adopt a one-tier structure by investing through a set of Norwegian holding companies.

Funds organised under a foreign jurisdiction investing into Norwegian target companies will usually structure the acquisition by adopting a two-tier structure, irrespective of whether the Manager is foreign or domestic. Firstly, the PE fund establishes an offshore holding structure of one or more private LLCs incorporated and tax resident outside of Norway – typically in Luxembourg, the Netherlands or (occasionally) Cyprus. Secondly, the acquisition of the shares in the Norwegian target company will be made by the foreign holding structure through a Norwegian-incorporated and tax-resident SPV (or "BidCo") that eventually acquires the target company. Additional Norwegian holding companies could be added into the structure between the foreign holding structure and the Norwegian BidCo to allow for flexibility in obtaining subordinated debt financing and other commercial reasons.

Occasionally over the last six years, we have also seen examples of Sponsors carrying out minority investments in listed companies, but these funds' limited partners have often criticised such strategies. An increasing number of funds also seem to have obtained mandates to carry out minority investments in private companies subject to certain defined control criteria with respect to a possible exit.

2.2 What are the main drivers for these acquisition structures?

Various deal-specific considerations dictate the type and organisation of the SPV, including, among others, tax structuring issues, desired governance structure, number of equity holders, equity holders' (and the Sponsors') exposure to liability by use of the applicable vehicles, general ease of administration and required regulatory requirements, including the financing bank's demand for structural subordination (see below).

Typically, the entry route used by PE funds for their investments depends upon which structure provides the greatest flexibility for efficiently repatriating funds back to the fund's investor base in connection with either an exit or a partial exit, with as little tax leakage as possible (i.e. minimising the effective tax rate for all relevant stakeholders upon exit). The choice of entry-jurisdiction into Europe, therefore, normally depends on the identity and geography of the fund's investors, the tax treaty between the proposed European entry-jurisdiction and the home jurisdiction for the majority of the fund's investor base and the tax treaties between the various other jurisdictions involved, including Norway. It is not uncommon that Sponsors structure the investment through various forms of sub-partnerships (or feeder funds) set up in different jurisdictions to achieve the most optimal structure for their respective investors, all depending upon such investors' geographical location.

Another main driver when choosing relevant acquisition structures (and particularly the number of holding companies involved), is the structuring of the financing (i.e. the bank's demand for control of cash flow and debt subordination); see sections 8 and 9. Particularly in large transactions, it can be necessary to use various layers of financing from different stakeholders in order to be able to carry out the acquisition. The need for flexible financing structures is a commercial reason that often drives the number of holding companies between the foreign holding structure and the Norwegian BidCo.

In both instances, PE funds must consider upstream issues (taxation of monies extracted from the top Norwegian holding company ("TopCo") to the foreign holding structure) and downstream issues (taxation of monies extracted from BidCo up to TopCo, herewith monies flowing up from the target and its various subsidiaries).

Before deciding the final acquisition structure, Sponsors must consider numerous additional issues, typically including: tax issues relating to management and employee compensation; the target's and its group companies' debt service capability; regulatory requirements/restrictions (i.e. prohibition against financial assistance and debt-pushdowns, and the anti-asset stripping rules, cf. question 11.1); rules on thin capitalisation and deductibility of interests; withholding tax ("WHT") on shareholder debt and distributions; VAT; and corporate liability and disclosure issues, etc.

2.3 How is the equity commonly structured in private equity transactions in your jurisdiction (including institutional, management and carried interests)?

The equity structure in any PE transaction usually provides an opportunity and/or a requirement for the target's management to co-invest ("Investing Management") together with the PE fund in the acquiring group. The co-investment typically takes place at the Norwegian TopCo-level, or at the foreign holding company level. The equity strip for the Investing Management depends on the size of the transaction, but it is normally relatively small with a share price at an affordable level.

If the Investing Management mainly consists of Norwegian citizens, these may prefer to structure their co-investment into the Norwegian TopCo instead of into the foreign holding company structure. However, the PE fund may insist that the Investing Management must invest in the foreign holding structure. From a valuation perspective, it is imperative for both the PE fund and the Investing Management that the Investing Management's equity participation is acquired at "full and fair market value", as participation under Norwegian law otherwise may be subject to income tax (rather than tax on capital gains). In order to achieve that the Investing Management invests at the same price per shares as the Institutional Investors, the Sponsor will typically invest in a combination of shareholder loans, preferred shares and ordinary shares, while the Investing Management mainly invests in ordinary shares (i.e. shares with no preferential rights). The Investing Management's senior members may occasionally also be allowed to invest in the same instruments (or "institutional strip") as the Sponsor. The detailed structuring of the management incentive package will depend on the tax treatment of any benefit. If the Investing Management pays less than the market value of the shares this could, under Norwegian law, give rise to an employment tax charge (47.4% marginal rate for the individual and 14.1% payroll tax for the employer).

In secondary buyouts, it is commonly a condition that the Investing Management must reinvest a proportion of their sale proceeds ("rollover"). Any gains on such rollover will, in principle, trigger capital gains tax for the Investing Management, unless the members of the management team invested through separate holding companies and these are those rolling over their investments. In recent years it has also become more common that the Investing Management invest into a separate pooling vehicle to simplify administration, which otherwise could be complicated by having a large number of shareholders (e.g. meeting attendance and exercising voting rights).

The carried interest arrangements (the "Carry") for Managers domiciled in Norway will more or less be the same irrespective of where the PE fund is located, although variations exist with regard to other key factors for how the profit from the fund's investments is split between the Manager and the Institutional Investors (such as annual fee, hurdle rate, catch-up, etc.). The Manager's right to Carry is almost always accompanied by an obligation to risk alongside the Institutional Investors, where the Manager as a precondition must risk its own money and invest into the fund's limited partnership. Today, such Carry arrangements may be structured using a separate limited partnership ("SLP") or offshore company, held directly or indirectly by the relevant investment professionals of the Manager, which in either case becomes a partner in the fund's limited partnership. Each participant's share of the Carry is delivered through an interest in the SLP, or in the fund itself by way of partial assignment of the offshore company's interest in the fund's limited partnership. In principle, distribution delivered this way should be the same for the Institutional Investors in the fund, namely a share of the income and gains derived from the underlying investments of the fund's limited partnership. As such, Carry has traditionally, under Norwegian law, been perceived as a regular return on investment and taxed as capital gains. Taxation of Carry has, however, become a much-debated topic in Norway in the last few years, where the Norwegian tax authorities have argued that the Carry should be taxed as income rather than capital gains. For the taxation of Carry, see question 10.4.

2.4 If a private equity investor is taking a minority position, are there different structuring considerations?

In such situations, a PE investor will focus on the exact same issues as mentioned in question 2.2 (particularly if they are using leverage to acquire their minority stake) to find the right balance to align the various stakeholders' interests in creating value for its investors. The driver behind equity terms and the equity structures is normally the desire to control and incentivise; however, the PE investor will likely obtain a lower level of protection when taking a minority position than taking a controlling stake. In addition, there will be particular focus on securing an exit route/timing of exit and securing anti-dilution rights/pre-emption rights on any issue of new shares.

2.5 In relation to management equity, what is the typical range of equity allocated to the management, and what are the typical vesting and compulsory acquisition provisions?

Management offering to subscribe for shares in the acquiring group will typically be required to accept compulsory transfer of such shares if his/her employment terminates. The financial terms of such compulsory transfer depends on the reason for termination ("good" or "bad" leaver). If termination is due to acceptable reasons – typically death, disability or involuntary termination without cause – the person is a "good leaver" and will receive market value for the shares. If employment is terminated with cause, or if such person resigns without good reasons, the person is classified as a "bad leaver" and must sell the shares for less than market price.

Although subject to individual variations, neither time- nor performance-based vesting has been very common for the Investing Management's participation in Norwegian PE transactions, at least if the buyer is a domestic or Nordic PE fund. However, in transactions where international Sponsors are involved, vesting is more common. When introduced, a three to five-year time-based vesting model is often used, with accelerated vesting on exit. Such a vesting model means that only the vested part of the equity is redeemable at "fair value" at each anniversary ensuing investment, whereas the part of the equity that has not vested may only be redeemable at a lower value. Given the recent years' rather aggressive approach from the Norwegian tax authorities on Carry, some advisors fear that vesting provisions may be used as an argument for classifying profits from the Investing Management's co-investments as personal income (in whole or in part) rather than capital gains. The obvious argument against such an assertion is that if the equity has been acquired or subscribed for at "fair market value" and at the same price per shares as the Institutional Investors (cf. question 2.3), then revenues therefrom should, strictly speaking, be treated and taxed in the same way as revenues derived from the institutional equity (i.e. classified as capital gains). Nevertheless, as there is no firm legal precedent on the matter, domestic PE funds seem to choose the path of least resistance by foregoing vesting. There is, of course, also a question in each transaction of how much "leverage" the PE fund has in relation to the Investing Management, and, correspondingly, how much push-back introducing vesting provisions will receive.

2.6 For what reasons is a management equity holder usually treated as a good leaver or a bad leaver in your jurisdiction?

"Good leaver" will usually mean leaving employment on grounds of retirement, death, disability or being discharged for "cause" not related to the employee him/herself. "Bad leaver" will usually mean the employee him/herself terminates his/her position prior to exit, leaving in circumstances justifying the summary dismissal of the employee (typically misconduct), or the employee being discharged for "cause" related to the employee him/herself.

3. Governance Matters

3.1 What are the typical governance arrangements for private equity portfolio companies? Are such arrangements required to be made publicly available in your jurisdiction?

The governance arrangements commonly used by PE funds to gain management control over their portfolio companies tend to be relatively detailed, but there could be substantial variations between domestic funds compared to the governance structure deployed by European or global PE funds.

The shareholders' agreement will normally contain provisions regarding corporate governance issues. The ability to appoint directors, and to control the board if necessary, is the key tool that the Sponsor will ensure is put in place in such agreements, including a right to appoint additional directors in order to flood the board in the event of disagreement with the executives and any employee representatives. Although some international funds also implement a separate management board, Norwegian portfolio companies normally only have a single board of directors on which the Sponsors are represented. It is not uncommon that some PE funds want to appoint an independent chairman to provide strategic oversight and to create an independent bridge between the Sponsor and the Investing Management. Through veto rights and/or preferential voting rights afforded in the shareholders' agreement, the Sponsor-appointed directors will usually have control over important decisions like new acquisitions and disposals, approval of business plans and annual budgets, new investments outside of the business plan, etc. Besides appointment/dismissal of directors (always subject to consent from the general meeting, meaning the Sponsor), the shareholders' agreement may further contain rules about audit and remuneration, business plans and budgets, transfer/issue of shares and financial instruments, confidentiality and other restrictive covenants, management of exit, and customary drag, tag and shot-out provisions. From a strict governance perspective, the important requirement for the Sponsor is to ensure that the shareholders' agreement provides the Sponsor with appropriate access to information about the company. There is no requirement for making such shareholders' agreements publicly available.

Unlike in other jurisdictions (e.g. the UK or the US), it is not common to include a detailed set of protective provisions in Norwegian portfolio companies' articles of associations. Traditionally, most domestic PE funds have also preferred to keep these types of provisions only in the shareholders' agreements for confidentiality and flexibility reasons. For the last few years, it has nonetheless become more common to also include certain protective provisions in the articles, especially if the portfolio company is controlled by an international PE fund. Such articles must be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and are thus publicly available.

3.2 Do private equity investors and/or their director nominees typically enjoy veto rights over major corporate actions (such as acquisitions and disposals, business plans, related party transactions, etc.)? If a private equity investor takes a minority position, what veto rights would they typically enjoy?

The shareholders' agreement is normally drafted so that PE funds and their director nominees (through board majority or mandatory consent requirements) have control over the portfolio company and any important corporate action. This includes, inter alia: material changes in the nature of the business or disposal of any substantial part thereof; changes to issued share capital; major acquisitions; adoption of annual business plan/budget and recommendations in respect of dividend distributions; entering into any partnerships or creating any obligations, liens or charges; major employment matters like pensions and bonus schemes; and, naturally, entering into litigation or liquidation proceedings. Some Sponsors may divide the list of vetoes between those requiring director consent and those requiring Sponsor consent at shareholders' level.

A PE investor holding a minority position is likely to hold less protection than on taking a controlling stake. The priority areas will be ensuring that they have visibility of the day-to-day conduct of the business (i.e. board or observer seat), and ensuring that certain fundamental transactions that protect their ownership interest cannot be taken without their consent. Examples of such veto rights are: changes to the company's constitutional documents; disposal of key assets; borrowing of monies; and any form of debt restructuring transactions, etc.

3.3 Are there any limitations on the effectiveness of veto arrangements: (i) at the shareholder level; and (ii) at the director nominee level? If so, how are these typically addressed?

As a starting point, shareholders can agree that one or more designated representatives shall have veto rights over certain decisions at the general meeting. Nevertheless, the traditional view is that a decision from the general meeting is valid regardless of whether some shareholders have voted in breach of contractual obligations under a shareholders' agreement. Consequently, to ensure that shareholders respect such veto rights, it is important that the shareholders' agreement contains appropriate enforcement mechanisms (see question 3.5).

Veto rights in a shareholders' agreement binds neither the board (as a governing body) nor the CEO. This means that even if a shareholders' agreement grants Sponsor-appointed directors to veto over certain important board resolutions, there is always the risk that the board disregards this and resolves the matter in question as the majority find appropriate. In order to cater for the "risks of disobedience", each director could be required to sign some form of adherence agreement to the shareholders' agreements, but if such adherence agreement is considered to bind the directors in their capacity as such (and not shareholders), there is a legal risk that the agreement, under Norwegian law, will be deemed invalid as constituting a fettering of their discretion (other valid portions of such agreements may remain in force). This risk cannot be eliminated by making the relevant company a party to the shareholders' agreement. The reason being that the board owes fiduciary duties to the company trumping those owed to a director's appointing shareholders. Therefore, the company cannot dictate how the board in the future shall exercise duties, discretions and judgments relating to individual matters put in front of them, unless otherwise set out in the company's articles. As a result, some funds seek to alleviate risk by implementing provisions in the portfolio companies' articles, stating that the shareholders and the company have entered into a shareholders' agreement regulating, inter alia, restrictions on transfer of shares, veto rights, etc. Such clauses will then state that the board may, as a condition for its consent to transfer shares, require that new shareholders accede to such shareholders' agreement. There is no clear court decision on the topic as to what extent such a reference in the articles will solve the problem, or if it is necessary to include the relevant text itself in the articles. In academic circles, the view is also divided.

