Luxembourg:
Cyberattacks In The Asset Management Sector - How To React When It Happens To You | Season 2 - Episode 7 | 19 October 2023 (Video)
22 October 2023
Arendt & Medernach
Is your company ready to face a cyberattack? Every asset manager
must focus on how to secure their ICT infrastructure from hackers
and on how to react when such an attack happens. In our Arendt Tech
News Series, Special Edition Cybersecurity Week Luxembourg, our
experts Astrid Wagner, Gilles Dusemon and Stéphanie Lhomme will guide you through
the must-dos when you are victim of a cyberattack.
