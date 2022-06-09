ARTICLE

Malta: CFOs Can Determine Where ESG Can Create The Most Shareholder Value

Companies can integrate ESG goals into enterprise strategy in a multitude of ways that maximise shareholder value.

By targeting various environmental, social, and governance programs that impact shareholder value, CFOs and other corporate leaders can craft ESG strategies that balance financial benefits and costs.

In a new KPMG report, How to determine where ESG can create value, we show examples of ESG initiatives that can impact drivers of shareholder value at many points across the company. To achieve success, companies need to integrate ESG goals into enterprise strategy in ways that maximize value.

