Short News June 15 , 2023

France-Switzerland

Additional agreement on taxation of cross-border commuters to be definitively signed on June 30, 2023

Last year, Switzerland and France agreed in an additional agreement to the double taxation treaty (DTA) that cross-border commuters will in principle have to pay withholding tax on all their earned income in Switzerland from January 1, 2023, unless they work more than 40 percent in a home office. The agreement will be signed with binding effect on June 30, 2023.

Germany

Attractive additional remuneration through tax-free inflation compensation premium

With the inflation compensation premium, additional remuneration of up to EUR 3,000 can be paid in Germany free of tax and social security contributions. However, this requires that the payment is granted in addition to the salary. The scheme is comparable to the expired Corona premium and allows tax-free payment until December 31, 2024.

Canada

Visa-free entry to Canada: eTA program extended to citizens from 13 new countries.

Canada announced the expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) program to a further 13 countries on June 6, 2023. Eligible citizens from these countries can now enter Canada without first applying for a visa. However, it is not possible to apply for a work permit upon entry. To qualify for the eTA, citizens of the 13 eligible countries must either have held a Canadian temporary resident visa within the past 10 years or currently hold a valid non-immigrant visa in the United States. The newly eligible countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Seychelles, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.

Kurznachrichten 15. Juni 2023

Zusatzabkommen zur Besteuerung von Grenzgängern wird am 30. Juni 2023 definitiv unterzeichnet

Letztes Jahr haben die Schweiz und Frankreich in einem Zusatzabkommen zum Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen (DBA) vereinbart, dass Grenzgänger ab dem 1. Januar 2023 grundsätzlich die Quellensteuer auf ihrem gesamten Arbeitseinkommen in der Schweiz zahlen müssen, sofern sie nicht mehr als 40 Prozent im Homeoffice arbeiten. Das Abkommen wird am 30. Juni 2023 verbindlich unterzeichnet.

Deutschland

Attraktive Zusatzvergütung durch steuerfreie Inflationsausgleichsprämie

Mit der Inflationsausgleichsprämie können zusätzliche Vergütungen von bis zu 3'000 EUR in Deutschland steuer- und sozialversicherungsfrei gezahlt werden. Dies setzt allerdings voraus, dass die Zahlung zusätzlich zum Arbeitslohn gewährt wird. Die Regelung ist mit der ausgelaufenen Corona-Prämie vergleichbar und erlaubt die steuerfreie Zahlung noch bis zum 31. Dezember 2024.

Kanada

Visumfreie Einreise nach Kanada: eTA-Programm für Bürger aus 13 neuen Ländern erweitert

Kanada kündigte die Erweiterung des «Electronic Travel Authorization»-Programms (eTA) am 6. Juni 2023 um 13 Länder an. Berechtigte aus diesen Ländern können nun ohne vorherige Visumsbeantragung nach Kanada einreisen. Es ist jedoch nicht möglich, eine Arbeitserlaubnis bei der Einreise zu beantragen. Um sich für das eTA zu qualifizieren, müssen Bürger der 13 berechtigten Länder entweder in den letzten 10 Jahren ein kanadisches vorübergehendes Aufenthaltsvisum besessen haben oder derzeit über ein gültiges Nicht-Einwanderungs-Visum in den USA verfügen. Die neu zugelassenen Länder sind Antigua und Barbuda, Argentinien, Costa Rica, Marokko, Panama, die Philippinen, Seychellen, St. Kitts und Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent und die Grenadinen, Thailand, Trinidad und Tobago sowie Uruguay.

Best Practice

Case Study: Extending Vacation Abroad with "Workation

The summer vacations are approaching and with them the desire for an extended vacation. If this is not possible, then perhaps working from the foreign vacation location before or after the actual vacation is an option. These and similar work/vacation combinations are now often referred to as "workation."

But how easy is "workation" really for office workers? Pack your bags and go? Or are there still some pitfalls in terms of administrative implementation of compliance issues such as taxes, social security, or work permits? - The answer, as so often, is "it depends". Let's take a closer look at this with 2 examples.

Example 1 - Workation in Germany for 5 weeks

The clerk "Controlling" has 2 school-age children. The family lives in Zurich. All of them are Swiss-German citizens. The grandparents living in Germany are willing to take care of the grandchildren during the summer vacations, but not the whole time alone. It is, therefore, a good idea for the entire family to travel to Germany during the vacations and for the "Controlling" clerk to work from Germany for a few weeks.

What needs to be considered here?

Social security:

The existing social security agreement applies. An A1 form should be obtained to document the continuation of the Swiss social security and the exemption from the German social security.

Income Taxes:

The 183-day-rule from the Germany-Switzerland double taxation agreement applies. Thus, the employee is not expected to be subject to taxation during the short stay in Germany and will have to pay Swiss taxes only.

Work permit:

As a German citizen, she does not need a work permit for Germany. She may simply work for her Swiss employer in Germany.

