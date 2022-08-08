Luxembourg:
Law On Undertakings For Collective Investment („UCI") - Update August 2022
08 August 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
This brochure contains the amended Law of 17 December 2010 on
undertakings for collective investment ("UCI") in French
and English.
Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 17
décembre 2010 concernant les organismes de placement
collectif (« OPC ») en français et en
anglais.
