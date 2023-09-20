The 42 municipal shareholders of Stedin Group (represented by the Stedin shareholders' Committee) have reached an agreement with the Dutch State with respect to the acquisition by the Dutch State of a 11.9 percent stake in regional grid operator Stedin, which is another important step in the Dutch energy transition.

The Dutch State and the shareholders of regional grid operator Stedin have reached an agreement on the terms the Dutch State will acquire a 11.9 percent stake in regional grid operator Stedin for 500 million euros. The Council of Ministers agreed to this on the proposal of the Minister of Finance (Sigrid Kaag) and the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy (Rob Jetten). Stedin requires additional capital to continue to invest in the expansion and reinforcement of the electricity grid. In the coming weeks, the agreed transaction will be dealt with in the current shareholder bodies and presented to the municipal councils. Stedin will continue to invest in the expansion of the electricity grid: at least 8 billion euros by 2030.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.