Notification procedure:

According to current practice, no registration procedure is probably necessary here. A tightening of the requirements is to be expected so that the necessity of a registration procedure should be checked before the stay abroad.

Labor law:

Due to the only short stay in Germany, Swiss labor law continues to apply. The mandatory provisions of German labor law must nevertheless be complied with due to the activity in Germany.

Health insurance:

The employee remains insured under Swiss health insurance. International health insurance is recommended for all family members, not least because of the limited coverage of transportation costs.

Conclusion: From a compliance perspective, nothing stands in the way of the employee's stay abroad combined with a short "workation". The few formalities can be completed quickly.

Example 2 - Workation in Costa Rica for 2 months

The junior employee of the marketing team wants to travel for 3 months. As part of this time off, he would like to travel to Central America and then work for 2 months in Costa Rica for his Swiss employer. The employee is a Spanish citizen and has his residence in Zug, Switzerland.

What needs to be considered here?

Social security:

There is NO social security agreement between Switzerland and Costa Rica. This means that the employee can NOT automatically continue the Swiss social security during the workation in Costa Rica and can be exempted from the Costa Rican social security contributions.

From the Swiss point of view, the continuation of the Swiss social security is possible upon request, provided that the employee was insured in the Swiss social security system for at least 5 years immediately before the assignment abroad in Costa Rica. All other cases would have to be examined separately.

Income Taxes:

There is NO double taxation agreement between Switzerland and Costa Rica. This means that common constructs to avoid a tax liability abroad (e.g. the 183-day rule) cannot be used.

Without a double taxation treaty, Costa Rica has the right to tax the employee's income from the first working day in Costa Rica. The specific implementation results from the national Costa Rican law.

It must be clarified in each case whether a tax liability is triggered or how this can be avoided. In addition, it is necessary to find out what the associated administrative consequences are for the company and the employee.

Work permit:

Swiss and EU citizens generally require a work permit to work in Costa Rica. Costa Rica has recently introduced a "Digital Nomad Visa". Whether the junior employee of the marketing team can benefit from this visa or how much effort is required for a work visa must be checked based on the specific individual case.

Notification procedure:

This is an EU regulation that is not applied to Costa Rica. The necessity of a possible registration / notification in Costa Rica results from the work permit or the digital nomad visa.

Labor law:

Due to the only short stay in Costa Rica, Swiss labor law continues to apply. The mandatory provisions of local labor law must nevertheless be complied with due to the activity in Costa Rica.

Health insurance:

International health insurance is strongly recommended for the workation in Costa Rica.

Conclusion:

Regarding the legal compliance of the employee's workation in Costa Rica, there are still several questions that need to be clarified. The effort for this is significantly higher than in the case of the employee who wants to spend her workation in Germany.

Best Practice

Case Study: Verlängerung des Urlaubs im Ausland mit «Workation»

Die Sommerferien nahen und damit auch der Wunsch nach verlängertem Urlaub. Wenn dies schon nicht möglich ist, dann ist vielleicht das Arbeiten vom ausländischen Urlaubsort vor oder nach dem eigentlichen Urlaub eine Option. Diese und ähnliche Verbindungen von Arbeit und Urlaub werden heute oft als «Workation» bezeichnet.

Doch wie einfach ist «Workation» für Büromitarbeiter wirklich? Koffer packen und los? Oder gibt es doch noch einige Fallstricke in Bezug auf die administrative Umsetzung von Compliance-Themen wie Steuern, Sozialversicherungen oder Arbeitsbewilligungen? – Die Antwort lautet, wie so oft, «es kommt drauf an». Lassen Sie uns dies näher an 2 Beispielen beleuchten.

Beispiel 1 - Workation in Deutschland für 5 Wochen

Die Sachbearbeiterin «Controlling» hat zwei schulpflichtige Kinder. Die Familie wohnt in Zürich. Alle sind deutschschweizerische Staatsbürger. Die in Deutschland lebenden Grosseltern sind gerne bereit, die Enkel während der Sommerferien zu betreuen, aber nicht die ganze Zeit allein. Es bietet sich also an, dass die gesamte Familie in den Ferien nach Deutschland reist und die Sachbearbeiterin «Controlling» einige Wochen aus Deutschland arbeitet.

Was muss hier beachtet werden?

Sozialversicherung:

Das bestehende Sozialversicherungsabkommen findet Anwendung. Ein A1-Formular sollte eingeholt werden, um den Verbleib in den Schweizer Sozialversicherung und die Befreiung von der deutschen Sozialversicherung zu dokumentieren.

Steuern:

Die 183-Tage-Regelung aus dem Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen zwischen Deutschland und der Schweiz gilt. Damit wird die Mitarbeiterin während des kurzen Aufenthaltes in Deutschland voraussichtlich nicht steuerpflichtig und muss ausschliesslich Schweizer Steuern zahlen.