If the directors are also shareholders in the company, it must be assumed that they are free to bind their powers in their capacity as shareholders. Consequently, Sponsors controlling sufficient votes in the general meeting can, in principle, seek comfort in their right to convene an extraordinary general meeting and remove disobedient directors from the board. Still, the right to remove board members cannot completely eliminate the risk that the portfolio company, as a result of the board's resolution, has already entered into a binding arrangement with a third party before a new board is elected. Normally, an appropriate and well-tailored enforcement mechanism in the shareholders' agreement itself will therefore, in most situations, be considered sufficient to ensure that no party (in particular, the directors holding shares) has any incentive to breach the terms of the shareholders' agreement, and therefore that it will not be necessary with any further enforcement. In practice, most Norwegian funds seem to rely on such enforcement mechanisms in the shareholders' agreements instead of implementing lengthy articles. That said, over the last few years there seems to have been a move for implementing more detailed articles, in particular when UK or global funds are investing in Norwegian portfolio companies.

3.4 Are there any duties owed by a private equity investor to minority shareholders such as management shareholders (or vice versa)? If so, how are these typically addressed?

The general principle under Norwegian law is that a controlling shareholder does not have any duty towards minority shareholders and is free to act in his or her own best interest unless otherwise is explicitly set out in law, the company's articles or in an agreement. Under the Norwegian Limited Liability Companies Acts ("Companies Acts"), however, a controlling influence cannot be exercised at board level, management level or at the general meeting in a manner likely to cause unjust enrichment to a shareholder or a third party at the cost of the company or another person. For PE investments in particular, the Sponsor will, in addition, have undertaken a set of detailed (but limited) undertakings towards minority shareholders (such as management shareholders), the main purpose being to align the minority shareholders' interest not through annual compensation, but through growing the business and receiving equity returns as shareholders.

Shareholders also have certain statutory minority protections through a detailed set of rules in the Companies Acts, including the right to attend and speak at general meetings, certain disclosure rights, rights to bring legal actions to void a corporate resolution on the basis of it being unlawfully adopted or otherwise in conflict with statute or the company's articles, etc. Some of these rights are granted to each individual shareholder irrespective of voting rights, and the Companies Acts also provides specific rights to minority shareholders representing a certain percentage of the share capital and/or votes.

Sometimes, Sponsors, particularly foreign Sponsors, may address certain of these statutory minority protection rules in the shareholders' agreement by introducing provisions that aim (directly or indirectly) to limit them. To what extent this is possible, and if so, how far and for how long it is possible to limit (or at least minimise) them, is subject to substantial legal uncertainty under Norwegian law. Many of the rules cannot be deviated from, and an overzealous shareholders' agreement could affect the validity of either the entire agreement or the particular provision in question (see question 3.5). By implementing several share classes with different financial and voting rights, and by introducing good leaver/bad leaver provisions, etc., a Sponsor may to some extent at least limit the financial impact of some of these minority protection rules so that the principles of the shareholders' agreement in general will apply. The same can be achieved by pooling the minority investors' investment in the portfolio company through a separate investment vehicle in which the Sponsor holds the controlling vote.

3.5 Are there any limitations or restrictions on the contents or enforceability of shareholder agreements (including (i) governing law and jurisdiction, and (ii) non-compete and non-solicit provisions)?

Insofar as the shareholders' agreement does not contravene statutory laws (e.g. the Companies Acts) or the relevant company's articles, such agreements are considered valid under Norwegian law, and can, in principle, be enforced among the parties thereto (but not against third parties). Even if the shareholders' agreement is binding, there are still some uncertainties as to what extent it can be enforced by injunctions. Nevertheless, it must be assumed that remedies other than injunctions agreed in such an agreement can be claimed before the courts.

In the event that a shareholders' agreement contains provisions that are conflicting with statutory minority protection rules or provisions in the company's articles of association, this could also result in the agreement not being enforceable, at least with regard to such provision (see question 3.4).

Further, it should be noted that if the shareholders' agreement attempts to bind the directors in their capacity as directors, there is a risk that this part of the agreement is invalid and cannot be enforced towards the company itself nor the director in question (see question 3.3). It should also be noted that it is not possible to extend the binding force of certain provisions of such an agreement by making the company itself a party to it (see question 3.3). Nevertheless, if the director is also a shareholder, and as such is a party to the shareholders' agreement, it must be assumed that such shareholders are free to bind their powers in the capacity of shareholders (see question 3.3). Provided appropriate remedies and enforcement mechanisms are agreed in the agreement itself, such mechanisms will therefore, in most situations, be considered effective towards such party.

Typically, shareholder agreements cannot be enforced towards third parties, but can be enforced against the party in breach. However, this may sometimes be of little help, unless the agreement itself contains appropriate and effective remedies and enforcement mechanisms (see question 3.3).

In terms of dispute resolution, the preferred avenue of approach for PE funds has, over the last decade, shifted from regular court hearings to arbitration, and it should be noted that alternative dispute resolution in general (including both arbitration and court-sponsored mediation) is now decidedly more common in Norway than in the rest of the Nordics. International influence combined with the perceived upsides (i.e. non-publicity, efficiency, expertise and costs) may be credited for this shift. Pursuant to the New York Convention, arbitral awards are enforceable in Norway. Norway has further implemented certain statutory limitations on the enforceability of non-compete clauses in employment contracts. Under certain special circumstances, the new rules may also have an impact on the enforceability of non-compete provisions of shareholder agreements.

3.6 Are there any legal restrictions or other requirements that a private equity investor should be aware of in appointing its nominees to boards of portfolio companies? What are the key potential risks and liabilities for (i) directors nominated by private equity investors to portfolio company boards, and (ii) private equity investors that nominate directors to boards of portfolio companies?

Legal restrictions on nominating boards of portfolio companies

The CEO and at least half of the directors in Norwegian private and public LLCs must either be residents of Norway or EEA/UK/Northern Ireland nationals who reside in an EEA state or in the UK/Northern Ireland. With respect to this, at least half of the ordinary directors must fulfil the residential requirement; it will not suffice that solely deputy directors fulfil it, irrespective of how many of them are Norwegian residents or EEA/UK/Northern Ireland nationals. The Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry may grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis. It should also be noted that, for public LLCs (irrespective of such companies being listed or not), Norwegian law dictates that each gender shall be represented on the board by (as a main rule) at least 40%. Consequently, on a board of five directors, there cannot be fewer than two members of each gender. Exceptions apply to directors elected by and among the employees (if any).

PE funds must also take into consideration the requirements for employee representatives on Norwegian boards. According to law, employees are entitled to board representation, both in private and in public LLCs, provided the number of full-time employees in such a company exceeds 30. Under such circumstances, the employees are entitled to elect between one and up to ⅓ of the board members from among the employees. The exact number of employee board representatives varies with the number of employees in the company, but all employee representatives have the same voting rights as regular board members. Employee board representation is not mandatory under Norwegian law, but cannot be rejected if requested by the employees and the conditions for such representation are fulfilled.

Risks and potential liabilities for the directors appointed

Like other directors, a Sponsor-appointed director of a portfolio company owes fiduciary duties to the company that takes precedence over duties owed to the shareholders appointing him. Directors owe their duties to all the shareholders, not only the individual shareholder or group of shareholders nominating him/her. Upon assuming office, the nominated directors will be subject the same potential personal director liability as any other member. Under Norwegian law, directors or executive officers may become liable for damages suffered by the company, shareholders or third parties caused by negligence or wilful acts or omissions. In addition, directors can be held criminally liable as a result of intentional or negligent contravention of the Companies Acts and/or ancillary regulations. As a general principle, all directors (including employee-elected directors) are subject to the same standard of care or fault standard and, although the board acts collectively, a director's liability is personal. Joint and several liability only applies to such actions or omissions attributable to more than one board member.

Examples of potential risks and liabilities that Sponsor- appointed directors should be particularly aware of relate to the board's heightened scrutiny in controlling that all related-party transactions (if any) between a portfolio company, its shareholders and/or its directors are concluded at arm's-length basis. In a PE investment, such transactions may typically relate to fixing the interest rates on shareholder loans, and/or intra-group loans between the acquiring companies and the target group, or payment of various forms of management fees, etc. between such parties. Other forms of transactions falling within the same category may be transactions that directly or indirectly aim at distributing funds out of a portfolio company to the Sponsors or to third parties. Also, directors should be particularly aware of the rule prohibiting a target company from providing upstream financial assistance in connection with the acquisition of shares in the target company (or its parent company). This prohibition against financial assistance has previously prevented Norwegian target companies from participating as co-borrower or guarantor of any acquisition financing facilities. Although, on 1 January 2020, Norway implemented a set of rules that further eases the previous strict ban of financial assistance (by amending the existing "whitewash" procedure), this is still an area that needs careful consideration and compliance with strict formalities if the respective directors shall stay out of peril (see further in section 8). On a general note, in order to be valid, related-party transactions must be approved by the board, and if the consideration from the company represents a real value exceeding 2.5% of its balance sheet amount for previous fiscal year, the board must prepare a special report to be distributed to all shareholders with a known address. In addition, such report must be filed with the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises. Certain exemptions from these requirements apply; typically agreements entered into as part of the company's normal business at market price and other terms that are customary for such agreements. If the relevant company's shares are listed on a regulated market, additional requirements apply and such agreements must also then be approved by the relevant company's shareholders' meeting in order to be valid.

Directors violating any of the formal requirements described above may, at worst, expose him/herself to personal responsibility/liability for ensuring that any funds/assets distributed in violation of such rules are returned to the company. Note that the anti-asset stripping rules implemented by the AIFMD Act (see question 11.1) are also likely to result in personal liability for directors – in particular those appointed by the Sponsor if they contribute to the Sponsor's breaching of such anti-asset stripping provisions.

Further, note that, in the event that a portfolio company is in financial distress, its directors will at some stage come under obligation to cease trading and file for court composition proceedings or to liquidate the company. Such distress situations very often involve some type of prior attempts of restructuring or reorganising the business to salvage the various stakeholders' financial interests. These types of attempts could involve selling off assets or parts of the business to a stakeholder against such stakeholder being willing to contribute additional cash or converting debt into equity, etc. It is not uncommon that such transactions, in the event that these attempts later fail, may be challenged by other creditors, the receiver or trustee on behalf of the creditors, and they therefore entail substantial risks of liability for the various directors.

Risks and potential liabilities for the Sponsors

In terms of liability, the general point is that a Sponsor itself will not assume or be exposed to any additional liability simply by virtue of nominating/appointing directors to a portfolio company. However, a parent company or a controlling shareholder may be held independently liable for its subsidiary's liability if it has contributed to a wrongful act through a controlling interest in the company. Consequently, if the Sponsor has reserved so many vetoes over the portfolio company that the management team is no longer able to carry out its day-to-day business in the ordinary course without first consulting the Sponsor, this could, at least theoretically, mean that the Sponsor might be considered a "shadow director" or manager of the business. Under these circumstances, consequent liability issues can arise for the Sponsor if something goes wrong. That said, piercing the corporate veil under Norwegian law is not considered a particularly easy task.

3.7 How do directors nominated by private equity investors deal with actual and potential conflicts of interest arising from (i) their relationship with the party nominating them, and (ii) positions as directors of other portfolio companies?

As mentioned in question 3.6, Sponsor-appointed directors are, upon assuming office, subject to the same corporate fiduciary duties as any other director on the board, and these rules (principles) cannot be departed from through shareholder agreements or constitutional documents.

According to law, a director in a Norwegian portfolio company is disqualified from participating in discussions or decisions on any issues that are of such personal importance to him, or any of his related parties, that the director is deemed to have a strong personal or special financial interest in the matter. The same will apply for a company's CEO. Whether or not this provision comes into play, demanding a director to step down while the remaining board resolves the matter, depends on an individual evaluation at any given crossroad. However, it must be assumed that most particular circumstances must be present – i.e. a director will not automatically be disqualified just because he is also director in another portfolio company that is the company's contractual counterpart. In a sense, it could be viewed as providing a safety valve for PE nominees that have a personal financial interest (by virtue of being a partner of the Manager and thereby entitled to parts of the Carry, cf. question 2.3) to withdraw from handling board matters (and thus avoiding any conflicts of interest) relating to other portfolio companies.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest arising between nominators and nominees, an increasing number of PE-backed companies have introduced quite comprehensive instructions and procedural rules for both management (daily operations and administration) and the board of directors (board work and decision-making processes).

4. Transaction Terms: General

4.1 What are the major issues impacting the timetable for transactions in your jurisdiction, including antitrust, foreign direct investment and other regulatory approval requirements, disclosure obligations and financing issues?

As a starting point, private corporate transactions do not require consent from Norwegian authorities, which means that regular share purchases can be completed in accordance with the timeframe agreed upon by the parties – i.e. there is no set timetable. Standard waiting periods pursuant to relevant competition legislation will apply, however. The major issues impacting the timetable for private transactions in Norway are:

The initial diligence exercise that the buyer intends to undertake.

The time necessary for financing discussions. The time required for such discussions will normally be heavily dependent upon the size of the deal and type of preferred financing options available. If it is necessary with bank financing syndications, mezzanine debt, issuing debt instruments, etc.

In the event that it is necessary to file the transaction with domestic or foreign competition authorities, the time required to prepare the necessary disclosures to be submitted to such authorities. In the event of a change of control transaction, provided that the combined group turnover of the acquirer and the target in Norway is NOK 1 billion or more, and at least two of the undertakings concerned each have an annual turnover in Norway exceeding NOK 100 million, the transaction must be filed with the Norwegian Competition Authorities (" NCA "), unless filing takes place under the EU Merger Control Regime instead.

"), unless filing takes place under the EU Merger Control Regime instead. If filing with competition authorities is necessary, the time necessary for such authorities' regulatory reviews, including requests for additional information from such authorities, and to wait for the expiry of standard waiting periods under such regulatory approval schemes. There is no deadline for filing a notification with the NCA, but a standstill obligation applies until the NCA has cleared the transaction. After receipt of the filing under the new rules, the NCA now has up to 25 working days to make its initial assessment of the proposed transaction.

The necessity to comply with obligations to inform the employee union representatives and/or the employees of the transaction and its potential effects in accordance with law and relevant collective bargaining agreements.

The time necessary for implementing relevant co-investment arrangements with the Investing Management.

The time necessary to establish the desired investment vehicles and SPVs in order to execute and complete the transaction.

If the transaction is conducted through a statutory merger, where only private LLCs are involved, the merger plan with supporting documents will have to be made available to the shareholders no later than two weeks prior to the general meeting at which such merger will have to be decided upon. If public LLCs are involved in such a merger, the notice period is one month prior to the general meeting, and the merger plan must also be filed with the Register of Business Enterprises (" RBE ") a month before the meeting. If approved by the general meeting, the merger must thereafter be filed with the RBE for public announcement; this applies to private and public LLCs alike. Once the announcement has been published by the RBE, a six-week creditor period begins, upon the expiry of which the merger may be effectuated.

