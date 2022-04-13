ARTICLE

THE CSSF HAS UPDATED ITS CIRCULAR ON GOVERNANCE AND SECURITY REQUIREMENTS FOR SUPERVISED ENTITIES TO PERFORM TASKS OR ACTIVITIES THROUGH REMOTE WORK

The Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) has recently published Circular 22/804 on governance and security requirements for supervised entities to perform tasks or activities through remote work (the "Circular"), updating their position for supervised entities in this respect.

Broadly speaking, the Circular requires all supervised entities to comply by 1 July 2022 with the general principles and requirements set out in Circular 21/769, regardless of exceptional or pandemic circumstances, and with the general remote working provisions (as signed on 20 October 2020 and declared obligatory by Grand-Ducal regulation on 22 January 2021 – click here to access our Newsflash of 1 February 2021 on this topic).

