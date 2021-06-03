Appleby has provided five chapters to the Legal 500 M&A Guide. The aim of the Guide is to provide readers with a pragmatic overview of Merger & Acquisitions laws and regulations across a variety of jurisdictions. Each chapter provides information about market sectors, regulatory authorities, due diligence, deal protection, public disclosure, governing law, director duties and key factors influencing M&A activity over the next two years.

You can find the information provided for each jurisdictional chapter below.

BERMUDA BVI CAYMAN GUERNSEY ISLE OF MAN

Originally Published in Legal 500's M&A Guide on the 8th May, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.