") a month before the meeting. If approved by the general meeting, the merger must thereafter be filed with the RBE for public announcement; this applies to private and public LLCs alike. Once the announcement has been published by the RBE, a six-week creditor period begins, upon the expiry of which the merger may be effectuated. It should also be noted that if the target company is operating within certain industries, there are sector-specific requirements to consider (such as requirements for public permits and approvals). These industries are banking, insurance, petroleum, hydropower and fisheries, etc., and the need for obtaining such public permits and approvals could heavily influence the transaction timetable.

Finally, it should be noted that if a target company operates in sectors considered vital from a national security perspective, the National Security Act now grants the government powers to intervene and stop acquisitions of shares in such company.

Issues influencing the timetable for take-private transactions in Norway will in general be more or less the same. For such target companies, however, the following additional issues must be accounted for:

The time necessary for the target's board to evaluate the initial proposal for the transaction and any alternatives.

In a voluntary tender offer, the offer period must be no less than two weeks and no more than 10 weeks.

In a subsequent mandatory offer, the period must be at least four weeks and no more than six weeks.

The time necessary to conduct the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders.

The application process for delisting the target in the event that the bidder has not managed to acquire more than 90% of the shares and some of the remaining shareholders file an objection against delisting the target company.

4.2 Have there been any discernible trends in transaction terms over recent years?

Structured sales (auction) processes continue to be the preferred option for PE exits in the Norwegian market – at least for transactions exceeding €100 million. Also, in smaller transactions the seller's financial advisors will often attempt to invite different prospective bidders to compete against each other. Conversely, a PE fund looking for an exit will never go for a bilateral sales process as a preferred exit route unless: (i) the fund has a very clear sense of who the most logical buyer is; (ii) an auction involves a high risk of damage from business disruption; and (iii) the PE fund feels it has a very strong negotiating position.

Throughout 2013 and at the start of 2014, confidence returned to the international equity capital markets. This again led to an upswing in the number of initial public offerings, both in the Norwegian market and the rest of Scandinavia. Due to this market sentiment, IPOs and "dual-track" processes became increasingly popular among PE funds looking to exit their portfolio investments, in particular for some of their largest portfolio companies where the buyer-universe might be limited and the relevant company needed to raise equity in order to pursue future growth strategies. In Norway, this trend continued through 2020 and into 2021, but has in 2022/2023 so far come to a halt due to plummeting and volatile stock markets.

Stapled financing offers have again started to re-emerge in the Norwegian market, in particular for the larger deals in which the sellers are pursuing an exit via dual-track processes.

We have also seen increasing examples of sellers that, in order to accommodate a greater bidder universe, have been willing to offer certain attractive bidders some form of cost-coverage for money spent in an unsuccessful auction. These arrangements are subject to great variations, but, on a note of caution, they regularly include provisions that stealthily alleviate much of the apparent seller liability by prescribing that the buyer will not be entitled to any coverage if it is no longer willing to uphold a purchase price corresponding to the adjusted enterprise value of its initial offer.

Escrow structures as the basis for making contractual claims in respect of warranties and purchase price adjustments are not normally popular among sellers but, depending on the parties' relative bargaining positions, it is not uncommon for buyers to request escrow structures. In terms of new trends in the Norwegian PE market, there has been a significant uptick in the usage of M&A insurance (i.e. commercial insurance of warranties and indemnities in the sale and purchase agreement ("SPA")), which is also used to get rid of the aforementioned escrow mechanisms.

5. Transaction Terms: Public Acquisitions

5.1 What particular features and/or challenges apply to private equity investors involved in public-to-private transactions (and their financing) and how are these commonly dealt with?

Takeover of a publicly listed company is subject to more regulation under Norwegian law than are takeovers of private companies. Both the prospective buyer and the targets' boards must observe a detailed set of rules and regulations, which, among others, comprises insider dealings rules, mandatory offer thresholds, disclosure obligations (regarding ownership of shares and other financial instruments), content limitations for offer documents, filing and regulatory approval of offer documents, length of offer periods, employee consultations, limitations on type of consideration offered, etc.

The main challenge in any acquisition, albeit more relevant to take-private of listed companies, is for the PE fund to secure a sufficient level of shareholder support (i.e. 90% or more of the target's shares and voting rights) in order to carry out a subsequent squeeze-out of any remaining minority shareholders. This 90% threshold is also important since it will be a straightforward process to have the target delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") or Euronext Expand (formerly Oslo Axess). If not, the process for delisting the target could be far more complex. In principle, there are several avenues of approach for PE houses desirous to taking a publicly listed company private under Norwegian law – one of which is to launch a voluntary tender offer to the shareholders. The principal legislation and rules regulating takeovers of publicly listed companies is found in chapter 6 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act ("STA"). One of the beneficial features with a voluntary offer is that, in general, there are no limitations in law as to what conditions such an offer may contain; this affords the PE fund a great deal of flexibility, e.g. with respect to price, type of consideration and required conditions precedents. A voluntary tender offer may be launched at the bidder's discretion, and the bidder can also choose to make the offer to only some of the shareholders. A voluntary offer can also be made subject to a financing condition, although this is rare.

A potential bidder will quite often find it challenging to successfully conclude a take-private transaction by launching a public bid without the co-operation and favourable recommendation of the target's board at some point in the process. The reason being that, as a rule, a bidder who launches a public tender offer for a listed Norwegian target does not have a right to be admitted to due diligence. This makes diligence access one of the bidder's main hurdles in a public takeover. The target is not restricted from facilitating a due diligence investigation by a bidder, but the scope and structure of such reviews in the context of a listed target will vary significantly. Provided that the target's board is prepared to recommend the offer, the bidder will normally be admitted to a confirmatory due diligence. It is therefore not surprising that a prospective acquirer (particularly PE funds) will almost always seek upfront recommendation from the target's board. In a control context, the prospective acquirer's first contact with the target is customarily a verbal, informal sounding-out (by the chairman or a senior executive of the acquirer or by the acquirer's external financial adviser) of the target's appetite for a take-private transaction. Depending on the outcome of that discussion, the fund will submit to the target a written, confidential, indicative and non-binding proposal and seek due diligence.

When the board of a listed company reviews a take-private proposal, it must uphold its fiduciary duties, which include two elements: a duty of care; and a duty of loyalty. The duty of care includes a duty for the board to inform itself, prior to making a business decision, of all material information that is reasonably available. Consequently, the directors must evaluate a proposed offer or business combination in the light of risks and benefits of the proposed transaction compared to other alternatives reasonably available to the corporation, including the alternative of continuing as an independent entity. It is currently not clear under Norwegian law to what extent this duty of care requires the board to reasonably inform itself of alternatives or actively seek alternative bidders in connection with a business combination transaction. Each director of a listed company considering a take-private transaction must also assess if, and to what extent, they can or should assist in the transaction, or if they have a conflict of interest. If a director in the target has a specific interest in a potential bidder, or in a bidder in competition of a first bidder, such director is incompetent and must not participate in the handling of issues relating to the bid.

Take-private transactions in Norway are subject to the same disclosure issues and requirements as other takeover offers involving a publicly listed company. The board of a listed target is, on an ad hoc basis and on its own initiative, required to disclose any information on new facts or occurrences of a precise nature that are likely to have a notable effect on the price of the target's shares or of related financial instruments (so-called insider information). This is an issue of particular concern for any bidder, as well as for a PE fund. The decision to engage in discussions with a PE fund relating to a potential take-private transaction and to divulge information is thus made at the discretion of the target's board. Confidential negotiations with the target's board at an initial stage are possible, with certain constraints, prior to the announcement of the bidder's intention to launch a bid, provided the parties are able to maintain confidentiality. However, the fact that a listed company is discussing a takeover or a merger (and the content of such negotiations) will at some point constitute inside information that must be disclosed to the market. The OSE's Appeals Committee has previously ruled that confidential negotiations between a potential bidder and the target's board could trigger disclosure requirements, even before there is a high probability of an offer being launched, provided that such conversations "must be assumed not to have an immaterial impact on the target's share price". Consequently, a potential bidder (like a PE fund) and the target's board must be prepared for a situation where the Norwegian takeover supervisory authority takes the view that the requirement for disclosure is triggered at an early stage, possibly from the time the target enters into a non-disclosure agreement allowing due diligence access. The foregoing notwithstanding, if a target is approached regarding the potential intentions of launching a bid, this will in itself not trigger any disclosure requirements.

Under Norwegian law, a publicly listed target can take a more or less co-operative approach in a takeover situation. Confidentiality and "wall-crossing" agreements between the bidder and the target, allowing the bidder access to due diligence or additional information about the target, will often include a "standstill" clause preventing the bidder for a specified period from acquiring stocks in the target without the target's consent. If the bidder obtains the target's support to recommend a "negotiated" tender offer, it is normal practice for the parties to enter into a detailed transaction agreement, which (typically) sets out the terms for the target's support and the main terms for the bidder's offer. Such transaction agreements also often include a non-solicitation clause granting the bidder some type of limited exclusivity, including a right to amend its offer and to announce a revised offer to match any alternative or superior competing offers that are put forward. The foregoing notwithstanding, the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance ("Code of Practice") recommends that a target's board exercise great caution in agreeing to any form of exclusivity. The Code of Practice further requires the board to exercise particular care to comply with the requirements of equal treatment of shareholders, thus ensuring that it achieves the best possible bid terms for all the shareholders.

A PE fund may want to use several different tactics to ensure a successful take-private transaction, one of which is stake-building. Stake-building is the process of gradually purchasing shares in a public target in order to gain leverage and thereby increase the chances of a successful subsequent bid for the entire company (i.e. the remaining outstanding shares). Purchasing shares outside an offer may be prohibited if the bidder is in possession of insider information. In addition to the insider dealing rules, a bidder must pay particular attention to disclosure requirements during the stake-building process. The disclosure requirements are triggered by any person owning shares in a company whose securities are listed on a Norwegian regulated market (OSE or Euronext Expand), if their proportion of shares or rights to shares in such company reaches, exceeds or falls below any of the following thresholds: 5%; 10%; 15%; 20%; 25%; ⅓; 50%; ⅔; or 90% of the share capital, or a corresponding proportion of the votes, as a result of acquisition, disposal or other circumstances. If so, such person must notify the company and the OSE (which is authorised to receive such notifications on behalf of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway ("Norwegian FSA")). Note that the deadline for when disclosure must be made was amended in 2022 from "immediately" to "immediately, and no later than the opening of the regulated market on the second trading day" following the disclosure obligation being triggered. It is envisaged that the Norwegian FSA can come up with guidance explaining key typical cases and how these relate to the deadline. Breaches of the disclosure rules are fined, and such fines have grown larger over the years.

Except for the insider dealing rules, disclosure rules, and mandatory bid rules (see below) there are generally few restrictions governing stake-building. However, confidentiality agreements entered into between a potential bidder and the target can impose standstill obligations on a bidder, preventing acquisition of target shares outside the bidding process. Subject to such limitations, the fund can also attempt to enter into agreements with key shareholders to seek support for a possible upcoming bid. Such agreements can take various forms, from an SPA, a conditional purchase agreement, some form of letter of intent, MoU, etc., or a form of pre-acceptance of a potential bid. Pre-acceptances are typically drafted as either a "soft" or "hard" irrevocable ("Irrevocable") – the former normally only commits the shareholder who gives the Irrevocable to accept the offer if no higher competing bid is made, whereas the latter commits the shareholder to accept the offer regardless of whether a subsequent higher competing bid is put forward. It is assumed in Norwegian legal theory, that a properly drafted "soft" Irrevocable will not trigger the disclosure requirements. It should be noted that certain amendments to the Norwegian disclosure regime have been implemented and will take effect from 1 September 2022 (cf. question 12.1). When dealing with shareholders directly in take-private transactions, a PE fund will also experience that shareholders are reluctant to grant extensive representations and warranties besides title to shares and the shares being unencumbered.

Another challenge in take-private transactions is that if a PE fund directly, indirectly or through consolidation of ownership (following a stake-building process or one or more voluntary offers) has acquired more than ⅓ of the votes in the target, it is (save for certain limited exceptions) obligated to make a mandatory offer for the remaining outstanding shares. After passing the initial ⅓ threshold, the fund's obligation to make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares is repeated when it passes (first) 40% and (then) 50% of the voting rights (consolidation rules apply). Please note that certain derivative arrangements (e.g. total return swaps) may be considered controlling votes in relation to the mandatory offer rules. Of particular concern to PE funds, is that the share price offered in a mandatory offer cannot be lower than the highest price paid, or agreed to be paid, by the fund for shares (or rights to shares) in the target during the last six months. In special circumstances, the relevant takeover supervisory authority (i.e. the exchange where the securities are listed) may also demand that market price is paid for the shares (if this was higher at the time the mandatory offer obligation was triggered). A mandatory offer must be unconditional and must encompass all shares of the target. The consideration may be offered in cash or by alternative means, provided that complete and no less favourable payment in cash is always available upon demand. The consideration offered under a mandatory offer must be unconditionally guaranteed by either a bank or an insurance undertaking (in each case authorised to conduct business in Norway).

Getting the necessary finance arrangement in place may also represent a major hurdle for a bid dependent on significant leverage; in particular when it comes to mandatory offers, since any debt financing the bidder relies on in these situations must, in practice, be agreed on a "certain funds" basis, so that it does not include any conditions that are not effectively within the bidder's control.

A PE fund desirous to take private a public target should also seek support from the target's management team as early as possible since these persons are often required to co-invest together with the fund (see question 2.3). In connection with structuring of relevant management co-investment arrangements, the principle that all shareholders must be treated equally in a voluntary and mandatory offer situation imposes some constraints on the terms that can be agreed with employees that hold (or have options to hold) shares in the target. At the outset, the PE fund may, without limitations, approach an employee of the target and agree upon whatever terms desired, provided, of course, that such terms are not contrary to good business practice and conduct, or in violation of rules and regulations pertaining to what considerations a member of a company may or may not accept in connection with such member's position in the company. As there are no explicit legal constraints on what can be agreed regarding severance terms for directors or senior executives in the target, entitlements provided under such arrangements are likely to be permitted and upheld insofar as the arrangements do not give such employees unreasonable benefits at the expense of other shareholders in the target. The foregoing is naturally assuming that no limitations follow from the possible board declarations on fixing of salaries or other remuneration schemes approved by the target's general meeting. Although not specifically pertaining to the aforementioned, please take particular note that Norwegian law restricts the employees' and directors' right to accept remuneration from anyone outside the target in connection with their performance of assignments on behalf of the target.

In relation to the foregoing, it should also be noted that a bidder must disclose in the offer document what contact he has had with the management or governing bodies of the target before the offer was made, herewith including any special benefits conferred or agreed to be conferred upon any such individuals. Furthermore, when dealing with employees who are also shareholders in the target, a bidder should be aware that agreed upon terms and benefits that are not exclusively related to the employment of such shareholder may, in accordance with the principle of equal treatment, be considered part of the offered share price, thus exposing the bidder to the risk of having the offer price in the offer document adjusted to such higher amount.

