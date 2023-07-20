ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article considers a number of questions that we are frequently asked regarding Swiss companies.

1. Why is Switzerland Such an Attractive Location for Corporates?

Switzerland is considered an attractive location for corporates for several reasons:

Strategic Location: Switzerland's central location in Europe makes it an ideal hub for businesses aiming to access European markets. It offers excellent connectivity and transportation infrastructure, with multiple international airports and efficient rail networks.

Innovation and Research: Switzerland has a strong emphasis on innovation and research. It is home to prestigious universities, research institutes, and numerous multinational companies' research and development centres. The country actively promotes collaboration between academia and industry, fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

Stable Economy: Switzerland has a highly stable and prosperous economy. It boasts a low inflation rate, low unemployment rate, and a strong currency, which provides a secure environment for businesses to thrive.

Political Stability: The country is renowned for its political stability and neutrality. Switzerland has not participated in any armed conflict for over two centuries, which enhances its reputation as a safe and predictable business environment.

Strong Legal Framework: Switzerland has a well-established legal system that emphasises the protection of property and intellectual property rights, and contract enforcement. This legal framework provides businesses with a high level of security and confidence when conducting their commercial activities.

Business-Friendly Regulations: The Swiss Government maintains a business-friendly regulatory environment, characterised by; low bureaucracy, efficient administration, and attractive tax policies. The tax system is competitive, with low corporate tax rates, tax incentives for research and development, and several beneficial double taxation agreements, with numerous countries.

Skilled Workforce: Switzerland has a highly educated and skilled workforce. The country invests heavily in education and vocational training, ensuring a competent labour pool for businesses. The Swiss labour market is respected, for its; productivity, reliability, and multilingual abilities.

The factors above, combine to make Switzerland an appealing location for corporates, attracting a wide range of industries, including; finance, pharmaceuticals, technology, manufacturing, and many international organisations.

How Easy or Difficult is it to Establish a Swiss Company?

Setting up a Swiss company involves putting in place a number of administrative obligations, and the timescale and costs can vary depending on the type of company and specific circumstances.

A brief overview is provided below:

A Swiss bank account needs to be opened in the company's name and the required share capital must be deposited.

The timescale can range from a few weeks to a few months, depending on various factors, including; the complexity of the corporate structure, the number of employees to be recruited and the type of business. Each of these can affect the appropriate administrative procedures.

It is advisable to consult with a Swiss legal advisor or a business service provider, such as Dixcart: advice.switzerland@dixcart.com, to ensure compliance with the latest regulations and procedures.

3. What Criteria do I need to meet to Establish a Swiss Company?

General criteria for setting up a Swiss company include:

Residence: While it is not mandatory to be a Swiss resident to set up a Swiss company, you will need at minimum, a local representative who resides in Switzerland to act as director of the company.

Share Capital: The share capital of the company has to be paid into a Swiss bank account when initiating the incorporation procedure. The share capital amount varies depending on the legal structure chosen. For a stock corporation (SA/AG), CHF 100,000 minimum is the minimum requirement. For a limited liability company (Sàrl/GmbH), the minimum capital is CHF 20,000.

Articles of Association: Prepare the Articles of Association, which outline the; purpose, capital, shareholder structure, and internal organisation of the company.

Shareholders and Directors: Identify the shareholders and directors of the company. The shareholders can be individuals or legal entities, and there is no residency requirement for shareholders. However, at least one director must be a Swiss resident, for certain types of company.

Bank Account: Open a Swiss bank account in the company's name and deposit the required share capital.

Permits and Licenses: Depending on the nature of the business activities, you may need to obtain specific permits or licenses from federal, cantonal, or municipal authorities. This requirement varies by industry and the location of your business.

Compliance: Ensure compliance with Swiss laws and regulations, including tax laws, employment laws, and any business sector-specific regulations.

It is important to note that the criteria and requirements may vary depending on the canton (state) in Switzerland where you plan to establish your company. It is recommended that you consult with a Swiss legal advisor or a business service provider, such as Dixcart: advice.switzerland@dixcart.com to obtain accurate and up-to-date information specific to your circumstances.

4. Does it Make a difference Which Canton I Establish my Company in?

Yes, the canton (state) in which you establish your company in Switzerland can make a difference in several aspects. Each canton has its own; regulations, taxation system, business-friendly policies, and incentives, which can influence the attractiveness and feasibility of setting up a company.

