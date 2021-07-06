ARTICLE

STARTING A BUSINESS IN GHANA

The first step in starting a business in Ghana is to legally register the business entity at the Registrar General's Department (RGD). There are various forms of business entities that can be registered under the laws of Ghana and it is therefore imperative to choose the right legal structure that best serves your business intentions. These are the various forms of business registration under the laws of Ghana;

Companies Limited by shares

Companies Limited by guarantee

Companies with unlimited liability

External Company

Sole Proprietorship

See Below infographics on the current statistics of business registrations at the Registrar General's Department (RGD)

With the automation at the Registrar General's Department (RGD), business registration has become fairly easy.

All business registration forms are downloadable at https://rgd.gov.gh/forms.html or on-sale at GHS 50.00 at the RGD. Register your company in Ghana with ease, by simply following the steps outlined below.

STEPS TO REGISTERING A COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES IN GHANA

Step 1 – Company Name search at RGD

Conduct your company name search in Ghana to ensure the availability of the proposed business name for the company. Company promoters may after the name search apply to have their business name reserved for a period of 30 days.

The business name must be meaningful, relevant and distinctive. Business names that are too similar to existing names are likely to be rejected by the Registrar General's Department. For example, if there is an existing company called Yayra Company Limited, a similar name like Yayara Company limited cannot be registered; such a name would be rejected, however, applicants will be advised to amend their company name accordingly. The choice of a business name must be relevant to the nature of activity of the company. Moreover, the business name must not be offensive and undesirable or violate existing trademarks.

Step 2 – Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) registration for all company directors, secretary and shareholders

Download TIN forms @ http://rgd.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Taxpayer-registration-form-individual.pdf. All company directors, secretary and shareholders are required to register and obtain a TIN for the purposes of business registration. Complete TIN forms and attach a copy of photo ID (Drivers, passport bio-data, voters ID). TIN numbers are created within 24 to 48 hours at no charge at any Ghana Revenue Authority office.

TIN numbers can also be created for corporate organizations. This situation becomes necessary when the shares of the company being registered are held by a corporate entity. In such a scenario, the corporate organization will obtain a TIN Form for Organizations and dully complete same and attach a letter of introduction. A TIN number will subsequently be created for the corporate shareholder.

All persons or organizations are required to have one TIN number for all their registered businesses; in case you decide to register more than one business entity or you serve as a director on several business organizations. Information required to complete an individual TIN form include;

Name

Occupation

Photo ID details

Mother's maiden name

Residential and postal address (Digital/Ghana Post Address of the company)

Contact

i. TIN form for business registration

STEP 3 – The next step is to download and complete the following forms below.

i. Form 3 – Private Limited.

Information required to complete the form

Company Name

Nature of Business (Give a brief description of the company's business activities

Registered Office

Digital Address

House Number/Building or flat Name

Street Name

City

District

Region

Principal Place of Business

Digital Address

House Number/Building or flat Name

Street Name

City

District

Region

Other place of business if any

Personal details of directors, secretary and shareholders (nationality, date of birth, occupation, contact, email and residential address)

Tax Identification Number of directors, secretary and shareholders

Valid Certificate of qualification for the company secretary

Authorized Shares

Stated Capital

Shareholding Structure

Auditor's details

ii. Form 26(A) – Consent to act as a company director form.

Section 172 (2)(b) of the companies Act, 2019, Act 992 states that;

" (2) A person shall not be appointed as a director of a company unless the person has, before appointment;

(b) Consented in writing to be a director and filed the consent twenty-eight days."

iii. Form 26(B) – Consent to act as a company secretary form.

According to the Companies Act, 2019, Act 992, section 211(8);

"The Company Secretary shall, before assuming office, lodge with the company for onward transmission to the Registrar, the written consent to serve as a Company Secretary".

Information required to complete this form

Company Name

Personal details of the secretary (Name, Residential Address, Postal Address, Mobile Number and qualification)

Signature

Date

iv. Form 26 (C) – Statutory declaration form.

This is a form that are required to be completed by the directors of the company to declare that the information provided is true.

v. Beneficial Ownership Form

This form is to disclose the beneficial owners of the company. Complete BO1 and BO2.

