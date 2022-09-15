In line with the national objective of strengthening the security of the digital sphere, the Computer Emergency Response Team Mauritius has launched the MAUSHIELD platform on 13 September 2022. MAUSHIELD provides a collaborative platform that allows the sharing of information in order to provide a better visibility of cyber security situational awareness. The platform will allow public and private institutions to strengthen their cyber security posture and will consequently fortify the digital eco-system of Mauritius as it paves the way to becoming a cyber security hub with a conducive business and social environment.

Read the official communiqué issued by the Republic of Mauritius HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.