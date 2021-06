ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Worldwide

British Virgin Islands Intends To Create Public Register Of Beneficial Owners By 2023 GRATA International As one of the anti-money laundering measures adopted in accordance with international standards, the government of the British Virgin Islands plans to create a public register of beneficial owners of companies registered there by 2023.

Initial Public Offerings 2021 Elias Neocleous & Co LLC In 1993 and 1995, the House of Representatives in Cyprus enacted the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, respectively, under which the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") was established.

Companies In Violation Of UBO Regulations May Face Up To AED 100,000 Fine BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP The Federal Cabinet issued the Cabinet Resolution No 58/2020 (the "UBO Regulations") last year. The UBO Regulations applies to...

New Approval Regime For Luxembourg Financial Holding Companies ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Parent (M)FHCs in a Member State, EU parent (M)FHCs and other certain parent (M)FHCs established in Member States participating in the Single Supervisory Mechanism and which are part of a significant...

Trust Disputes And The BVI Trustee (Amendment) Act, 2021 Appleby Whilst offshore trusts have become the default structure adopted by Asian families for intergenerational transmission of wealth and succession of businesses...