Information required to complete the form;

Purpose of Beneficial Ownership Information (You select "Company Registration) Company Information List of the Beneficial Ownership. Details of the Beneficial Ownership Type of Company

STEP 4 – Pay stamp duty, business incorporation and filing fees

There are two main statutory fees to be paid at the Registrar General's Department during company registration; these are Stamp duty, Incorporation and filing fees.

Stamp duty is 0.5% of the stated capital. For example a stated capital of 100,000 Cedis is equivalent to a stamp duty of 0.5% x 100,000 Cedis = 500 Ghana Cedis. The minimum amount of stated capital for all 100% Ghanaian owned limited liability companies is 500 Cedis.

However, companies with joint foreign ownership, 100% foreign ownership have different stated capital requirements. The stated capital requirement for companies in this categories are;

100% foreign ownership –US $ 500,000

Joint venture between foreigner and Ghanaian – US $ 200,000

Trading enterprise (whether jointly owned or 100% foreign owned) – US $ 1,000,000

Incorporation and filing fees are also required to be paid upon submission of business registration forms. The total cost is 330 Ghana Cedis, which is payable directly at the RGD by cash.

STEP 5 – Collect Business registration certificates

Upon submission of forms, one should expect to have the process completed in 2 weeks, after which the following documents will be issued;

Certificate of incorporation `

Form 3

Company regulations

These are the legal documents of proof of company's existence in Ghana. The documents will indicate clearly the business name, activities, business address, directors' details, company TIN as well as shareholders information among others. The business certificates can be used for any business transaction or open a corporate bank account with any of the commercial banks in Ghana.

NB: Registrar General Digital Address System – All businesses that want to register at Registrar General Department must have digital address in relations to their business units. This will enhance compliance by RGD, debt recovery by banks, business permit by AMA, paying of taxes by GRA and payment of SSNIT contribution.

Business Registration Cost Calculator

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Pursuant to section 149 of the companies Act – 'Except as provided in subsection (3) of this section, every company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its annual general meeting in addition to any other meetings in that year, and shall specify the meetings as the annual general meeting in the notices calling it; and not more than fifteen months shall elapse between the date of one annual general meeting and the next;

Provided that, so long as a company holds its first annual general meeting within eighteen months of its incorporation, it need not to hold it in the year of its incorporation or in the following year.

The cost of annual returns is ¢50 for all companies limited by shares, companies limited by guarantee, partnership and companies with unlimited liability. Failure to do so shall attract a penalty of ¢400.

On other hand, the annual returns fee for Sole proprietors and External companies are ¢25 and $600 respectively. An external company that does not file its annual returns shall be made to pay a penalty of $750.

To file for annual returns, these are the requirements;

A complete annual returns form from Registrar General's Department

Audited Financial Statement for the year. The Financial Statement must be approved and signed by Directors of the company at the Annual General Meeting of the company.

Fee of ¢50

FILING ANNUAL RETURNS FOR THE COMPANY

As required by section 122 of the companies Act, 1963, all registered companies are to file annual returns each year, after 18 months of incorporation.

Section 122. (1) states- Every company shall once at least in every year, deliver to the Registrar for registration of an annual return shall including particulars of every member of the company, and in the form and relating to the matters prescribed in the third schedule to this code;

(2) The annual return shall be completed and within forty-two days of the date on which the statements, accounts, and reports of the company are sent to the members and debenture holders pursuant to section 124 of this code, and shall be signed by a director and the secretary of the company.

MAKING CHANGES OR AMENDMENTS AFTER REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY

After registration of a company, the shareholders may choose to make amendments like change of business address, directors, share transfer, change of business name, activity, increase in stated capital etc. All these amendments must be done at the Registrar General Department.

These are forms to be completed depending on the nature of change and written resolutions prepared by the company secretary, duly signed by both shareholders and directors. For Change of directors, both resignation and acceptance letter from the old director and new director respectively, must be attached.

CONCLUSION

Registration with Registrar General's Department is fairly easy. However, forms for registration are mostly queried by the Registrar on grounds of incomplete information or misinformation provided on the forms. This normally culminates in the delay of the completion of registration.

We hope this article will help enlighten you on the processes involved and staying compliant. Tell us what your experiences have been in registering your business in Ghana and feel free to comment, share and ask questions.

Originally published October 2nd, 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.