Detailed below, are some factors to consider regarding the choice of canton:

Taxation: Cantons have the authority to set their own tax rates, which can significantly impact your company's tax liabilities. Some cantons may have lower corporate tax rates, favourable tax incentives, or special tax regimes for specific industries. It is crucial to research and compare the tax systems of different cantons to determine which offers the most beneficial tax environment for your business.

Legal Framework: Whilst Swiss federal law governs many aspects of business regulations, some areas, such as company registration procedures or commercial laws, may vary slightly at the cantonal level. It is important to be familiar with the specific legal requirements and regulations in the chosen canton.

Cost of Living and Business Expenses: The cost of living and operating a business can vary from one canton to another. Expenses such as; office space, salaries, utilities, and administrative costs may differ, and it is essential to consider these factors when choosing a canton.

Infrastructure and Accessibility: Cantons may vary in terms of infrastructure, transportation networks, and access to markets. Some cantons may have better connectivity, proximity to international airports, or superior logistical infrastructures, which can be advantageous for certain industries.

Industry Focus: Different cantons may have a particular focus or strength in specific industries. For example, Zug is known for its favourable tax environment and concentration of companies in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. Zurich is a hub for finance and technology companies, while Basel is renowned for its pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Choosing a canton aligned with your industry can provide access to specialised networks, talent pools, and support services.

Economic Stability and Support: Economic stability, access to funding, and the availability of business support services can vary across cantons. Some cantons may have a more diversified economy, stronger entrepreneurial ecosystems, or specific support programmes for startups and foreign businesses.

You need to conduct thorough research and we recommend that you seek professional advice from local experts or business service providers, and consider your business's specific needs and objectives, when selecting the canton for your company's establishment.

5. I Anticipate that Swiss Corporation Tax is High – Am I Correct?

Swiss corporation tax rates vary depending on the canton and municipality where the company is registered. Whilst Switzerland is generally considered to have a competitive tax system, it is true that the overall tax burden for corporations in Switzerland can be relatively high compared to some other countries. However, it is essential to consider several factors when evaluating the tax landscape in Switzerland:

Federal vs. Cantonal Tax: Switzerland operates a federal tax system where both the federal government and the cantons levy corporate taxes. The effective federal tax rate is uniform, at 7.8%, across all cantons, whilst additional cantonal tax rates can vary significantly. This means that the total tax burden will depend on the specific canton where the company is located.

Cantonal Tax Rates: Cantonal tax rates range from relatively low to relatively high, depending on the canton. Some cantons, such as Zug and Schwyz, are known for their low corporate tax rates and favourable tax environments, which attract many businesses. On the other hand, some major cities like Zurich and Geneva may have higher tax rates but offer other advantages. It is important to research and compare the tax rates of different cantons to find the most advantageous option for your business.

Tax Incentives: While the overall tax burden may be high, many cantons in Switzerland offer tax incentives and special regimes for specific industries or activities. These incentives include; reduced tax rates, tax holidays, or deductions for research and development (R&D) expenses. Taking advantage of these incentives can help mitigate the tax impact.

Overall Tax Efficiency: It is important to consider the broader tax environment in Switzerland, including factors such as the stability of the tax system, the availability of double taxation treaties, and the potential for tax planning and optimisation. Switzerland's stable political and legal framework, as well as its extensive network of double taxation agreements, can provide opportunities for efficient tax planning and international tax optimisation strategies.

Other Factors: While corporate tax rates are an essential consideration, it is also important to evaluate the overall business environment, including factors such as; political stability, the legal system, infrastructure, and access to: markets, skilled labour, and quality of life, each of which Switzerland generally excels in.

In summary, while Swiss corporation tax rates can be relatively high, the specific tax burden will depend on the canton and municipality in which the company is registered. In addition, Switzerland offers a competitive tax system, tax incentives, and opportunities for tax planning and optimisation, which can help mitigate the overall tax impact. It is advisable to consult with a tax advisor or business expert such as Dixcart: advice.switzerland@dixcart.com, to assess your specific situation and determine the most suitable approach for your business.

6. Why is Dixcart Switzerland Based In Geneva?

Geneva is a hub for private banking and hosts a significant number of international organisations including; the World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Health Organisation (WHO), International Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement, and various United Nations agencies. It is a city that attracts a diverse and international community, fostering a cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Geneva has a well-established financial infrastructure, including numerous banks, asset management firms, and financial institutions. The city has a long history of banking and wealth management, dating back centuries, which has contributed to its reputation as a prominent financial centre.

It offers a very competitive combined federal and cantonal tax rate of 13.99%, compared to Zürich, for example, with an equivalent rate of 19.17%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.