If a Norwegian-listed company becomes the subject of a take-private proposal that materialises in a voluntary or mandatory offer to the shareholders, the board is obliged to evaluate the terms of the offer and issue a statement to its shareholders describing the board's view on the advantages and disadvantages of the offer. Should the board consider itself unable to make a recommendation to the shareholders on whether they should or should not accept the bid, it is to account for the reasons why. According to the Code of Practice, it is recommended, that the board arranges a valuation for each bid by an independent expert, and that the board on such basis forms its recommendation on whether or not to accept the offer. Exemptions apply in situations where a competing bid is made. The recommendations of the Norwegian Code of Practice go beyond the requirements of the STA.

5.2 What deal protections are available to private equity investors in your jurisdiction in relation to public acquisitions?

As a starting point, break fees are available in the sense that Norwegian takeover legislation does not contain particular provisions prohibiting them. However, due to strict rules regarding corporate governance and fiduciary responsibilities, the use of break fees is decisively less common in Norwegian public-to-private transactions compared to other jurisdictions. Break fees payable by the target can raise issues in relation to compliance with the target's corporate interests and may, in the worst case, trigger liability for misuse of the target's assets. Break fee agreements limiting the ability of a target's board to fulfil its fiduciary duties, or that may put the target in financial distress if the break fees become effective, are likely to be deemed unenforceable and, consequently, may result in personal liability for the board members. Potential financial assistance aspects of a break fee arrangement must also be considered carefully.

In relation to the above, it should be noted that the Code of Practice recommends that a target's board must exercise great caution in agreeing to any commitment that makes it more difficult for competing bids to be made from third-party bidders or may hinder any such bids. Such commitments, including break fees, should be clearly and evidently based on the shared interests of the target and its shareholders. According to the recommendations, any agreement for break fees payable to the bidder should, in principle, be limited to compensation for costs incurred by the bidder in making the bid. Break fees occur, often in a range of 0.8% to 2% of the target's market-cap. Of the 12 public M&A offers launched in 2021, a cost cover of up to NOK 10 million (around 0.1% of the offer price), reflecting an estimate of the cost incurred by the bidder, was introduced in one of these deals. In another deal, a cost cover of up to NOK 25 million (around 3.6 % of the offer price) was agreed and, in a third deal, a cost cover of up to EUR 1.8 million (around 1.2% of the offer price) was agreed.

6. Transaction Terms: Private Acquisitions

6.1 What consideration structures are typically preferred by private equity investors (i) on the sell-side, and (ii) on the buy-side, in your jurisdiction?

As a general observation, it seems that PE funds on the buy-side often prefer transactions based on completion accounts. When on the sell-side, however, the same funds tend to propose a locked-box mechanism. That said, the choice of preferred completion mechanics is normally decided on the basis of what kind of business the target is engaged in, i.e. whether it is particularly susceptible to seasonal variations or other cash-flow fluctuations throughout the year, and the timing of the transaction, i.e. expected closing date. Completion accounts remain a common feature if: (i) there is an expected delay between signing and completion of the transaction; (ii) the business being sold is to be carved out from a larger group; (iii) substantial seasonal fluctuation in the target's need for working capital is expected; and (iv) a large part of the target's balance sheet refers to "work-in-progress" items.

If completion accounts are proposed by a PE fund, it is common to base the calculation of the purchase price on the target's enterprise value adjusted to reflect both (i) the net cash/debt position of the target group at completion, and (ii) any deviation from the normalised working capital level at completion. A seller may also propose different variations of this methodology, e.g. by fixing the purchase price in the SPA but at the same time assuming a "target level" of debt and working capital. On rare occasions, other adjustment mechanisms are proposed depending on the target's industry, e.g. adjustments based on the target group's net financial assets, etc.

6.2 What is the typical package of warranties / indemnities offered by (i) a private equity seller, and (ii) the management team to a buyer?

The catalogue of vendor representations, warranties and indemnities offered to prospective buyers varies significantly from transaction to transaction, where it more or less comes down to bargaining power and leverage; if there is great competition for a target, only limited warranties will be given, and if the target is less sought after, then a more extensive warranty catalogue may be obtained.

The typical packages of warranties and indemnities offered by a PE seller in the Norwegian market can, to some extent, also be influenced from market practices in the fund's home jurisdiction. It is, for example, a well-known fact that many UK Sponsors rarely want to provide business representations and warranties, which means that the PE fund will try to limit the warranty package to so-called fundamental warranties (i.e. ownership to shares, valid execution of documentation, etc.). Instead, these sellers will attempt to make the buyer rely on its own due diligence and, if possible, by warranties provided by the target's management team. This means that when such Sponsors are attempting an exit of a Norwegian portfolio company, they may attempt to apply the same practice depending on what they expect is the most likely "buyer-universe" for the relevant assets. This being so, such an approach is rarely seen in the Norwegian market, at least if the seller is a Norwegian or Nordic PE fund.

Throughout 2016 and 2017, sellers in general had to accept a fairly broad set of representations and warranties if they wanted a deal to succeed in the Norwegian market, and the warranty catalogue remained at least as extensive in 2018 and throughout 2022. During this period, buyers often succeeded in broadening the scope of the warranty coverage; for example, by including some type of information warranties in the contracts. However, exceptions did apply, especially in particular sectors, depending on the parties' bargaining position. For some extremely attractive assets sold through dual-tracks, we also witnessed that PE vendors in some situations managed to get away with a very limited set of fundamental warranties (only), and where the buyer had to rely completely on warranty and indemnity ("W&I") insurance.

In general, the representations and warranties packages offered by a typical PE vendor in the Norwegian market will be fairly limited, but may, at first glance, not look too different from what a strategic seller may propose in its first draft.

Foreign Sponsors should note that, historically, it has not been very common that Norwegian or Nordic Sponsors insist on the Investing Management providing separate management warranties in connection with their co-investments or rollovers. If the management team provides such management warranties, the warranties are often limited in scope. International Sponsors unfamiliar with the Norwegian market often find such a practice strange and may therefore insist that the Investing Management provide such warranties in line with what is common in other jurisdictions.

6.3 What is the typical scope of other covenants, undertakings and indemnities provided by a private equity seller and its management team to a buyer?

As in most other jurisdictions, a PE fund's starting point will often be that they do not provide any restrictive covenants. The same applies for wide confidentiality provisions; the reason being that such clauses may restrict the ability to use knowledge acquired during the lifetime of the investment for future investments. However, depending on market conditions, and the respective party's bargaining position, most funds are willing to adapt their "policy" in order to secure the exit, and non-compete and non-solicitation clauses between 12 and 24 months are seen.

In a Norwegian transaction, it is not customary for a buyer to require warranties on "an indemnity basis" like in the US, and a seller will normally resist such an approach and instead provide indemnities for specific identified risks. However, indemnities are common in share purchase agreements and asset purchase agreements. Indemnities mainly cover potential claims, losses or liabilities that the buyer has revealed during due diligence and that have not been addressed as a "to be fixed" issue or by a price reduction. In general, all PE funds are looking for a complete exit with cash on completion and, depending on at what stage of the fund's lifetime the exit takes place, such funds will normally seek to resist or limit any form of indemnification clauses in the SPA.

Nevertheless, provided that the PE fund selling is Norwegian or Nordic, it has not been common to insist that a buyer relies solely on indemnities provided by the management team. Instead, the PE funds have tried to accommodate buyer's requests for indemnities, but at the same time introduce special caps and deadlines for such potential liability. To the extent possible, the PE vendor might also attempt to insure all potential liability claims, but some diligence findings may often be of such nature that insuring it is rather difficult. In some cases, the insurance premium is also so high that it is better to negotiate an appropriate price reduction. W&I insurances, including special claims insurances, have, however, started to become increasingly popular in the Norwegian market (see question 6.4).

6.4 To what extent is representation & warranty insurance used in your jurisdiction? If so, what are the typical (i) excesses / policy limits, and (ii) carve-outs / exclusions from such insurance policies, and what is the typical cost of such insurance?

W&I insurance has historically not been a common feature in the Norwegian deal landscape. However, during 2013 and throughout 2022, the Norwegian market witnessed a substantial growth in the number of transactions in which the seller or the buyer attempted to use W&I insurance as a way to reach agreement on liability under the SPA (or, alternatively, introduced by a buyer in order to achieve a competitive advantage in a bidding process). For 2022, we estimate that close to 12% of all M&A deals in Norway used this type of insurance, which in fact was a significant drop in the number of deals with W&I Insurance from 2021. The main reason for this reduction was the significant drop in average deal sizes for 2022 compared with 2021.

The W&I insurance product has become particularly popular among PE funds seeking a clean exit. Such funds have now started to arrange "stapled" buy-side W&I insurance to be made available to selected bidders in structured sales processes. Such insurances have also been used as a tool for the PE fund in order to get rid of the escrow clause in the SPA. Typical carve-outs/exclusions under such policies will comprise: pension underfunding; projections; transfer pricing issues; anti-bribery; secondary tax obligations; and uninsurable civil fines or penalties. For more on excess/policy limits, see question 6.5. The cost of such insurance depends on the industry in which the target operates, the type of insurance coverage requested, the target itself and the parties involved, but will typically be in the range from around 0.7% to 1.8% of the insured amount.

6.5 What limitations will typically apply to the liability of a private equity seller and management team under warranties, covenants, indemnities and undertakings?

Save in respect of vendor liability for locked-box leakage or breach of specific restrictive covenants, which are normally subject to special liability regulations (please see question 6.3), a PE vendor will normally attempt to include several limitations on its potential liability for breach of the SPA and its obligations, covenants, warranties and indemnities thereunder. Significant variations will apply depending on the market conditions, the parties' bargaining position, the target's industry sector and individual circumstances.

Historically, if a PE fund was on the sell-side, it would very often start with proposing a six to 12-month limitation period for the general warranties, and a period of between 12 and 24 months for the tax warranties. However, the introduction of the W&I insurance product has led some of the Norwegian funds to become slightly more generous with the length of the limitation periods offered in their first draft of the SPA. The main reason is that the insurance market is able to offer a 24-month limitation period for the general warranties, and between five and seven years on tax warranties at a very little price difference compared to shorter limitation periods.

A PE vendor will typically (but depending on the market conditions) also start off with proposing a relatively high "de minimis" (single loss) threshold combined with a basket amount in the upper range of what traditionally has been considered "market" in Norway for such limitation provisions. PE funds exiting their investments today may also attempt to align the basket amount with the policy "excess amount" under W&I insurance. This typically means an amount from 0.5% to 1% of the target's enterprise value, depending on the insurance market and which insurance provider is underwriting the policy. The standard policy excess amounts offered by the insurance industry is normally 1% of enterprise value, which is above the historical level of what has been considered market value for the basket amounts in Norway, but currently an increasing number of insurers are willing to offer 0.5% of the enterprise value as the policy excess amount. While the majority of the deals in the Norwegian market are traditionally done with a "tipping basket" (whereby the seller is responsible for all losses and not just those exceeding the basket amount), an exiting PE fund may propose a "deductible basket" (whereby the seller is only responsible for losses in excess of the basket amount). The result in the final SPA depends on market conditions and the bargaining position of the parties involved. A PE vendor will also normally propose to cap its total liability at the lower end of what is market, for example by proposing an overall liability cap of 10% of the purchase price.

Finally, it should be noted that it has thus far not been tradition among Norwegian PE funds, as sometimes seen when international PE funds exit investments, to propose a different set of warranties and indemnities for the PE fund and the target's management team (see question 6.3) and thereby also a different set of limitation rules for the management. However, in the event that the buyer is an international PE fund and the management team has to rollover parts of its investments, such international funds may want to request that the Investing Management in the co-investment agreement/shareholders' agreement provides the fund with separate representations and warranties (see question 6.3).

6.6 Do (i) private equity sellers provide security (e.g., escrow accounts) for any warranties / liabilities, and (ii) private equity buyers insist on any security for warranties / liabilities (including any obtained from the management team)?

As mentioned in questions 4.2 and 6.4, PE vendors will, by virtue of seeking a clean exit without any clawback or similar post-closing issues, rarely accept security arrangements like escrow accounts unless absolutely necessary. Depending on the circumstances, PE buyers may insist to include escrow provisions into the SPA as security for sellers' warranties/liabilities. As with most other elements in a given transaction, however, this comes down to prevailing market conditions and the parties' relative bargaining positions. It has not been common practice among Norwegian PE funds to request that the target's Investing Management in the co-investment agreement/shareholders' agreement provides the fund with separate representations and warranties (see question 6.3). As alluded to in question 6.5, such arrangements are, however, seen if the buyer is an international PE fund and the management team has to rollover parts of its investments.

6.7 How do private equity buyers typically provide comfort as to the availability of (i) debt finance, and (ii) equity finance? What rights of enforcement do sellers typically obtain in the absence of compliance by the buyer (e.g., equity underwrite of debt funding, right to specific performance of obligations under an equity commitment letter, damages, etc.)?

The sellers' process letters to PE buyers will normally instruct that a buyer's final bid must be fully financed (i.e. expressly state that it is not subject to financing), and that the sources thereof must be reasonably identified. If financing is to be provided by external sources, the final bid must also provide the terms and status of all such financing arrangements (including any commitment letters), as well as the contact details of the relevant institutions providing financing (the buyer is often requested to inform the institutions that a seller's representative may contact them).

It has become common that sellers insist that the SPA contains buyer warranties regarding the equity financing commitment (if applicable to the transaction). A PE fund is often required to provide an equity commitment letter to backstop its obligation to fund the purchasing vehicle (BidCo) immediately prior to completion. However, such equity commitment letters will often be addressed to the TopCo in the string of holding companies that owns the BidCo (or to a subordinated HoldCo further down in the string of holding companies). The enforceability of such equity commitment letters is most often qualified upon a set of conditions, and the PE fund's liability under the letter is, in all events, capped at a designated committed amount.

In respect of the above, a seller should note that Norwegian corporate law adheres to the concept of corporate personhood, whereby a company is treated as a separate legal person, solely responsible for its own debts and promises, and the sole beneficiary of credits it is owed. Related parties will thus not incur liability for a company's promises/guarantees, and a Norwegian court of competent jurisdiction will only in exceptional circumstances (e.g. in connection with legal charges of fraud or tax evasion) pierce the corporate veil through application of the alter ego doctrine. As such, guarantees that furnished a seller exclusively by the BidCo (by way of copies of a commitment letter or other form of promissory notes issued to the BidCo) will only be enforceable against the BidCo, which normally does not have any funds besides its share capital (in Norway, the minimum share capital for an LLC is NOK 30,000). Consequently, a careful seller will often require a limited right to enforce the equity commitment letter directly against the PE fund itself.

6.8 Are reverse break fees prevalent in private equity transactions to limit private equity buyers' exposure? If so, what terms are typical?

