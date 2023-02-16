Company registration is a very critical part of starting any business as that is what gives you the legitimacy to operate. However, there are certain things you have to know while you are preparing to register your company.

Which department register business in Ghana?

The Registrar General's Department is the agency mandated by the Republic of Ghana to register business in Ghana.

What are the requirements for registering a company limited by shares?

To register a company limited by shares, the basic requirements are as follows;

Name of the company

Nature of business

Address of the company

Stated Capital

Email address and telephone number for the company.

TIN of directors, shareholders, company secretary and auditors

Particulars of directors, shareholders, secretary and auditor.

What are the requirements for registering an external company in Ghana?

Registering an external company is quite different from registering any other company.

For external companies' registration, the requirements are;

Name of company

Address of company

Email address and telephone number

A notorized company registration documents of the parent company

Particulars of the local manager.

TIN of Local manager

What are the requirements for registering an NGO in Ghana?

Registering a company limited by guarantee requires the follow documents;

Name of company

Nature of business

Address of company

Amount guaranteed

Particulars of Executive Council members, Subscribers, company secretary and auditors

TIN of Executive Council members and Subscribers, company secretary and auditors

How do I obtain forms for business registration in Ghana?

Forms for registration of business in Ghana is purchased at the in-house bank at Registrar General's Department. It is also downloadable from https://rgd.gov.gh/forms.html.

