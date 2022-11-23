On November 17, 2022, at Speaker night, Timur Berekmoinov, Head of the Intellectual Property Department of GRATA International, spoke on the topic: Security and protection of IT products for the subjects of the Technological Park.

The event covered the following issues:

security and protection of IT products;

patenting solutions in the field of IT;

commercialization of objects of copyright, including IT products;

Kazakhstan judicial practice in the field of IT technologies.

The speaker's presentation is available here.

The event recording can be viewed on the Astana Hub YouTube channel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.