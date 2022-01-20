Get a comprehensive review of the most important trends and recent developments of the securitisation market in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg has since a long time been at the forefront of the financial markets' and the structured finance's trends and evolutions. Over the years, it grew to become a hub for securitisation and structured finance transactions with one of the world's safest business environment, notably as a result of its financial, political and social stability and innovative approach towards the financial sector. Issuers and investors in Luxembourg benefit from strong and stable regulatory and tax frameworks, in line with European Union directives and regulations.

This practical guide published by Chambers and Partners intends to serve as a practical means by which you may deal with this industry growth, informing you about the types of issues that may arise around securitisation and a basis for beginning to structure most of the kinds of securitisations that you may use in the Luxembourg market place.

