Advantages of investing in Poland

Registration of companies in Poland remains very popular amongst foreign investor for last two decades. There are number of advantages why entrepreneurs choose Poland for their investment localization:

Easy and fast company registration process that takes couple of days,

process that takes couple of days, No restrictions for foreigners (who may be shareholders and directors),

(who may be shareholders and directors), Polish companies has access EU labor , consumer market, etc.

, consumer market, etc. Political and economic stability ,

, Low corporate taxation ,

, Incentives for investors (investment zones).

Company in Poland - key facts

Minimum share capital 5.000 zl for LLC and 100.000 zl for JSC Foreigners can be shareholders Yes Separate legal personality Yes Fast track registration available Yes Time required to register the company 1 - 5 days Foreigners can be Directors? Yes Tax number - NIP Assigned automatically during registration of the company Statistical number - REGON Assigned automatically during registration of the company Company registration number (KRS) Assigned automatically during registration of the company Basic tax rate 9 % Availability of 0 % tax rate (Estonian CIT) Yes Shareholder liability Shareholders bear no liability for company debts

Company registration flow-chart

Sign Articles of Association Appoint corporate bodies (incl. Directors) Deposit share capital File for court registration Open a bank account Apply for license (if required) and start doing business

Registering the company with a provider

Most usually investors register companies with provides like, e.g. Dudkowiak Kopec Putyra - incorporation attorneys. Using a provider facilitates the process as the provider will furnish you with relevant forms, advise and make sure that company is registered within couple of days.

Documents required for company registration in Poland

Individual shareholder will need to present:

ID

Notarial power of attorney (for company registration without visiting Poland) + Apostille (or legalization)

Corporate shareholder will need to present:

Excerpt from local company register + Apostille (or legalization)

Notarial power of attorney (for company registration without visiting Poland) + Apostille (or legalization)

Company registration fees and costs

Official registration fee (court fee) 350 zl Official translations depending on the number of documents and language from 20 - 80 zl per page Stamp fee (for power of attorney) 17 zl per each granted registration power of attorney Notary - only for classic registration (offline) depending on the share capital amount - Registration agent / attorney fee as agreed with registration expert Company registration tax 0,5% of the initial share capital contributed to the company

Company registration tax

Company registration tax rate 0,5 % Tax calculation base initial share capital of the newly registered company Who is obliged to pay the registration tax? newly registered company Who remits the registration tax? online registration - the company within 14 days since incorporation

offline - the notary collects and remits the tax during incorporation process

Company registration vs. shelve company purchase

In most cases company registration is recommended option as it is:

equally fast

safer - you get brand new company within couple of days

tailor made - the company has features designated by you

Company registration by the foreigner or foreign corporation

There are no restrictions in Poland as to registration of companies by foreign individuals or corporations. Some restrictions may be related to companies owning real estate and in particular agricultural lands.

Available legal form of company in Poland

Polish corporate law provides wide variety of legal forms of the companies.

Most popular form, in which approx. 95 % of investments are perform is:

LLC - Limited Liability Company - Spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia.

Far behind there are other alternative legal form of companies:

JSC - Joint Stock Company - Spólka Akcyjna

- - Spólka Akcyjna SJCS - Simple Joint Stock Company - Prosta Spólka Akcyjna

- Prosta Spólka Akcyjna LLP - Limited Liability Partnership - Spólka Komandytowa

- Spólka Komandytowa JSP - Joint Stock Partnership - Spólka Komandytowo-Akcyjna

- Spólka Komandytowo-Akcyjna PP - Professional Partnership - Spólka Partnerska

- Spólka Partnerska SP - Simple Partnership - Spólka Jawna

Almost all foreign investments are performed in LLC form, small percentage of capital rising investments are executed in JSC form. Other forms are in minority. Should you have any questions about alternative registration forms - please feel free to contact our company registration experts.

FAQ - company registration in Poland

How much time do I need to register company in Poland?

The company can be registered in Poland within 1-5 days in online mode.

Can I start employing right away after company registration?

Yes - you can start employing right away after company registration, just make sure you comply with Polish Employment and Labor Law. Please note that Employee Benefits and Employment Termination rules might be different in Poland compared to your jurisdiction.

What is the minimum share capital of the company in Poland?

Minimum share capital amounts to 5.000 zl

What is the company registration authority in Poland?

Companies in Poland are registered in the Courts - special corporate departments - called "KRS"

Do I need an agent to register company in Poland?

No - you do not need an agent to register company in Poland but using service of registration attorney may significantly simplify and speed up the process.

Can the company be registered at virtual address?

Yes, the company may be registered at virtual address.

Can I buy a property with my Polish company?

Most usually you can buy a property in Poland with your Polish company, unless certain restrictions are imposed on particular property.

Can I register a trademark with my Polish company?

Yes - you can register a trademark in Poland with your Polish company.

Does it make a difference in which city of Poland I register the company?

Not really, the only difference, will be in competent authorities that will keep the files of your company and collect taxes.

What are prerequisites for company de-registration in Poland?

Company de-registration is not as easy as removal of the company from the register. Prior to that the company must undergo liquidation or insolvency procedure.

Is there a difference between company registration and incorporation?

Technically, firstly the company needs to be incorporated (created), and once this is accomplished it has to be registered in competent court register (KRS). In practice, the term company registration is often used in reference to the complete process, i.e. creation and registration.

Do I need to come to Poland to register a company?

No, you do not need to come to Poland to register the company, the process can be executed remotely based on the power of attorney issued in the country of your residence.

Is online company registration available in Poland?

Yes, but it may not be available to all foreigners and foreign corporations. We recommend contacting registration expert to verify your options.

Do I need to reserve a name for the company before starting registration process in Poland?

No, there is no name reservation process in Poland that proceeds registration.

Is there a company registration tax in Poland?

Yes, there is a 0,5 % tax on the initial share capital that is contributed to the newly registered company in Poland.

What are the taxes in Poland?

Polish Tax Law provides Corporate Income Tax at rate of 19% or 9%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.