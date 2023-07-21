OVERVIEW

GHP Law Firm, a leading full-service law firm, and TRS Forensics Indonesia, a well-established cybersecurity, digital forensics, and data protection firm headquartered in Singapore, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive cybersecurity, digital forensics and data protection solutions to clients in the region. This collaboration brings together the legal expertise of GHP Law Firm and the technical expertise of TRS Forensics Indonesia, enabling both organizations to offer an integrated, end-to-end approach to addressing the growing challenges in the field of cybersecurity and the management of digital risk and compliance.

The TRS Forensics group with offices in Singapore, China, Malaysia, and Jakarta, has gained a reputation for its cutting-edge cybersecurity, digital forensics and data protection services. The group's extensive experience in the region positions it as a valuable partner for GHP Law Firm, allowing them to jointly provide such services to clients across Southeast Asia and beyond.

The partnership between GHP Law Firm and TRS Forensics Indonesia intends to address these pressing challenges head-on. By combining GHP Law Firm's extensive legal knowledge and the expertise of TRS Forensics Indonesia, clients can benefit from a holistic solution that encompasses legal, technical, and strategic aspects of dealing with cybersecurity and data protection.

