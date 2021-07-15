O'Neal Webster advised Fredonia Management Limited on the listing of its gold and silver exploration business on the Toronto Venture Exchange by way of a three-cornered BVI statutory merger.

O'Neal Webster acted as British Virgin Islands counsel to Fredonia Management Limited (Fredonia Management) in its three-cornered statutory merger with Fredonia Mining Corp., a BVI incorporated subsidiary of Fredonia Mining Inc. (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp), under BVI law in a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Toronto Venture Exchange guidelines. As a result of the three-cornered merger, Fredonia Management shareholders are now shareholders of the listed entity, Fredonia Mining Inc., of which Fredonia Management is now a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Fredonia Management directly or indirectly, owns 100% interest in certain license areas within the Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, totaling approximately 18,300 ha and including the principal areas of El Aguila, approx. 9,100 ha; Petrificados, approx. 3,000 ha; and the flagship, El Dorado-Monserrat covering approx. 6,200 ha.

The O'Neal Webster team was led by BVI-based Partner Christopher Simpson. The merger was undertaken pursuant to the provisions of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004, the flexibility of which facilitated the transaction.

Simpson stated, "We are delighted to have assisted Fredonia Management in achieving this noteworthy milestone. Our team worked seamlessly with their teams in Latin America and Canada, working across time zones, to bring the transaction to a close. Again, the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004, demonstrates its flexibility in facilitating cross-border deals in an ever-evolving corporate environment."

