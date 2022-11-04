self

The current network and information security (NIS) directive implemented into national law will be replaced and strengthened by a second directive which is currently being discussed. The main goal of this new directive is to increase the level of cyber security, by removing the gaps left by the original directive and by reducing the divergences in resilience across the internal market. More details with Faustine Cachera and Sophie Calmes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.