Reverse break/termination fees have historically not been prevalent in Norwegian PE transactions, and PE funds have rather sought to make their obligation to consummate the transaction conditional upon receiving required financing, without having to pay any form of fees to the sellers. To what extent sellers are willing to accept such conditions normally depends on the market situation and the respective parties' bargaining positions. Such financing out conditions/clauses have not disappeared in today's market, but sellers tend to resist these types of conditions.

Over the last few years, we have observed that the use of reverse break fees is on the rise (albeit very slowly), and whereas virtually no M&A transactions in the Norwegian market included reverse break fees a few years ago, our PE clients have regularly, during the last few years, enquired about its feasibility.

The amount of a reverse break fees is largely a matter for negotiation and will therefore vary in each individual transaction. Typically, however, the fees are agreed at a fixed amount in the range of 1% to 2.5% of the transaction value.

7. Transaction Terms: IPOs

7.1 What particular features and/or challenges should a private equity seller be aware of in considering an IPO exit?

From a PE perspective, three main considerations guide the determination of whether an IPO exit is the right choice. The first, which goes to the very nature of the PE model, is whether the PE fund through an IPO exit achieves the best possible price for its shares, while at the same time reducing its exposure (shareholding) to an acceptable level. A successful IPO often requires that investing shareholders receive a discount of between 10% and 15% on the regular trading price, and the PE fund seldom manages to offload 100% of its shareholding. A clear strategy for continued ownership is thus imperative, especially considering that a larger shareholder's planned/impending sale (typically upon expiry of relevant lock-up periods) will put substantial negative pressure on the share price. Another key element in terms of achieving the best sales price will be the formulation of a powerful equity story, which, in essence, is the sales pitch and reasoning why investors should pick up the share. For PE funds, the equity story highlights the strong sides of the target in a growth perspective, with focus on a high appreciation potential – the value perspective, accentuating expectations of low appreciation and high dividends is normally not relevant for PE-backed portfolio companies. Timing is also of the essence, and sometimes the window of opportunity is simply closed due to prevailing market conditions. If that is the case, an alternative approach can be to carry out a private placement in advance – either in order to raise both new equity and new shareholders, or just for raising new equity and to take the spread upon the listing itself.

The second main deliberation a PE fund contemplating an IPO exit must make is of whether the target is ready, willing and able to go public. Irrespective of excellence, the public investor market for the relevant industry sector may simply be saturated, and, in such a situation, a newcomer will most likely struggle severely to get both traction and attention. From an internal point of view, there are also the household tasks of getting procedures and regulations up to STA standards and listing requirements, preparing financial and other pertinent investor documentation, and training management and key personnel, whom frequently have very limited insight into the dynamics and requirements of a public company in terms of governance, reporting, policy implementation, etc.

Thirdly, and assuming the target is deemed suitable for listing and that all elements above have undergone careful scrutiny, the PE fund must consider whether it is prudent to place all its eggs in the IPO basket, or whether it is smarter to initiate a dual-track process – combining the IPO exit with either a structured or a private (bilateral) sales process. Such a process may either be a "true parallel" (where both routes run parallel and the ultimate decision is deferred to final stages), "staggered" (where the M&A process front-runs the IPO process and the ultimate decision is made after receipt of second round bids), or an "IPO-led hybrid" (where both routes' preparation and progress is dictated by the IPO timeline). The process of preference notwithstanding, the obvious advantages of initiating a dual-track process is a better understanding of market value and investor/buyer universe, increased flexibility, and reduction of transactional risk – each track is effectively the fail-safe of the other. On the reverse comes added and often concurrent work streams, prolonged timelines, the inherent risk of prematurely deviating from the dual-track (which may cause internal friction and stoppages) and, of course, the additional advisor costs.

7.2 What customary lock-ups would be imposed on private equity sellers on an IPO exit?

Although significant variations may apply, Managers are normally subject to a 180-day lock-up period from listing (the last couple of years we have seen examples as high as 360 days). Lock-up periods for co-investing management are somewhat less common, but, if imposed, tend to range in the region of 360 days.

7.3 Do private equity sellers generally pursue a dual-track exit process? If so, (i) how late in the process are private equity sellers continuing to run the dual-track, and (ii) were more dual-track deals ultimately realised through a sale or IPO?

PE sellers' preferences for dual-track processes are generally subject to equity market momentum (i.e. that the capital market may offer superior valuation to M&A alternatives) but where an IPO valuation could be close to LBO valuations, and where the lead buyer(s) is less clear. Under such circumstances, dual-track exit processes are used to maintain flexibility, to help maximise valuation and for de-risking a potential IPO. Dual-track exit processes allow the sellers maximum visibility, and the decision on the M&A track should be resolved a short time ahead of launching the company's intention to float ("ITF") since investors do not focus during pre-deal investor education sessions until clarity on the winning track is announced. Consequently, a second round M&A process will normally run parallel to research drafting under the IPO track. The decision on the winning track is often taken shortly before roadshow launch under the IPO track. Whether dual-track deals are ultimately realised through a sale or IPO depends on the momentum in the equity markets; however, during the last few years, these deals have often materialised in a sale, while throughout 2020 and 2021 this trend shifted. During 2020 and 2021, we observed a significant increase in dual-track processes being materialised in an IPO, in particular on Euronext Growth Oslo (formerly Merkur Market). However, at the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, this trend came to a halt, with declining stock market prices. Nevertheless, entering 2023, we have seen a few attempts of dual-track processes being launched.

8. Financing

8.1 Please outline the most common sources of debt finance used to fund private equity transactions in your jurisdiction and provide an overview of the current state of the finance market in your jurisdiction for such debt (including the syndicated loan market, private credit market and the high-yield bond market).

Norwegian LBOs generally involve bank debts as the main source for financing in the form of term loans and a revolving credit facility. In large transactions, the senior loan will be governed either by Norwegian or English law, with one bank acting as an agent for a lending syndicate. In such syndicated transactions, the senior loan agreements used are normally influenced by the forms used internationally, in particular the standard forms developed by the Loan Market Association. A typical leveraged PE structure may, depending on the size of the target, contain several layers of debt. Historically, it was quite common to use a combination of senior facilities and mezzanine facilities, whereby security is granted to a security agent. In certain circumstances, the mezzanine debt was also issued in combination with warrants to purchase equity in the target. However, due to the severe hit mezzanine investors faced during and after the credit crunch, it became difficult to obtain such financing at reasonable prices, and many Sponsors started to consider mezzanine financing too expensive. Over the last eight years, mezzanine financing has rarely been seen in the Norwegian market for new transactions. One of the more important reasons for this change has been the development of a very buoyant Norwegian high-yield bond market, which largely substituted the traditional mezzanine facilities. Such transactions would typically involve "bridge-financing commitments" pursuant to which either a bank or a mezzanine provider agrees to provide "bridge" loans in the event that the bond debt cannot be sold prior to completion. Due to a rapid decline in oil prices during 2014 and 2015, the Norwegian high-yield bond market took a severe hit from October 2014 and onwards throughout most of 2016. Since the start of 2017 and throughout 2019, the Norwegian high-yield bond market improved significantly, at least within certain selected industries. At the start of 2020, Norway was hit by COVID-19 and the high-yield bond market closed down for a period. However, during the summer of 2020, the high-yield bond market started to improve and has returned more or less to its pre-pandemic status. Since 2022, the Norwegian bond market remains turbulent, with interest rates and credit spreads rising sharply. The Norwegian high-yield market continued to decrease throughout 2022, dropping from NOK 127 billion new issued bonds for 2021 to NOK 52 billion new issued bonds for 2022.

8.2 Are there any relevant legal requirements or restrictions impacting the nature or structure of the debt financing (or any particular type of debt financing) of private equity transactions?

As of 1 January 2020, certain further easing of the Norwegian financial assistance prohibition rule has been adopted (see below).

As a general rule, the Norwegian public and private LLCs have been prohibited from providing upstream financial assistance in connection with the acquisition of shares in a target company (or its parent company). This prohibition prevented Norwegian target companies from participating as co-borrowers or guarantors of any acquisition-financing facilities. However, in practice, there have always been a number of ways to achieve at least a partial debt pushdown through refinancing the target company's existing debt, which should not be regarded as a breach of the prohibition against financial assistance.

Effective from 2013, the Norwegian Parliament introduced a type of "whitewash" procedure, allowing both public and private target companies to provide financial assistance to a potential buyer of shares in such target (or its parent company), provided, inter alia, such financial assistance did not exceed the funds available for distribution of dividend. Such financial assistance had to be granted on normal commercial terms and policies, and the buyer also had to deposit adequate security for his obligation to repay any financial assistance received from the target.

The rule's requirement for depositing "adequate security" for the borrower's obligation to repay any upstream financial assistance provided by a target in connection with M&A transactions would, however, mean that it was quite impractical to obtain direct financial assistance from the target company in most LBO transactions, due to the senior financing banks' collateral requirements in connection with such deals. The reason for this was that the banks normally request extensive collateral packages, so that, in practice, there would be no "adequate security" left or available from the buying company (or its parent company) for securing any financial assistance from the target group, at least for the purchase of the shares. With effect from 1 January 2020, this situation has changed.

First, provided the target company is a Norwegian ASA- Company, an exemption from the dividend limitation rule is implemented. This exemption rule will, however, only apply if the bidder (as borrower) is domiciled within the EEA area and is part of or, after an acquisition of shares, will form part of a group with the target company. In such latter situations, the financial assistance may now also exceed the target company's funds available for distribution of dividend. This group exemption will, however, not apply if the target company is a Norwegian ASA-Company.

Second, the requirement for the buyer (as borrower) to provide "adequate security" for its repayment obligation is no longer an absolute condition for obtaining such financial assistance from the target company. That said, due to the requirement that such financial assistance has to be granted on normal commercial terms and policies, it cannot be completely ruled out that a bidder, in the future, may still have to provide some sort of "security" for being allowed to obtain financial assistance from a Norwegian target company. Nevertheless, provided that it can be argued the acquisition being in the target company's best interest and such financial assistance can be justified in absence of any security, after 1 January 2020, it is now possible for a target company to grant financial assistance to a bidder without such security.

Any financial assistance must still be approved by the general meeting, resolved by at least two-thirds of the aggregate vote cast and the share capital being represented at the meeting (unless otherwise required by the target company's articles of association). In addition, the board must ensure that a credit rating report of the party receiving the financial assistance is obtained and, also, that the general meeting's approval is obtained prior to any financial assistance actually being granted by the board. The board shall also prepare and execute a statement, which must include: (i) information on the background for the proposal of financial assistance; (ii) conditions for completing the transaction; (iii) the price payable by the buyer for the shares (or any rights to the shares) in the target; (iv) an evaluation about to what extent it will be in the target's best interest to complete such transaction; and (v) an assessment of the effect on the target's liquidity and solvency.

From 1 July 2014, Sponsors must also ensure that they observe the anti-asset stripping regime that is set out in the Act on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (see question 10.2). These rules may limit the Sponsor's ability to conduct debt pushdowns, depending on the status of the target (listed or non-listed), the number of employees in the target and the size of the target's revenues or balance sheet.

Further, it should be noted that the power of a Norwegian entity to grant security or guarantees may, in some situations, also be limited by the doctrine of corporate benefit. Under Norwegian law, it is uncertain if a group benefit is sufficient when there is no benefit to the individual group company; for example, in connection with such individual group company granting a guarantee or providing a security. Previously, it has been assumed that Norwegian companies are able to provide upstream and cross-stream guarantees, provided that: (i) this will not jeopardise its continuing existence; (ii) its corporate objects are not transgressed by such transactions; (iii) it can be argued that such cross guarantees benefitting the Norwegian company exist or that the relevant group company receives any type of guarantee fees; and (iv) such guarantees and securities are not in breach of the financial assistance propitiation. However, an amendment to the Companies Acts from 2013 now indicates that a group benefit may be sufficient when issuing an intra-group guarantee, even if there is no direct benefit to the individual group company issuing the guarantee.

Finally, PE funds' use of various forms of shareholder loans and inter-company debt, supported by various intra-group guarantees in LBO transactions, could also trigger a need for the board to prepare special reports for the various group companies, and require such reports to be filed with the RBE in order to be valid. This could turn out to be necessary unless such loans are entered into as part of the relevant subsidiaries' ordinary course of business activity and contain prices and other terms that are normal for such agreements. In legal theory, it has, however, been argued that intra-group loan agreements entered into in connection with M&A transactions very often, must be considered to fall outside the normal business activity of the respective company receiving such financing and, therefore, under all circumstances, falls within the scope of such reporting requirements.

8.3 What recent trends have there been in the debt-financing market in your jurisdiction?

For the last few years, we have started to see increased activity from non-bank (alternative) lenders and funds that are offering to replace or supplement traditional senior secured bank loans. The products these lenders are offering typically include term loan B facilities, unitranche loans, etc.

In addition, an increasing number of banks also seems willing to offer PE funds so-called "capital call facilities", "subscription facilities" or "equity bridge facilities" to provide short-term bridge financing for investments, ultimately financed from capital contributions from the limited partners of the PE funds.

9. Alternative Liquidity Solutions

9.1 How prevalent is the use of continuation fund vehicles or GP-led secondary transactions as a deal type in your jurisdiction?

For the last couple of years, there has been an increase in the use of so-called continuation funds also in the Norwegian market and, today, these funds are increasingly used by GPs to buy portfolio companies out of existing funds as they reach the end of their lives, in order to hopefully extract additional value from those assets. These funds have been around for several years, and used to be thought of as vehicles formed to restructure underperforming assets. The continuation vehicle is typically controlled by the same sponsor, while the pricing and terms of the transaction are generally among and negotiated by the lead secondary buyers and the fund sponsor on behalf of the existing fund. Today, such funds now seem to have gained acceptance as a bona fide exit alternative alongside sales to strategic or financial buyers, sales to special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") or as an alternative to an IPO. Recent examples of such trends include Summa's attempt to move Norwegian biowaste company Norsk Gjenvinning from its debut fund to a separate vehicle, as well as Norvestor SPV II's acquisition of NetNordic Holding AS, the Norway-based provider of broadband and telecommunication solutions for businesses from Norvestor VII LP, the private equity fund of Norvestor Equity AS.

9.2 Are there any particular legal requirements or restrictions impacting their use?

Continuation vehicle transactions raise an issue about the inherent conflict of interest, as both the selling fund and buying fund are often entities controlled by the same GP. This creates governance and process questions that will need to be addressed. Typically, the GP needs approval from its LP Advisory Committee of the existing fund before launching a continuation fund. Since the GP will be on both sides of the transaction, there will be a requirement that the pricing agreed in the transaction is both fair and transparent. Typically, this is carried out by running an auction process or, alternatively, having an independent panel of experts provide a fair market valuation assessment in the form of, inter alia, fairness opinions. It should be noted that Norway has implemented the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD"), and that the Norwegian Act on the Management of Alternative Investment Funds contains, detailed conduct of business rules, including requirements on how the AIFM shall seek to prevent conflicts of interest from arising in connection with the business, as well having in place procedures for the correct and independent valuation of assets of funds. The GP should expect that any GP-led transaction could lead to increased scrutiny from the Norwegian FSA.

