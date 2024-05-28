Cybersecurity Laws In The UAE

In response to this challenge, the UAE has enacted laws to combat cyber threats and ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents in the digital world them vulnerable to cybercriminals. In January 2024, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department emphasised the importance of teaching children about online safety, such as not sharing personal information with strangers to prevent online blackmail.

A distressing case in Europe involving a 14-year-old boy underscored these dangers. Unbeknownst to his family, the boy engaged in online conversations with someone he believed to be a girl, sharing personal photos. This individual, actually a male predator, used the photos to blackmail the boy into committing explicit acts on Skype.

This incident, which resulted in self-harm and a suicide attempt by the boy, revealed a broader issue of predators targeting children online. The police investigation pointed to similar cases worldwide, emphasising the urgent need for digital awareness and protection for young people.

Law keepers on alert

"In the age of the Internet, where communication and interaction occur digitally, the frequency of online threats and cybercrimes has become a growing concern for governments worldwide. In response to this challenge, the UAE has enacted laws to combat cyber ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents in the digital world," Dr Hassan Elhais, lawyer at a Dubai-based law firm, told 999.

Guided by the leadership, police forces in the UAE have been amongst the most alert in the world about the criminal networks that target children and the youth on virtual platforms.

His Highness Sheikh Saif said in 2022, "The UAE, which works in close partnership with organisations worldwide, has achieved a 34 per cent decrease in the number of cases of online sexual exploitation of children between 2019 and 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. Children are our future, and we leave no stone unturned to protect them."

