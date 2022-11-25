self

Cyber Resilience Act: With the increase of successful cyberattacks, the Cyber Resilience Act aims at strengthening cybersecurity requirements to make products with digital elements, that are directly or indirectly connected to another device or network, more secure. More details about the legal and regulatory aspects with Sophie Calmes and Astrid Wagner.