10. Tax Matters

10.1 What are the key tax considerations for private equity investors and transactions in your jurisdiction? Are off-shore structures common?

Key tax considerations relating to Norwegian PE acquisitions typically include: (i) quantification of the tax costs associated with the acquisition; (ii) management of tax charges of the target group; (iii) exit planning (including a partial exit); and (iv) tax- efficient compensation to the management of the target group. Sponsors operating in the Norwegian market quite commonly use offshore structures for achieving a tax-efficient acquisition structure.

Costs of acquisition

No stamp duties, share transfer taxes or other governmental fees apply in connection with a share sale under Norwegian law. The tax treatment of transaction costs depends on whether these are classified as costs for acquisitions/disposals, operating costs, or debt-financing costs.

As a general principle, all transaction costs incurred directly in connection with an acquisition of shares should be capitalised for both accounting and tax purposes with the acquired shares. The costs will be added to the tax base of the shares and may therefore reduce any capital gain arising upon a subsequent disposal to the extent the disposal is not covered by the Norwegian participation exemption rules. Note that, according to the Norwegian participation exemption rule, Norwegian shareholders that are limited companies, as well as certain similar entities (corporate shareholders), are generally exempt from tax on dividends received from, and capital gains on the realisation of, shares in domestic or foreign companies domiciled in EEA Member States including the EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Losses related to such realisations are not tax-deductible. Since normally both the target and BidCo used by the PE fund will be LLCs domiciled in Norway, the acquisition costs in connection with a share deal will not effectively be deductible under the current Norwegian tax regime.

Notwithstanding the above, certain expenses incurred by a company in connection with the ownership of shares/subsidiaries (i.e. costs for corporate management and administration, strategy work and planning, marketing costs, financing costs, restructuring costs, etc.) should be deductible on a current basis for corporate tax purposes under Norwegian law. Broken-deal expenses that are incurred in connection with failed acquisitions of shares (typical expenses relating to due diligence) are not deductible for tax purposes.

In principle, costs of arranging the financing (i.e. fees in connection with obtaining and maintaining debt, bank charges and associated advisory/legal fees) should be deductible on a current basis. It is important to distinguish between financing costs, which are considered interest for tax purposes, and other financing costs, as interest costs are subject to the Norwegian interest-deduction limitation regime (see below). However, one may be able to avoid interest deduction limitation for an acquisition vehicle in the year of acquisition for external interest cost, provided the acquisition vehicle is purchased from a pure Norwegian group.

The acquisition vehicle will, in addition, seek to maximise its recovery of VAT incurred in acquiring the target (particularly in relation to advisory fees). Generally, input VAT on advisory fees in relation to acquisition of shares is not recoverable/deductible for VAT purposes.

Deductibility of interest

In order to reduce the buyer's effective tax rate, PE funds are desirous to offset the interest costs on the acquisition debt against the operating target group's taxable profit. Consequently, the acquisition structure is normally established to maximise the amount of financing costs that can be offset against the operating profit of the target group. Where the target group is multinational, the fund will also desire that interest costs can be "pushed down" into the jurisdiction that has profitable activities without the imposition of additional tax costs such as WHT. Additional tax minimisation techniques may also be used to manage the target group's tax charge. Parts of the PE fund's investment may also be made in the form of shareholder loans, which may generate additional tax deductions, provided this can be structured in a way that current tax liabilities are not imposed on the fund's investors and Sponsors in some form of phantom income.

Historically, under Norwegian law, interest arising on related- party debt was considered deductible for tax purposes to the extent that the quantum and terms of the debt was arm's length in nature. Over recent years, the Norwegian tax authorities have taken an increasingly aggressive approach in challenging leveraged structures; in particular by challenging the substance of non-Norwegian holding company structures, distributions out of liquidation and the tax deductibility of interest on shareholder debt.

From the income year 2014, rules limiting the deduction of net interest paid to related parties entered into force. The rules aim to eliminate, or reduce the risk of, the Norwegian tax base being excavated as a result of tax planning within international groups where the debt has been allocated to the Norwegian group companies. Additional restrictions on interest deductions have been implemented later. The original limitation of related-party interest will exist in parallel with the new "group rule" as a "separate entity rule". Note that the "separate entity rule" also applies to a company within a group not subject to interest limitation due to the escape rules when interest is paid to a related party outside of the group (typically where the related lender is an individual or a company not belonging to the consolidated group for accounting purposes).

With effect from 1 January 2019, interest payable on bank facilities and other external debt have also become subject to a similar interest-deduction limitation regime, as interest paid to "related parties" for companies within a "group". The group definition includes all companies that could have been consolidated if the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") had been applied in the year prior to the fiscal year in question. In situations where a BidCo is used for an acquisition, one should assume that the group rule will apply for limitation of the BidCo's and its subsidiaries' interest deduction going forward, but possibly avoided in the year of acquisition. Provided the BidCo was exempted from interest limitation, being part of a pure Norwegian group in the prior year or at the time of establishment in the current year, interest limitation according to the group rule should not apply in the year it becomes part of the acquiring fund group and the target group. However, interest limitation according to the separate entity rule may still apply. Interest cost disallowed under the limitation rules can be carried forward for 10 years, but subsequent deduction is also dependent on capacity for interest deduction, inter alia, within 25% of taxable EBITDA.

The group rule applies if the deducted net interest expenses exceed NOK 25 million in total for all companies domiciled in Norway within the same group. Where the threshold amount is exceeded, deductions are limited to 25% of taxable EBITDA on a separate company basis. In order to calculate the effect of the interest limitation rules, one can thus not base this on consolidated accounts. It may thus be beneficial for a group to partly refrain from deduction of interest expenses to avoid exceeding the threshold.

The interest limitation rules applicable to group of companies have two escape rules allowing deduction of interest payments despite the group rule. Under the first rule, which applies to each Norwegian company in a group separately, the equity ratio in the balance sheet of the Norwegian company is compared with the equity ratio in the consolidated balance sheet of the group. A group company established in the fiscal year or a surviving company in a merger during the fiscal year cannot apply this rule to obtain interest deduction. Under the second escape rule, which applies to the Norwegian part of the consolidated group as a whole, the equity ratio for a consolidated balance sheet of the Norwegian part of the group is compared with the balance sheet of the group. In both cases, the Norwegian equity ratio must be no more than two percentage points lower than the equity ratio of the group as a whole. An effect of the second rule is that a group with Norwegian companies only would not be subject to interest limitation under the group rule. Companies qualifying for the equity escape clauses may deduct net interest expenses in full, except for interest expenses to related parties outside of the group. Several adjustments have to be made to the balance sheet of the Norwegian company or the Norwegian part of the group when calculating the equity ratio. If different accounting principles have been applied in the local Norwegian accounts and group accounts, the local accounts must be aligned with the principles applied in the group accounts. Further, goodwill and badwill, as well as other positive or negative excess values in the group accounts relating to the Norwegian company or the Norwegian part of the company group, must be allocated to these entities. The local balance sheets must also be adjusted for intra-group shares and claims that are consolidated line by line in the group accounts. Shares in and claims against such group companies shall be set off against debt and total assets when calculating the group's equity ratio. The adjusted group accounts and the adjusted local accounts for the Norwegian company or the Norwegian part of the group, must be approved by the companies' auditor.

The "separate entity rule" only applies if the net interest expenses (both internal and external) exceed NOK 5 million. This rule caps the interest deductions on loans from related parties only (which do not constitute a group under the above rule) to 25% of the borrower's "taxable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisations". The term "related party" covers both direct and indirect ownership or control, and the minimum ownership or control required is 50% (at any time during the fiscal year) of the debtor or creditor. Also, a loan from an unrelated party (typically a bank) that is secured by a guarantee from a related party that is not a group company (inter alia, a parent company guarantee) will also be considered a related-party loan under this rule. Negative pledges provided by a related party in favour of a third-party lender are not deemed as security within the scope of the interest limitation rule. Also, where a related party has a claim against a non-related lender and the interest-bearing loan from the non-related lender is connected with such a claim, the loan can be deemed a related-party loan.

It should also be noted that the acquisition vehicle itself would normally have no taxable profits against which to offset its interest deductions. Therefore, it is critical for the Norwegian holding companies in the acquisition structure to be able to offset its interest expenses against the possible profits generated by the target's operations. Norwegian companies cannot file consolidated tax returns or form fiscal unities, but a transfer of taxable income within an affiliated group of Norwegian entities is possible through group contributions. Group contributions allow a company to offset taxable profits against tax losses in another Norwegian entity in the same fiscal year by transferring funds or establishing an account receivable. It is possible to grant more group contribution than taxable income, but the grantor company will not be able to deduct the excess amount. This excess amount, which is not deductible for the grantor, would equally not be taxable for the recipient. The distributable reserves form the limit for total group contribution and dividend distribution. In order to enable group contributions, the contributing and receiving entities must be corporate entities taxable in Norway, an ultimate parent company must hold more than 90% of the shares and voting rights of the subsidiaries (either directly or indirectly) at the end of the parent's and the subsidiaries' fiscal year, and the companies must make full disclosure of the contribution in their tax returns for the same fiscal year.

Norway has introduced WHT on interest payments to related parties in low tax jurisdictions. Withholding tax applies to payments of interest from 1 July 2021 at a rate of 15%. Companies are considered related if there is a direct or indirect ownership interest between them of at least 50% or if a company has a direct or indirect ownership interest in both the payer and the creditor of at least 50%, at any time during the fiscal year. In short, a country where the effective income taxation of the company's profits is less than two-thirds of the effective taxation that would have been due had the company been resident in Norway, would be considered a low-tax jurisdiction. However, a review of general tax level in the potential low-tax jurisdiction is also required to conclude on the country's status.

Exemptions from withholding tax on interest apply if a reduced rate follows from a tax treaty. Further, there are also several general exemptions, inter alia, for payments to companies that are genuinely established and conduct real economic activity in the EEA, to a Norwegian branch of a foreign company taxable in Norway and for interest taxable under the Norwegian petroleum tax act.

Distributions of dividends

Normally, in a typical LBO, it will not be envisaged that any dividends will be made by the Norwegian holding company structure during a PE fund's investment period, except in respect of potential partial exits. However, in the event that distributions from the Norwegian holding company structure are required prior to exit, Norwegian WHT on dividends will need to be considered. The applicable WHT rate depends on the respective tax treaties and (typically) on the foreign shareholder's ownership percentage in the Norwegian holding companies. Norway has a broad network of tax treaties that reduce the ordinary WHT rate of 25%. It should be noted that Norway has implemented the OECD multilateral instrument for avoidance of base erosion and profit shifting, introducing a principal purpose test in many treaties. All existing treaties should be considered carefully, to analyse their current status when relying on treaty protection.

Under domestic legislation, no WHT is imposed on dividends or liquidation dividends paid by a Norwegian LLC to an EEA resident corporate shareholder, provided the shareholder is genuinely established and conducts real business activity in the relevant jurisdiction. Furthermore, the EEA resident corporate shareholder must be comparable to a Norwegian LLC. In this context, an assessment must be performed to determine whether the company is genuinely established pursuant to a business motive and that the establishment is not purely tax motivated. The assessment will differ according to the nature of the company in question, and it is assumed that the assessment of a trading company and a holding company will not be the same. If such criteria are not met, then the WHT rate in the applicable double-taxation treaty for the relevant jurisdictions involved will apply. Also note, if such a foreign holding company is considered an agent or nominee for another real shareholder (not a legal and economic owner of the dividends) or a pure conduit company without any autonomy to decide what to do with its income, the Norwegian tax authorities may apply the default 25% WHT rate (i.e. not accept treaty protection). Foreign buyers of Norwegian assets should thus be cautious when setting up acquisition structures and also include tax reviews of any prior holding structures when conducting due diligence.

Paid-in capital is an individual tax position for the shareholders. A foreign holding company that has paid in a premium to an acquisition vehicle can repay such paid-in capital with no risk of dividend WHT. In case of a dividend distribution where there is a risk for WHT, a shareholder with paid-in capital as a tax position can opt to allocate the distribution to its individual paid-in capital account, thereby avoiding dividend WHT. When setting up a Norwegian BidCo, one should thus register a limited amount as nominal share capital and the remaining equity as paid-in premium, to allow for tax-exempt distributions during the holding period, inter alia, in a partial exit.

It should also be noted that dividends received by a Norwegian company on business-related shares in group subsidiaries within the EEA held directly or indirectly with more than 90% inside the EEA are exempt from Norwegian corporate tax on the part of the receiving corporate shareholders. However, 3% of the received dividends are subject to taxation for corporate shareholders holding not more than 90% of the shares. This entails an effective tax of 0.66%. This rule should level the benefit that shareholders are allowed tax deduction for ownership costs incurred on shares subject to participation exemption. Under the Norwegian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), dividends received from wholly owned subsidiaries can be recognised in the accounting year the dividend is based on, hence making the basis for a distribution from the parent company in the same accounting year. This may allow for a tax-effective and quick cash flow to handle bridge financing in an acquisition.

Exit planning

In general, it is of vital importance to PE funds that all potential exit scenarios are anticipated and planned for when formulating the final acquisition structure. Norway does not impose dividend WHT on liquidation dividends. However, the advisors need to consider a full exit, partial exit, IPO, etc.

As described above, the ultimate parent company in the acquisition structure will quite often be a foreign entity. Foreign-domiciled carried interest holders are thus able to benefit from the remittance basis of taxation in respect of carried interest distributions arising from an exit. That being said, it is nevertheless critical that any exit can be structured in such way that it does not trigger any WHT or other tax leakages and, where possible, that any exit proceeds can be taxed as capital gains for investors, carry holders and management. As described earlier, Luxembourg holding companies ("LuxCo") are often used to achieve such objectives.

Executive compensation

In addition to receiving salaries, which under Norwegian law is subject to income tax and national insurance contributions in the normal way, members of the target's management team (the Investing Management) will normally also be offered an opportunity to subscribe for shares in a BidCo. To the extent that the Investing Management pays less than the market value of such shares, this could give rise to an employment tax charge (see question 2.3). As employers' contributions to the social security tax are deductible, the effective rate for the employer should be lower than the standard 14.1%. Normally, the PE fund will split its investment between ordinary equity and preferred equity or debt, while the Investing Management invests in ordinary shares. As a result of this, the ordinary shares will normally have a low initial market value, but with the potential to appreciate significantly if the acquired business generates the PE fund's desired IRR. In order to avoid accusations that the Investing Management were allowed to subscribe their shares at a price lower than market price, it is fairly normal that the value of the Investing Management's shares is confirmed by a valuation carried out post-acquisition. Further, it is not uncommon that, in particular, foreign PE funds require that members of the Investing Management accept an appropriate indemnity in the shareholders' agreement to cover any potential employment tax obligations arising as a result of the Investing Management's equity investment.

