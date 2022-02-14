Luxembourg:
Modernisation Of The Law Of 22 March 2004 On Securitisation
14 February 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 9 February the Luxembourg Parliament voted into law the Bill
of law No. 7825 (the "Bill") amending
the Law of 22 March 2004 on
securitisation (the "Securitisation
Law") and certain other laws. The Luxembourg
legislator wishes to offer new opportunities for market
participants to accomplish securitisation transactions within a new
framework with clear conditions and combining flexibility and legal
certainty.
The Bill clarifies the current legal framework and adapts it to
the requirements of the securitisation market with a view
to strengthening the position of the Luxembourg
market as a leading European market for
securitisations. It does this by clarifying and broadening the way
a securitisation undertaking can
obtain financing, give more flexibility to
granting security interests, permit
an active management of certain
securitised assets, clarify existing rules (including accounting
rules) as regards compartmentation and
adding additional corporate forms for
securitisation companies.
For a more detailed view of the amendments to the Law, please
click
here .
