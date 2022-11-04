Luxembourg:
Episode #8 | NIS 2 Directive | 3 November 2022 (Video)
04 November 2022
Arendt & Medernach
The current network and information security (NIS) directive
implemented into national law will be replaced and strengthened by
a second directive which is currently being discussed. The main
goal of this new directive is to increase the level of cyber
security, by removing the gaps left by the original directive and
by reducing the divergences in resilience across the internal
market. More details with Faustine Cachera and Sophie Calmes.
