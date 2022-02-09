ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Learn how to navigate the legal jargon of a shareholders' agreement in 10 minutes with Ferish Patel, partner-in-charge at the Singapore office of international law firm Cooley, as he runs through the key terms that startup founders should look out for and how to leverage market standards to your advantage.

Read the article (subscription required)

Tech in Asia, January 19, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.