CorralRosales represented HIG Capital, an American alternative investment company, to become a majority shareholder in Ransa, a company dedicated to logistics services with a large presence in the Andean region and Central America.

The following CarralRosales's Lawyers took part in the purchase and sale process during “Operation 1”: Partners Xavier Rosales and Andrea Moya, along with associates Milton Carrera, Ana Samudio, Rafael Serrano, Ramón Paz and Miño, Marta Villagómez, María Isabel Torres, Darío Escobar, Sofía Rosales and Edgar Bustamante.

According to the LexLatin medium, “the terms of the negotiation, signed on September 21 and closed on October 29, were not disclosed.” Grupo Romero, owner of Ransa, “will remain a strategic partner of the company.”

"The acquired companies are: Inversiones Logicorp, Ransa Comercial, Agencias Ransa and Almacenera del Perú (Perú); Ransa Operador Logístico Bolivia (Ransabol – Bolivia) and Logistics Operators of Central America (OLCA – Panama)", according to Ingrid Rojas, a LexLatin journalist.

Originally published by LexLatin

