Switzerland:
Shareholder Activism: Minority Rights And Shareholder Lawsuits – Episode 3 Of 5
20 October 2021
Loyens & Loeff
In the Loyens & Loeff Switzerland podcast series
"Let's talk legal", we provide succinct insights into
key Swiss legal issues and developments. In five episodes, we talk
about the main aspects of the Swiss corporate law reform. After
being in the making for almost 20 years, the corporate law reform
touches a wide area of topics.
In this third episode, Lara Pafumi and Valérie
Schrämli will talk about changes to minority rights and
shareholder lawsuits potentially affecting shareholder activism in
Switzerland in the future:
- 01:30 Introduction
- 02:48 Threshold requirements for minority rights
- 04:19 Removal of auditor
- 05:45: Information rights
- 07:29: Shareholder lawsuits
- 08:35 Action for restitution
- 09:42 Personal liability action
- 11:18 Voting rights action
- 12:11 Action for dissolution
- 13:35 Summary
