CFOs Can Determine Where ESG Can Create The Most Shareholder Value
Companies can integrate ESG goals into enterprise strategy in a
multitude of ways that maximise shareholder value.
By targeting various environmental, social, and governance
programs that impact shareholder value, CFOs and other corporate
leaders can craft ESG strategies that balance financial benefits
and costs.
In a new KPMG report, How to determine where ESG can create
value, we show examples of ESG initiatives that can impact drivers
of shareholder value at many points across the company. To achieve
success, companies need to integrate ESG goals into enterprise
strategy in ways that maximize value.
