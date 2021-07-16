The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted digitalization and digital interaction at all levels of European society. Along with increased interconnectivity, however, came greater vulnerabilities and threats from a cybersecurity perspective.

In order to deliver seamless public digital services, the European Union ("EU") focuses on increasing its cybersecurity capabilities, by implementing a series of measures announced in the EU's Cybersecurity Strategy for the Digital Decade, communicated on December 16, 2020.

