Tax Changes Introduced at the End of 2020

In late 2020, the St Kitts & Nevis Inland Revenue Department (IRD) issued guidance notes regarding the treatment of international companies in relation to federal tax.

Where a company is managed and controlled outside the Federation, for example in Europe, and the company does not have a permanent establishment in St Kitts & Nevis (just a registered office and registered agent), the company is classified as 'non-resident', and is only subject to tax on income arising in St Kitts & Nevis.

All companies must complete a simplified annual tax declaration, in which they state whether there are local connections or whether the company should be considered non-resident, and will not therefore be subject to tax in Nevis.

It is anticipated that these guidelines will formally become law during 2021.

Confidentiality

Nevis has no public or Government registers for directors, shareholders or beneficial owners. All information is maintained at the registered office, of the company, by the registered agent.

Corporate records can be kept anywhere in the world, but must be readily available to the registered agent, if required.

Incorporation and Maintenance of Nevis International Companies

Nevis structures can be established within 24 hours.

Sole directors are permissible, with no obligation to appoint officers.

Company names can be reserved instantly and free of charge, for up to 10 days.

As the Registry is smaller than in many comparable jurisdictions, there is a much wider selection of names available.

Certificates of 'Incumbency and Good Standing' can be issued with Apostille within 48 hours.

Companies can be incorporated to conduct any lawful business.

The directors and officers can be located anywhere in the world and can be a person or legal entity.

Authorised share capital can be denominated in any recognised currency.

The procedures for Nevis IBCs to amend their articles of incorporation, merge, or consolidate with foreign corporations or other Nevis corporations, are relatively simple.

It is easy to redomicile foreign entities into and out of Nevis and 'emergency redomicile', is available for foreign entities, if required.

St Kitts & Nevis has a number of consulates overseas, including one in Dubai. This makes legalisation of company documents in these locations easier and significantly less expensive than for other jurisdictions.

Nevis Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs), can easily be converted into IBCs.

There is no obligation to file annual returns or financial statements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.