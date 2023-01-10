ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We have recently developed two training programmes related to Private Equity (PE): one to help PE funds meet HR challenges both before and after a transaction and when preparing their exit; and the other to help HR managers deal with a situation in which there is a PE shareholder.

Continue reading →

Private Equity (PE) funds are amongst the most important investors in takeovers and carve-outs, particularly given the relative weakness of the European banking sector and the challenges of financing of large- and midsize companies in a world of rising interest rates.

Traditionally, some unions and labour activists have had concerns about the operations of private equity investors (even deriding them as 'locusts'), but some recent very significant company rescues would have been inconceivable without PE financing and both PE and HR have started to develop ways of working together in the interests of increasing the human capital buried deeply within the assets.

Ius Laboris Global HR Lawyers, the world's largest network of employment lawyers, has recently developed two key training programmes: one to help PE funds meet HR challenges both before and after a transaction and when preparing their exit; and the other to help HR managers deal with a situation in which there is a PE shareholder.

Continue reading →

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.