Broadly speaking, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is understood as investing that incorporates ESG factors in investment decisions. It is often used interchangeably with the terms sustainable investing, responsible investing, ethical investing, and impact investing. This briefing summarizes policy measures put in place in recent years by various Philippine regulators to enable investors to consider ESG factors in their investment decision and to encourage companies to behave in a manner that benefits society and the environment.



Philippine government agencies have more than amply demonstrated their willingness to use their regulatory powers to encourage companies to align their activities with environmental, social and sustainability goals, and to direct investors towards companies that do so. Therefore, it would benefit companies and investors alike to gain a better understanding of the Philippine policy framework on ESG investing and its future direction.



Please read the full text of the briefing on ESG investing at https://tinyurl.com/SyCipLaw-ESGInvesting-8 and https://tinyurl.com/SyCipLaw-ESGInvesting-7.

