The Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Cybersecurity" No. ???-764 dated April 15, 2022 (the "Cybersecurity Law") will enter into force on July 17, 2022. The Cybersecurity Law consists of 40 articles and is intended to regulate relations in the field of cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Law defines such concepts as cybercrime, cyberspace, cyber threat, cybersecurity, cyber defense, cyberattack, critical information infrastructure.

The authorized state body in the field of cybersecurity is the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan. At the same time, the unified state policy in the field of cybersecurity is determined by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the Cybersecurity Law, the adoption of measures by cybersecurity subjects in relation to cybersecurity incidents can be carried out in the following forms:

prevention of vulnerabilities and errors in software and devices;

destruction of malicious programs, limitation of their distribution, technical limitation of the source of cyberattacks;

isolation of informatization objects from real cyber threats;

providing information to law enforcement about cybersecurity incidents.