Arbeitsbewilligung:

Als deutsche Staatsbürgerin braucht sie keine Arbeitsbewilligung für Deutschland. Sie darf für ihren Schweizer Arbeitgeber in Deutschland arbeiten.

Meldeverfahren:

Nach derzeitiger Praxis ist hier wahrscheinlich kein Meldeverfahren notwendig. Mit einer Verschärfung der Vorgaben ist zu rechnen, so dass die Notwendigkeit eines Meldeverfahrens unmittelbar vor dem Auslandsaufenthalt geprüft werden sollte.

Arbeitsrecht:

Aufgrund des nur kurzen Aufenthaltes in Deutschland gilt weiterhin Schweizer Arbeitsrecht. Die zwingenden Bestimmungen des deutschen Arbeitsrechts sind Aufgrund der Tätigkeit in Deutschland dennoch einzuhalten.

Krankenversicherung:

Die Mitarbeiterin bleibt in der Schweizer Krankenversicherung versichert. Eine Auslandskrankenversicherung ist nicht zuletzt Aufgrund der geringen Transportkostendeckung für alle Familienmitglieder empfehlenswert.

Fazit:

Dem Auslandsaufenthalt der Mitarbeiterin verbunden mit einer kurzen „Workation“ steht, aus Compliance Sicht, nichts entgegen. Die wenigen Formalitäten können schnell erfüllt werden.

Beispiel 2 - Workation in Costa Rica für 2 Monate

Der Junior Mitarbeiter des Marketing-Teams möchte für 3 Monate reisen. Im Rahmen dieser Auszeit möchte er Mittelamerika bereisen und anschliessend für 2 Monate in Costa Rica für seinen Schweizer Arbeitgeber arbeiten. Der Mitarbeiter ist spanischer Staatsbürger und hat seinen Wohnsitz in Zug, Schweiz.

Was muss hier beachtet werden?

Sozialversicherung:

Es besteht KEIN Sozialversicherungsabkommen zwischen der Schweiz und Costa Rica. Das bedeutet, dass der Mitarbeiter während der Workation in Costa Rica NICHT automatisch die Schweizer Sozialversicherung weiterführen kann und von den costa-ricanischen Sozialversicherungsbeiträgen befreit werden darf.

Aus Schweizer Sicht ist die Weiterführung der Schweizer Sozialversicherungen auf Antrag möglich, sofern der Mitarbeiter unmittelbar vor dem Auslandseinsatz in Costa Rica mindestens 5 Jahre im Schweizer Sozialversicherungssystem versichert war. Alle anderen Fälle müssten separat geprüft werden.

Steuern:

Es besteht KEIN Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen zwischen der Schweiz und Costa Rica. Das bedeutet, dass übliche Konstrukte zur Vermeidung einer Steuerpflicht im Ausland (bspw. die 183-Tage-Regelung) nicht genutzt werden können.

Ohne Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen hat Costa Rica grundsätzlich das Recht, das Einkommen des Mitarbeiters ab dem ersten Arbeitstag in Costa Rica zu besteuern. Die konkrete Umsetzung ergibt sich aus dem nationalen costa-ricanischen Recht.

Es muss im konkreten Einzelfall abgeklärt werden, ob eine Steuerpflicht ausgelöst wird bzw. wie diese vermieden werden kann. Zudem muss in Erfahrung gebracht werden, was die damit einhergehenden administrativen Konsequenzen für das Unternehmen und für den Mitarbeiter sind.

Arbeitsbewilligung:

Schweizer und EU-Staatsbürger benötigen für die Arbeitstätigkeit in Costa Rica grundsätzlich eine Arbeitsbewilligung. Costa Rica hat kürzlich ein «Digital Nomad Visa» eingeführt. Ob der Junior Mitarbeiter des Marketing-Teams von diesem Visum profitieren können bzw. wie hoch der Aufwand für ein Arbeitsvisum ist, muss anhand des konkreten Einzelfalls geprüft werden.

Meldeverfahren:

Dies ist eine EU-Regelung, die für Costa Rica nicht angewandt wird. Die Notwendigkeit einer etwaigen Registrierung / Meldung in Costa Rica ergibt sich aus der Arbeitsbewilligung bzw. dem Digital-Nomad Visum.

Arbeitsrecht:

Aufgrund des nur kurzen Aufenthaltes in Costa-Rica gilt weiterhin Schweizer Arbeitsrecht. Die zwingenden Bestimmungen des lokalen Arbeitsrechts sind Aufgrund der Tätigkeit in Costa-Rica dennoch einzuhalten.

Krankenversicherung:

Eine Auslands-Krankenversicherung ist für die Workation in Costa Rica dringend zu empfehlen.

Fazit:

In Hinblick auf die rechtliche Compliance der Workation des Mitarbeiters in Costa Rica gibt es noch eine Reihe von Fragen, die abgeklärt werden müssten. Der Aufwand hierfür ist deutlich höher als im Fall der Mitarbeiterin, die ihre Workation in Deutschland verbringen möchte.

