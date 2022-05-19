ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Dr. Robert Lewandowski, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of well known and established legal firm, DLP Dr Lewandowski & Partners, in Poland spoke to IR Digital's podcast host Jennifer Riggins on our topical podcast, 'The Power of Global Cybersecurity Partnerships'

Robert and Jennifer discussed phishing, ransom attacks, the value in Cybersecurity Insurance and how global partnerships can strengthen your resilience to cybersecurity risks. They also discussed how to prevent risks in cybersecurity and how to better prepare for any cyber issues that arise.

You can listen to the podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/ir_digital/the-power-of-global-cybersecurity-partnerships

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.