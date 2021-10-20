In the Loyens & Loeff Switzerland podcast series "Let's talk legal", we provide succinct insights into key Swiss legal issues and developments. In five episodes, we talk about the main aspects of the Swiss corporate law reform. After being in the making for almost 20 years, the corporate law reform touches a wide area of topics.

In this third episode, Lara Pafumi and Valérie Schrämli will talk about changes to minority rights and shareholder lawsuits potentially affecting shareholder activism in Switzerland in the future:

  • 01:30 Introduction
  • 02:48 Threshold requirements for minority rights
  • 04:19 Removal of auditor
  • 05:45: Information rights
  • 07:29: Shareholder lawsuits
  • 08:35 Action for restitution
  • 09:42 Personal liability action
  • 11:18 Voting rights action
  • 12:11 Action for dissolution
  • 13:35 Summary

