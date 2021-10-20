In the Loyens & Loeff Switzerland podcast series "Let's talk legal", we provide succinct insights into key Swiss legal issues and developments. In five episodes, we talk about the main aspects of the Swiss corporate law reform. After being in the making for almost 20 years, the corporate law reform touches a wide area of topics.

In this third episode, Lara Pafumi and Valérie Schrämli will talk about changes to minority rights and shareholder lawsuits potentially affecting shareholder activism in Switzerland in the future:

01:30 Introduction

02:48 Threshold requirements for minority rights

04:19 Removal of auditor

05:45: Information rights

07:29: Shareholder lawsuits

08:35 Action for restitution

09:42 Personal liability action

11:18 Voting rights action

12:11 Action for dissolution

13:35 Summary