Any employment taxes arising because of the Investing Management obtaining shares at a discount must be reported to the Norwegian tax authorities immediately after the transaction in the relevant tax period and the employer would be obliged to withhold salary taxes from the employee's cash salary.

10.2 What are the key tax-efficient arrangements that are typically considered by management teams in private equity acquisitions (such as growth shares, incentive shares, deferred / vesting arrangements)?

The most common tax-efficient arrangement considered by management teams in PE portfolio companies is to structure the managements' equity participation via private holding companies to benefit from the Norwegian participation exemption rule. This would allow for a tax-exempted rollover at a later sale or deferred taxation of the capital gain until management distribute the capital gains from their holding companies. Under Norwegian law, arrangements such as growth shares and deferred/vesting arrangements may entail a risk that parts of any capital gains will be subject to employment income tax and social security unless it can be documented that the shares were acquired or subscribed for at fair market value. If, however, such securities are considered discounted, such discount will be chargeable to income tax at the relevant employee's marginal tax rate and will be subject to social security tax. Generally, arrangements initiated by the principal or the employer, which reduce the risks for the Investing Management, increase the risk of reclassifying capital gains to salary for the management. As this would both increase the tax burden and social security obligations for the management and the employer, diligent planning should be in place for any management incentive plans.

No similar rules to the UK "entrepreneurs' relief" exist under Norwegian law. International PE funds may still want to structure their management investment programmes in Norwegian portfolio companies to meet the conditions for such relief in case existing or future members of the Investing Management team would qualify for such relief due to their current tax domicile. Some limited tax incentive schemes are available for the discounted acquisition of shares, with options for employees to acquire shares in the employing company. For Norwegian employees, a capital gain made at sale or excise of options granted by the employer would be treated as salary for tax purposes. However, as of 2022, a new rule for taxation of options granted to employees in start-up or growth phase companies has been enforced by the Norwegian Parliament. Subject to various limitations, there shall be no taxation at grant of such options or at exercise, and there will be ordinary capital gain taxation when the shares are sold. This means that any capital gain is taxed at a rate of 37.84% and a loss is deductible, rather than taxable as salary at a marginal rate of 47.4%. Hence, the new rule provides a more beneficial tax treatment than the former tax rules, which simply provided a beneficial timing of income and taxation only. There are also transitional rules that allow options granted under the former regime to be transferred into the new regime. For an employer to grant options under this tax rule, it must be a limited liability company with an average of 50 (or fewer) of full-time employees, and a total account balance of NOK 80 million or less in the income prior to the grant (employees and balances in other group companies inclusive). The company cannot be older than 10 years, including the year of grant, and detailed rules apply to companies that have been subject to restructurings. Governmental bodies cannot own or vote for 25% or more of the total capital and votes in the company. There are also a number of limitations on which industries the company may be involved in, and the company could not be in financial stress, etc. at the time of granting the options. Further, there are detailed rules on which employees are eligible, e.g. employees must have at least a 25-hour work week and cannot have owned or controlled 5% or more of the capital or votes in the company the last two years. The latter limitation also applies for the group of companies if the employer is part of a group. Finally, there are several limitations on the options to qualify: only shares in the employing company can be acquired; the options cannot be transferred as a gift, by heritage or any other way; the strike price cannot be lower than fair market value of the shares at grant; and vesting time cannot be shorter than three years or longer than 10 years. Finally, there is a limitation on the total value of underlying shares of NOK 60 million at grant and a single employee cannot receive options with an underlying value of NOK 3 million at grant.

10.3 What are the key tax considerations for management teams that are selling and/or rolling-over part of their investment into a new acquisition structure?

The key tax considerations for the Investing Management selling and/or rolling over part of their investment into a new acquisition structure, include:

Rollover relief:

For individual shareholders, as a starting point no statutory rollover relief exists that allow shares to be exchanged for shares without crystallisation of a capital tax charge.

If the Investing Management has invested through a separate holding company or pooling vehicle, the Norwegian participation exemption rule will allow rolling over the whole or part of such investment into a new acquisition structure without triggering capital tax charges.

Subject to certain conditions being fulfilled, a rollover relief could be achieved in cross-border transactions also for individual shareholders.

Exchanging shares for loan notes:

For individual shareholders, this will not qualify for rollover relief, and will attach a tax charge.

If the selling management team's investment is structured through separate holding companies or a pooling vehicle, exchanging shares for loan notes will, under the Norwegian participation exemption rule as a starting point, not trigger any tax charges.

Other key issues that need to be considered are: to what extent will any members of the team be subject to tax if the target or the PE fund makes a loan to members of the team to facilitate the purchase of equity? Will tax and social security contributions be due if such loans are written off or waived by the lender? Loans from a Norwegian company to any of its direct or indirect shareholders being private individuals holding more than 5% of the shares in the company (or to such shareholders' related parties) will be taxed as dividends on the part of such individual shareholder (see question 9.4). Nevertheless, the taxed amount will increase the shareholder's individual paid-in capital position and can be distributed as a dividend subsequently without taxation. The Investing Management must also consider if any restrictions to the transferability and other terms at which new shares/financial instruments will be acquired may affect the income tax treatment of such instruments. Links that are too close to the employment can lead to the re-characterisation of the income/gains from such instruments. For more issues, please see questions 2.3 and 10.1.

10.4 Have there been any significant changes in tax legislation or the practices of tax authorities (including in relation to tax rulings or clearances) impacting private equity investors, management teams or private equity transactions and are any anticipated?

There are no explicit Norwegian tax regulations regarding distribution of carried interest to Managers in exchange for their services. Only when there is a strong connection between Norwegian resident active owners' personal labour contribution and the Carry, can the Carry be taxed as salary. Provided that the profit in its nature is a result of the ownership and the increased value is not solely a result of the Managers' personal work, there is not sufficient connection to reclassify capital gains to salary. This was broadly laid down in the Supreme Court ruling in 2015. The tax authorities continue challenging Managers and general partners and claim that carried interest to management's holding companies can be taxed as operating income subject to corporate tax at 22% rather than tax-exempted capital gains on shares. Such a view was recently also supported by a decision from the court of appeals and now appears to be generally accepted in the market. Further, reallocation of carried interest between the general partners and the Manager based on general transfer pricing principles is also an issue that the tax authorities follow up where there are different tax consequences.

Introduction of the principal purpose test ("PPT") and simplified limitation of benefits ("LOB") in the tax treaties with respect to dividend WHT may have impact on some structures; however, under the prevailing structure in Norway (which is the Luxembourg holding structure with certain substance in Luxembourg), the WHT exemption should still generally rely on the EEA exemption for corporate shareholders that are not established as wholly artificial arrangements for the purpose of avoiding tax. A review of the current tax status should nevertheless be carried out prior to a distribution of dividends from Norwegian companies.

In addition to introducing interest WHT as described above, WHT on interest and certain rental payments was also introduced and has been effective from 1 October 2021. Such WHT can be imposed on payments to related parties, i.e. if there is a direct or indirect ownership interest between them of at least 50%, or if a company has a direct or indirect ownership interest in both the payer and the creditor of at least 50%, at any time of the fiscal year. Only payments to related parties in in low tax jurisdictions will be subject to such taxation. Taxable payments are to be taxed at 15% (gross). Exemptions apply, inter alia, if a reduced rate follows from a tax treaty or the recipient is genuinely established in the EEA and carries out real economic activities in an EEA country.

Effective from 2020, Norway introduced a statutory general anti-avoidance rule ("GAR"). This was, in many respects, legislation on the previous non-statutory anti-avoidance doctrine. It is thus important to consider the risk for disallowance of losses or reclassification of transactions where intermediary transactions are carried out for the purpose of saving taxes. However, carrying out a tax-exempted demerger followed by a tax-exempted sale of shares of the demerged company is still generally considered possible.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norwegian Parliament passed a number of temporary adjustments to the tax legislation, in order to ease the consequences of locking down many business areas. These adjustments mainly involve the postponement of reporting and payments of taxes.

The most important changes in tax regulations proposed in 2023 include increasing the taxation of income from natural resources, introducing, i.a., ground rate tax for land-based wind power and for the aquaculture industry. The final ground rate tax rate for the aquaculture companies ended at 25% (in addition to ordinary income tax of 22%), effective from 2023. The ground rate tax for land-based wind power has been postponed to 2024.

11. Legal and Regulatory Matters

11.1 Have there been any significant legal and/or regulatory developments over recent years impacting private equity investors or transactions and are any anticipated?

The AIFMD was implemented in Norwegian law on 1 July 2014 (the "Act"), and applies to Managers of all collective investment vehicles (irrespective of legal structure, albeit not UCITS funds) that call capital from a number of investors pursuant to a defined investment strategy (alternative investment funds ("AIF")).

There are two levels of adherence under the Act. The first is a general obligation to register the AIF Manager with the Norwegian FSA and provide the agency with information, on a regular basis, regarding: the fund's investment strategy; the main category of instruments it invests in; and the largest engagements and concentrations under its management. Failure to comply with these reporting requirements may induce the Norwegian FSA to demand immediate rectification or impose a temporary ban on the Manager's and the fund's activities. The foregoing applies to all AIFs, whereas the second level of adherence (see below) only applies to funds that have either (a) a leveraged investment capacity exceeding €100 million, or (b) an unleveraged investment capacity exceeding €500 million, and where its investors do not have redemption rights for the first five years of investment. Where an AIF exceeds these thresholds, the Manager must, in addition to the reporting requirements above, obtain authorisation from the Norwegian FSA to manage and market the fund's portfolio, herewith conducting its own risk assessments, etc.

From a transactional point of view, and particularly with respect to obligations for PE actors operating in the Norwegian market, the Act stipulates the following points of particular interest: the first is disclosure of control in non-listed companies, and stipulates that if a fund, alone or together with another AIF, acquires control (more than 50% of votes) in a non-listed company with 250 or more employees and either revenues exceeding €50 million or a balance sheet exceeding €43 million, the Manager must, within 10 business days, inform the Norwegian SFA. Exempt from the foregoing are acquisitions of companies whose sole purpose is ownership or administration or real property. The notification must include information about when and how control was acquired, shareholdings and voting rights of the target, any planned undertakings to avoid potential conflicts of interest and planned communication strategy vis-à-vis investors and employees. The target and its residual shareholders shall also be informed about the fund's strategic plans and how the acquisition may potentially affect employees. Please note that the same disclosure requirements, according to the rules, also apply if an AIF acquires control of a listed target company, irrespective of, inter alia, such target company's number of employees, revenues and balance sheet. Secondly, and ensuing an acquisition described above, the Manager is under duty to inform the Norwegian SFA within 10 business days if and when the fund's shareholdings in a target either reach, exceed or fall below 10%, 20%, 30%, 50% or 75%. The third point of interest, legislated through the Act, is that a Manager, during the 24-month period following acquisition, more or less is prohibited from facilitating, supporting or instructing any distribution, capital reduction, share redemption or acquisition of own shares of the target (portfolio company) (the so-called "anti-asset stripping" rules). The foregoing applies if either: (a) the target's net assets, pursuant to the last annual accounts are, or following such distribution would become, lower than the amount of subscribed capital plus reserves that cannot be distributed subject to statutory regulation; or (b) such distribution exceeds the target's profit for the previous fiscal year plus any subsequent earnings/amounts allocated to the fund, less any losses/amounts that must be allocated to restricted funds subject to statutory regulation. It should also be noted that the above anti-asset stripping provisions will apply to such fund's acquisitions of listed target companies irrespective of the number of employees, size of revenue or balance sheet for such listed targets. Anti-asset stripping provisions could, to an extent, affect a PE fund's ability to conduct debt-pushdowns in connection with LBOs going forward.

11.2 Are private equity investors or particular transactions subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny in your jurisdiction (e.g., on national security grounds)?

Norway has, as in many other countries, tightened its grip on national security reviews of foreign direct investments, by implementing a new National Security Act, granting the government powers to intervene and stop acquisitions of shares in a company holding investments in sectors considered vital from a Norwegian national security perspective. It is therefore expected that PE investors' investments within such sectors or particular transactions within such sectors in the near future could become subject to enhanced scrutiny by the Norwegian government, even if this so far has not been very prevalent in the Norwegian market.

11.3 Are impact investments subject to any additional legal or regulatory requirements?

From 1 January 2023, the mandatory disclosure and reporting obligations under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR") and the Taxonomy Regulation have been implemented into Norwegian law. These new rules will contribute to standardising ESG disclosures. The SFDR introduces statutory disclosure requirements also for registered alternative fund managers. These rules also introduce certain statutory investment restrictions on alternative investment fund managers, provided they elect to manage or market funds that are so-called Article 8 or 9 funds, meaning funds that promote environmental or social characteristics (light green) and/or funds that have sustainable investment as their objective (dark green).

11.4 How detailed is the legal due diligence (including compliance) conducted by private equity investors prior to any acquisitions (e.g., typical timeframes, materiality, scope, etc.)?

In a structured process, PE investors tend to limit diligence scope and timeframe (i.e. only key issues/areas of interest) and only request a very limited and preliminary "red-flag" legal due diligence report on the target. This is simply an economic (cash-saving) approach, allowing the fund to show interest and get to know the target more intimately without "burning cash" on what may turn out to be an uninteresting or too costly object. If the fund is invited into the final bid round of an "auction" process, and provided only few bidders remain in contest, the diligence field is opened up, and PE funds normally ask its advisors to prepare a more complete diligence report on legal, financial, commercial and compliance matters. Further, on compliance diligence, see question 11.5. The level of scope, materiality, etc. will depend on certain associated factors, like whether the fund has obtained exclusivity, whether the target is reputable or otherwise familiar to the investors, the equity, debt and liability history of the target, the prevailing M&A market (to some extent, the warranty catalogue reflects the diligence process), and so forth.

PE funds normally always engage outside expertise to conduct diligence in connection with LBO transactions. This will normally also be a requirement from the senior banks in order to finance such transactions. Even if the fund has in-house counsel, outside expertise is engaged so that the fund's investment committee can make informed decisions on the basis of impartial, qualified and independent advice.

11.5 Has anti-bribery or anti-corruption legislation impacted private equity investment and/or investors' approach to private equity transactions (e.g., diligence, contractual protection, etc.)?

In our experience, particular Pan-European and global funds have, in the last few years, increased their focus on and concerns about regulatory and compliance risk in their diligence exercises. For some of these funds, it has become standard to request legal advisors to prepare separate anti-bribery reports to supplement the regular diligence report, often also accompanied by a separate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") report. Some of the funds also require that the sellers provide separate anti-corruption and anti-bribery warranties in the SPA.

