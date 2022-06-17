ARTICLE

Moving beyond cyber awareness

While firewalls and other technologies can be the bedrock of an organisation's cyber security program, they can't protect everything. Many studies show that a large percentage of reported breaches include some element of human error.

For busy employees whose inboxes are inundated with messages daily, it's easy to be fooled by a malicious email — and hackers know it. That makes it critical for businesses to develop and maintain a comprehensive cyber security strategy that addresses the human factor.

Human firewalling explores the five steps organisations should take to increase awareness and build an integrated, holistic approach to employee communication around cyber security — elevating employee behavior from a conscious choice to an ingrained habit.

Take advantage of the science behind adult learning techniques Use change management to reinforce behavior Make training more engaging with innovative technology Personalise the experience to make it memorable Organise around a theme that's communicated regularly

Originally published 16 December 2021

