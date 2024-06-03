E-Visa For Tourism Expanded To Nationals Of The Bahamas, Barbados And Grenada

Effective immediately, nationals from the following three additional countries are now eligible to apply for an e-visa for tourism through the online portal: the Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada. Generally, e-visas are issued via email to foreign nationals between 30 minutes and 48 hours from the time of application submission; however, depending on the individual's nationality, issuance can take up to two weeks. The foreign national must then present the e-visa upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Alternatively, they can apply for a visa-on-arrival at Saudi airports; however, they are advised to apply for the e-visa in advance as the visa-on-arrival can involve a lengthy process on arrival. The e-visa for tourism is multiple-entry and permits entry to Saudi Arabia for stays up to a cumulative 90 days within a year for tourism-related activities, visiting with friends and relatives, and performing Umrah. Other activities are not permitted. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, their passports must have at least six months validity from the date of entry, and they must have no previous immigration bans from Saudi Arabia or any other Gulf Cooperation Council country. The cost of the e-visa will vary depending on nationality. These nationals will benefit from an easier process to enter Saudi Arabia for these activities as previously, they were required to apply for visas via their respective Saudi consular posts which is a much lengthier process and requires an in-person appearance. The e-visa for tourism has been continuously expanded since it launched in 2019. First, in July 2023, it was extended to individuals with permanent residence in, or business or tourist visas from, the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries. In October 2023, it was further expanded to nationals of Mauritius, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, Thailand and Türkiye.

