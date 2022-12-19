Advantages of investing in Poland
Registration of companies in Poland remains very popular amongst foreign investor for last two decades. There are number of advantages why entrepreneurs choose Poland for their investment localization:
- Easy and fast company registration process that takes couple of days,
- No restrictions for foreigners (who may be shareholders and directors),
- Polish companies has access EU labor, consumer market, etc.
- Political and economic stability,
- Low corporate taxation,
- Incentives for investors (investment zones).
Company in Poland - key facts
|Minimum share capital
|5.000 zl for LLC and 100.000 zl for JSC
|Foreigners can be shareholders
|Yes
|Separate legal personality
|Yes
|Fast track registration available
|Yes
|Time required to register the company
|1 - 5 days
|Foreigners can be Directors?
|Yes
|Tax number - NIP
|Assigned automatically during registration of the company
|Statistical number - REGON
|Assigned automatically during registration of the company
|Company registration number (KRS)
|Assigned automatically during registration of the company
|Basic tax rate
|9 %
|Availability of 0 % tax rate (Estonian CIT)
|Yes
|Shareholder liability
|Shareholders bear no liability for company debts
Company registration flow-chart
- Sign Articles of Association
- Appoint corporate bodies (incl. Directors)
- Deposit share capital
- File for court registration
- Open a bank account
- Apply for license (if required) and start doing business
Registering the company with a provider
Most usually investors register companies with provides like, e.g. Dudkowiak Kopec Putyra - incorporation attorneys. Using a provider facilitates the process as the provider will furnish you with relevant forms, advise and make sure that company is registered within couple of days.
Documents required for company registration in Poland
Individual shareholder will need to present:
- ID
- Notarial power of attorney (for company registration without visiting Poland) + Apostille (or legalization)
Corporate shareholder will need to present:
- Excerpt from local company register + Apostille (or legalization)
- Notarial power of attorney (for company registration without visiting Poland) + Apostille (or legalization)
Company registration fees and costs
|Official registration fee (court fee)
|350 zl
|Official translations
|depending on the number of documents and language from 20 - 80 zl per page
|Stamp fee (for power of attorney)
|17 zl per each granted registration power of attorney
|Notary - only for classic registration (offline)
|depending on the share capital amount -
|Registration agent / attorney fee
|as agreed with registration expert
|Company registration tax
|0,5% of the initial share capital contributed to the company
Company registration tax
|Company registration tax rate
|0,5 %
|Tax calculation base
|initial share capital of the newly registered company
|Who is obliged to pay the registration tax?
|newly registered company
|Who remits the registration tax?
|
Company registration vs. shelve company purchase
In most cases company registration is recommended option as it is:
- equally fast
- safer - you get brand new company within couple of days
- tailor made - the company has features designated by you
Company registration by the foreigner or foreign corporation
There are no restrictions in Poland as to registration of companies by foreign individuals or corporations. Some restrictions may be related to companies owning real estate and in particular agricultural lands.
Available legal form of company in Poland
Polish corporate law provides wide variety of legal forms of the
companies.
Most popular form, in which approx. 95 % of investments are perform is:
- LLC - Limited Liability Company - Spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia.
Far behind there are other alternative legal form of companies:
- JSC - Joint Stock Company - Spólka Akcyjna
- SJCS - Simple Joint Stock Company - Prosta Spólka Akcyjna
- LLP - Limited Liability Partnership - Spólka Komandytowa
- JSP - Joint Stock Partnership - Spólka Komandytowo-Akcyjna
- PP - Professional Partnership - Spólka Partnerska
- SP - Simple Partnership - Spólka Jawna
Almost all foreign investments are performed in LLC form, small percentage of capital rising investments are executed in JSC form. Other forms are in minority. Should you have any questions about alternative registration forms - please feel free to contact our company registration experts.
FAQ - company registration in Poland
How much time do I need to register company in Poland?
The company can be registered in Poland within 1-5 days in online mode.
Can I start employing right away after company registration?
Yes - you can start employing right away after company registration, just make sure you comply with Polish Employment and Labor Law. Please note that Employee Benefits and Employment Termination rules might be different in Poland compared to your jurisdiction.
What is the minimum share capital of the company in Poland?
Minimum share capital amounts to 5.000 zl
What is the company registration authority in Poland?
Companies in Poland are registered in the Courts - special corporate departments - called "KRS"
Do I need an agent to register company in Poland?
No - you do not need an agent to register company in Poland but using service of registration attorney may significantly simplify and speed up the process.
Can the company be registered at virtual address?
Yes, the company may be registered at virtual address.
Can I buy a property with my Polish company?
Most usually you can buy a property in Poland with your Polish company, unless certain restrictions are imposed on particular property.
Can I register a trademark with my Polish company?
Yes - you can register a trademark in Poland with your Polish company.
Does it make a difference in which city of Poland I register the company?
Not really, the only difference, will be in competent authorities that will keep the files of your company and collect taxes.
What are prerequisites for company de-registration in Poland?
Company de-registration is not as easy as removal of the company from the register. Prior to that the company must undergo liquidation or insolvency procedure.
Is there a difference between company registration and incorporation?
Technically, firstly the company needs to be incorporated (created), and once this is accomplished it has to be registered in competent court register (KRS). In practice, the term company registration is often used in reference to the complete process, i.e. creation and registration.
Do I need to come to Poland to register a company?
No, you do not need to come to Poland to register the company, the process can be executed remotely based on the power of attorney issued in the country of your residence.
Is online company registration available in Poland?
Yes, but it may not be available to all foreigners and foreign corporations. We recommend contacting registration expert to verify your options.
Do I need to reserve a name for the company before starting registration process in Poland?
No, there is no name reservation process in Poland that proceeds registration.
Is there a company registration tax in Poland?
Yes, there is a 0,5 % tax on the initial share capital that is contributed to the newly registered company in Poland.
What are the taxes in Poland?
Polish Tax Law provides Corporate Income Tax at rate of 19% or 9%.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.