Previously, Norwegian funds were more relaxed and it was not market practice to request such special reports. Now, this seems to slowly change, and on the diligence side we see a continuing focus on legal compliance due to regulators generally becoming more aggressive in pursuing the enforcement of bribery, corruption and money laundering laws.

From a contractual (SPA) point of view, it should also be noted that providers of W&I insurance normally, probably by virtue of great damage potential and the inherent difficulty (impossibility) of examining facts through its own underwriting process, will, with some exemptions, refuse coverage for any seller warranties assuring compliance with and absence of anti-corruptive behaviours. As can be expected, this creates a disharmony in PE due diligence (cf. above) and the concurrent or ensuing SPA negotiations, where both parties (in principle) are open for relevant representations and warranties in relation to anti-bribery/anti-corruption being included, but where the vendor cannot abide for the sake of a clean exit (which the buyer reluctantly can appreciate).

11.6 Are there any circumstances in which: (i) a private equity investor may be held liable for the liabilities of the underlying portfolio companies (including due to breach of applicable laws by the portfolio companies); and (ii) one portfolio company may be held liable for the liabilities of another portfolio company?

The general rule under Norwegian law is corporate personhood, whereby a portfolio company alone is held accountable/liable for its own acts and omissions – i.e. a Norwegian court of competent jurisdiction will only pierce the corporate veil in exceptional circumstances.

From this general point of basis flows certain limited, but important exceptions, namely that a parent company or a controlling shareholder may be held independently liable for its subsidiary's liability if it has contributed to a wrongful act through a controlling interest in the company (see question 3.6). For practical purposes, such liability can be divided into "criminal liabilities" and "civil liabilities".

The criminal liabilities category includes anything that a portfolio company may do or refrain from doing, which carries the potential risk of criminal prosecution. In respect of publicly listed companies, and thus relevant in relation to IPO exits or public-to-private transactions, such "criminal liability" may arise in connection with market manipulation (undertaken in order to artificially inflate or deflate the trading price of listed shares), insider dealing or violation of relevant security trading regulations (e.g. wilful misrepresentation or omission of certain information in offer documents). If a portfolio company violates such regulations, and its PE investor (either on its own, through the violating portfolio company or through another portfolio company) transacts in securities affected thereby, there is a tangible risk that the PE investor will be identified with its portfolio company (i.e. the shareholder should have known), and thus held liable for the same transgression(s).

In the category of "civil liability" (meaning that liability usually is limited to fines or private lawsuits), the same consolidation (identification) rules may come to play if a portfolio company violates, e.g. applicable antitrust or environmental legislation. Over recent years, we have seen very few, but disturbing, examples of decisions by Norwegian courts in which it was ruled that environmental liability of a subsidiary (unable to remedy the situation on its own) was moved upwards in the holding structure until rectification was satisfied.

The foregoing notwithstanding, the general concept of corporate personhood and individual (contained) liability is still the all-encompassing rule of practice, and we have yet to see any case where a PE investor or another portfolio company has been held liable for its portfolio company acts or omissions in Norway.

12. Other Useful Facts

12.1 What other factors commonly give rise to concerns for private equity investors in your jurisdiction or should such investors otherwise be aware of in considering an investment in your jurisdiction?

Tax treatment of capital gains from foreign funds to Norwegian investors

PE funds would normally be AIFs not subject to the beneficial tax rules applicable for Securities Funds. However, in a 2019 ruling by the Supreme Court, a fund was considered a Securities Fund, whereby also capital gains on investments in shares outside the EEA are tax exempted. Whether or not capital gains from investments in AIFs are subject to participation exemption for Norwegian corporate investors, depends on whether the fund is considered transparent or non-transparent for tax purposes and the location of transparent fund's portfolio companies. The classification of a fund in its country of residence does not mean that the fund must be classified equally for Norwegian tax purposes. For instance, a foreign non-transparent fund could be deemed transparent for Norwegian purposes if one or more investors have unlimited liability for the fund's obligations and a foreign transparent fund could be deemed non-transparent if the general partner does not have a real economic interest in the fund, e.g. by right to a carry or a minimum ownership of the fund.

A transparent fund would, as a starting point, be comprised by a participation exemption independent of its country of residence. If the fund only invests in portfolio companies resident within the EEA only, there are generally no tax issues for Norwegian corporate investors, except for 0.66% taxation on distributions from the fund. However, negative tax consequences for Norwegian investors would occur if the fund invests in portfolio companies in low tax jurisdictions in the EEA or generally outside the EEA. If over 10% of the funds' equity investments are not comprised by the Norwegian participation exemption method at any time in the past two-year period prior to the realisation, a capital gain on interest in the fund itself would not be comprised by tax exemption, hence being subject to Norwegian taxation. However, this 10% rule does not impact the taxation of capital gains that the fund receives and distributes, which would be embraced by a participation exemption, provided the underlying investment is covered by the participation exemption. The participation exemption would also apply for an investment by the fund in a company in a non-low tax jurisdiction outside the EEA, provided the fund has held at least 10% of the shares and voting power for more than two years at the time of distribution or sale of the shares. However, if the investment is made through a holding structure, e.g. a US portfolio company owned via CI, the structure could have negative tax consequences as capital gains from the portfolio investment would be taxable even if the fund qualifies for participation exemption.

In a non-transparent fund, the residency of the portfolio company would be of less importance for the taxation of the investors. Returns from such a fund established within the EEA would normally be subject to participation exemption for Norwegian corporate investors, unless the fund is a resident in a low tax jurisdiction not genuinely established and carrying out activities within the EEA. Luxembourg and the Netherlands could be considered low tax jurisdictions under Norwegian rules.

In addition to determining the general classification of a foreign fund and its portfolio investments for Norwegian tax purposes, one should also consider whether CFC regulations or specific hybrid consideration could apply, changing the taxation for Norwegian investors. A sale of shares in a transparent fund to a foreign investor could trigger exit taxation for the Norwegian seller on latent capital gains on portfolio companies not qualifying for participation exemption in the fund. The Norwegian tax classification of a fund and its investment as well as the fund's investment structure in addition to the complexity of different sets of rules are thus important for Norwegian corporate investors to consider and understand whether capital gains would be tax exempted or not in Norway.

Tax treatment of a management fee paid by a PE fund to its Managers

In a ruling by the Norwegian Supreme Court from February 2018, the court concluded that management fees paid by a PE fund to its Manager/advisor must, for tax purposes, be allocated between the different tasks carried out by such Managers on behalf of the fund. In this regard, the Supreme Court concluded that any part of such management fees that could be considered related to transaction services (i.e. services related to acquisitions and exits of the funds' portfolio companies) carried out by a fund's Managers, under Norwegian law, must be capitalised and consequently will not be tax-deductible for such funds. In this particular case, the Norwegian tax authorities had argued that 40% of the management fee was related to such transaction services. However, the court concluded that this was not sufficiently considered and justified, thus resolving to set aside the tax assessment. This ruling have an impact on investors domiciled in Norway investing into PE funds organised as limited partnerships, since the profit and losses from such limited partnerships under Norwegian law must be allocated among its partners and will be taxed at the hand of such partners.

VAT

On 16 May 2013, the Norwegian tax authorities issued a much criticised memo in which the authorities argued that in the event a Sponsor provides advisory and consultancy services to its portfolio companies, such services should be subject to 25% VAT. This raises difficult classification issues between the Sponsor's ordinary management of its portfolio companies, which, in general, is VAT-exempt, and other consultancy/advisory services that may be subject to VAT. The authorities have indicated that individual circumstances in a tax inspection may determine that parts of the management services provided by a Sponsor must be reclassified as consultancy services and therefore will become subject to VAT under Norwegian law. There has also been an increased aggressiveness from the authorities on this area and we expect that this will continue in the coming year.

The possibility of a Norwegian holding company that is not carrying out business activities avoiding reverse charge VAT on services rendered remotely from a foreign service provider, is due to be abolished by amendment of the Act on VAT as from 2023.

EU initiatives

Over the last few years, the EU has issued several new Directives, regulations and/or clarification statements regarding the capital markets. These initiatives from the EU will most likely, directly or indirectly, have an impact on the regulatory framework for public M&A transactions in Norway in the years to come. As a result of these initiatives, the Norwegian government appointed an expert committee to evaluate and propose relevant amendments to the existing Norwegian legislation resulting from EU amendments to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID II"), the Transparency Directive and the implementation of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). This committee has now published seven reports proposing several amendments to the STA. Some of the proposals so far have also resulted in a number of amendments to Norwegian legislation regulating public takeovers in Norway. On 12 June 2019, the Norwegian Parliament adopted a bill implementing the Prospectus Regulation into Norwegian law by amending chapter 7 of the STA. In June 2019, the Norwegian Parliament adopted a bill implementing the MAR into Norwegian law; however, this bill did not enter into force until 1 March 2021. From the latter date, chapter 3 of the STA was amended accordingly. As a consequence, a target's decision to delay disclosure of inside information has now been amended, so that the target (issuer) need only notify the takeover supervisory authority about such delay after the relevant information has been disclosed to the market.

A seventh report was published in January 2021. The report contains proposals for certain amendments to the rules on supervisory authority, sanction competence and appeal schemes. The report proposes, inter alia, that the task, as offering authority, be transferred from the OSE to the Norwegian FSA, and that the delegation of the supervision with the ongoing duty to provide information and the deferred publication cease. The committee proposes that the Stock Exchange Appeals Board be closed down and that an appeals board be established under the Ministry of Finance for cases in the securities market area. We expect that the proposed amendments will be implemented into Norwegian law in 2023 at the earliest.

Amendments to the disclosure requirements under the STA

As from 1 September 2022, the previous Norwegian rule on mandatory disclosure obligations when the acquisition of warrants and convertible bonds is not linked to any issued (existing) shares issued by a company whose securities are listed on a regulated market has lapsed.

At the same time, the materiality thresholds and disclosure requirements that apply for acquisition of shares in listed companies now also apply for derivatives with shares as an underlying instrument, irrespective of such equity derivatives being cash-settled or settled by physical delivery of the underlying securities (i.e. financially settled options, futures, etc.). It should be noted that for such derivative agreements, the holder must first disclose the conclusion of the derivative agreement itself and then also the acquisition of the underlying shares, if a disclosure limit is still reached or crossed upon such acquisition. The rationale for this is that such financial instruments can be used to make shares unavailable to other players without this becoming known to the market, since the counterparty will often acquire the underlying shares.

The new rules now require the aggregation of holdings of financial instruments linked to the same issuer, so that derivatives must also be aggregated with other holdings. In the case of derivatives with financial settlement, however, only long positions shall be taken into account in the calculation. Long positions (positions that increase in value if the underlying value increases) must therefore not be settled against short positions (positions that decrease in value if the underlying value increases) linked to the same underlying issuer. For instruments that exclusively give the right to financial settlement, the nominal number of the underlying shares must be multiplied by the delta value of the instrument for the purpose of calculating the disclosure obligation. The disclosure obligation must be calculated based on both the investor's share of the share capital and share of the votes, and consequently ownership of non-voting shares could thus indirectly trigger the disclosure obligation. This represents a deviation from the rules as currently set out in the EU Directive (2004/109/EC) adopted by Directive 2013/50/EU, as well as supplementary provisions in Regulation (EU) 2015/761. Still, the right to acquire non-voting shares does not in itself trigger any disclosure obligation.

As from 1 September 2022, both the lenders and borrowers of shares must disclose their position, both at the time of lending and at the time of return, regardless of whether the loan of shares can be classified as a real acquisition of the relevant shares.

The rule under which shares controlled by spouses and children, etc. shall be consolidated when calculating the disclosure threshold has been abolished and, from now, only personal and legal persons who have committed to a long-term common strategy for the exercise of voting rights or who are controlled by the investor according to specific criteria shall be consolidated. Certain other adjustments have also been made to the exceptions from the disclosure obligation/consolidation.

The new disclosure rules also introduce an option for the FSA to decide on the temporary suspension of voting rights in the event of a breach of the disclosure rules as an administrative measure.

Regulatory fees on non-Norwegian AIFMs and UCITS

It should be noted that the Ministry of Finance has now amended the rules governing levy of supervisory fees by the Norwegian regulator so that one-off fees will be levied upon application for authorisation to market AIFs under the national private placement regime, and filing for marketing under the marketing passport of the AIFMD and UCITS Directive. In addition, an ongoing annual fee will be levied for maintenance of the national register of funds registered for marketing.

New takeover rules expected

In addition, a committee is currently also working on a report concerning the Norwegian rules governing voluntary and mandatory offers, with a particular focus on the STA current limited regulation of the pre-offer phase. This committee report does not arise out of changes to EU rules but rather the need to review and update Norwegian takeover rules on the basis of past experience and market developments. On 23 January 2019, the committee submitted a report concerning the Norwegian rules on voluntary and mandatory offers, with a particular focus on the current limited regulation of the pre-offer phase.

It is unclear when the Norwegian Parliament will adopt these amendments into Norwegian legislation, although we do not expect the proposed changes to be implemented into Norwegian law until 1 January 2023 at the earliest. However, in April 2020, the Norwegian Parliament adopted a rule under which a regulation can be issued setting out rules for calculating the offer price in cases where there is a need for an exception to the above main rule or where it is not possible or reasonable to use the main rule for calculating the offer price. At the same time, it resolved to replace the "market pricing" alternative with a more balanced rule set out in a separate regulation. However, the repeal of the "market pricing" alternative has not yet entered into force. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a temporary regulation for calculating the offer price was implemented with effect from 20 May 2020. This temporary regulation has now been prolonged until 1 January 2024.

New EU filing for deals involving parties having received subsidies from third countries

As from 12 January 2023, the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation ("FSR") entered into force. This regulation introduces a filing requirement that is separate from and comes in addition to EU and national merger control/anti-trust filing regimes and will have significant impact on large M&A transactions also going forward in the Norwegian market. The regulation aims to address distortion caused by subsidies from third countries outside the EU to companies or groups of companies operating within the EU and to level the playing field for all companies operating within the EU market.

A transaction will become subject to a filing obligation, when: (i) at least one of the merging entities, acquired companies or joint ventures established in the EU generates turnover exceeding €500 million; and (ii) the entities involved have been granted a combined financial contribution of more than €50 million from third countries outside the EU in the past three years. Only the target's turnover and the buyer's turnover at group level and their combined financial contribution will be relevant. It should be noted that both parties' financial contributions must be included when calculating the combined financial contribution.

The filing obligation is imposed on a buyer and will be triggered by transactions involving a change in control. If a transaction is captured by such notification requirement, it will become subject to a standstill obligation until the transaction has been cleared by the European Commission ("EC"). The FSR provides the EC with extensive competence to investigate transactions falling below the thresholds on an ex officio basis. The EC may also impose filings in case it suspects that foreign subsidies may have been granted in the three years prior to the transaction.

Originally published by ICLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.