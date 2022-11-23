Kazakhstan:
Counsel Of GRATA International Spoke At Speaker Night At Astana Hub
23 November 2022
GRATA International
On November 17, 2022, at Speaker night, Timur Berekmoinov, Head
of the Intellectual Property Department of GRATA International,
spoke on the topic: Security and protection of IT products for the
subjects of the Technological Park.
The event covered the following issues:
- security and protection of IT products;
- patenting solutions in the field of IT;
- commercialization of objects of copyright, including IT
products;
- Kazakhstan judicial practice in the field of IT
technologies.
The speaker's presentation is available here.
The event recording can be viewed on the Astana Hub YouTube channel.
